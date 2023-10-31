The Future Of Jewellery Manufacturing In South Africa

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manufacture of Jewellery and Related Articles in South Africa 2023" report has been added to

This report meticulously explores the dynamics of the jewellery manufacturing industry in South Africa, a nation rich in precious minerals like gold, diamonds, and platinum.

Although historically, the country has faced challenges in adding value to its raw minerals, a positive shift is expected in 2023 following a slight dip in jewellery manufacture and retail sales in 2022. This report delves into the hurdles like lack of new entrants, skilled labour shortage, and challenging trading conditions, alongside various initiatives aimed at fostering competitiveness and increasing beneficiation in this highly regulated industry.

Key trends highlighted in the report include fluctuating jewellery demand due to economic conditions, global market trends, consumer preferences, and exchange rates. There's a discernible rise in demand for sustainably and ethically-sourced materials, and a growing appreciation for local craftsmanship, mirroring a global trend towards more personalised and unique jewellery pieces.

Broadening the scope beyond South Africa, the report also touches on the gradual shift towards value addition and local jewellery manufacturing in other African nations. Countries like Botswana, Namibia, and Tanzania are emerging as new hubs for jewellery manufacturing, attracting investments in this sector.

The comprehensive report covers a gamut of topics including:



An overview of the industry, including the value chain and geographic positioning.

A deep dive into the local state of the industry, key trends, notable players, trade, regulations, and enterprise development.

An examination of the competitive environment, barriers to entry, and the ownership structure of the industry.

A look at the factors influencing the industry such as the economic environment, labour, crime, infrastructure, cyclicality, and governmental support. Profiles of 19 companies operating in the sector including renowned retailers like American Swiss and Sterns, manufacturers such as Oro Africa, Richline and Uwe Koetter, and coin producers like the South African Mint Company and Universal Mint.

This report is instrumental for anyone looking to understand the intricacies of the jewellery manufacturing sector in South Africa and the broader African continent. It provides robust, data-backed insights which are crucial for stakeholders to make informed decisions.

Profiles of Key Players Include:



ANPA Jewels CC

Big Six Statement Solution (Pty) Ltd

Browns The Diamond Store (Pty) Ltd

Cape Mint (Pty) Ltd (The)

Daberon Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd

De Beers Consolidated Mines (Pty) Ltd

Foschini Group Ltd (The)

Gold Reef City Mint (Pty) Ltd

Granadilla Advisory (Pty) Ltd

Jenna Clifford Designs (Pty) Ltd

Metal Concentrators SA (Pty) Ltd

Oro Africa (Pty) Ltd

Rand Refinery (Pty) Ltd

Richline SA (Pty) Ltd

Shimansky Collection (Pty) Ltd

South African Mint Company (RF) (Pty) Ltd

Studio C Manufacturing Jewellers (Pty) Ltd

Universal Mint South Africa (Pty) Ltd Uwe Koetter CC

