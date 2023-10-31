Correction To Innofactor Plc's Inside Information Published On October 31, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on October 31, 2023, at 17:45 Finnish time
In the Inside Information announced by Innofactor Plc on October 31, 2023 at 16:30 Finnish time, it was incorrectly stated that one part of the system to be provided for Tampereen Infra Oy was the Power PPM project vertical. The correct extension is the Progressus project vertical.
Innofactor
