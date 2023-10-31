Puerto Rico Energy Crisis - Sustainable Develop To Represent Blue Planet Alliance In Puerto Rico

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Puerto Rican company to report progress and implement strategies for renewable energy activities in Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands

- Sustainable DevelopSAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- San Juan based company Sustainable Develop will represent Blue Planet Alliance, a non-for profit organization headquartered in New York at the United Nations Plaza working to implement its renewable energy framework to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2045 in island nations around the world.- 100% island renewable energy by 2045- Puerto Rico energy crisis on the international agenda- Reporting progress for growth and international accountability“We are thrilled to represent Blue Planet Alliance in Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands, and to bring their framework for the people and environment so no one is left behind,” Taylor Widrig, spokesperson for the project.Blue Planet Alliance has just completed the first cohort of its fellowship program that brings together select dignitaries, regulators, and organizations from island nations. The next fellowship program is May, 2024 and Puerto Rico will have a seat at the table on the international agenda - guest list to be announced in March 2024.Sustainable Develop will be reporting on activities to be presented at the United Nations and other international high-level events on an ongoing basis by Blue Planet Alliance. Sustainable Develop works in developing sustainable value chains and infrastructures, sustainability consultation and thematic reporting.To find out more visit

