               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Global Mental Health Psychedelic Apps Market Analysis


10/31/2023 12:01:35 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global mental health psychedelic apps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2023 to 2028.

Key Market Insights

  • As per the therapy type outlook, the music/creative/artistic segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period
  • As per the O.S. type outlook, the Android & iOS segment is anticipated to be the largest segment during the forecast period
  • Asia Pacific is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America is analyzed to hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
  • The key players operating in the market are Field Trip Health, Mindleap, Homecoming, Mindbloom, Microdose, Polyfauna, PsycheDev, Wavepaths, TripApp, Hypnoglyph, Fraksl, Lumenate, Last Voyage, and PsyStation, among others

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on“ Global Mental Health Psychedelic Apps Market - Forecast to 2028 ''

By Therapy Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Music/ Creative/ Artistic
  • Visual/ Patterns/ Puzzle
  • Guidance/ Lifestyle

By O.S. Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Android & iOS
  • iOS

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of Centra & South America

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of Middle East and Africa

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report:

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address:

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn:

Website:

Attachment

  • Mental Health Psychedelic Apps Market

Tags Mental Health Psychedelic Apps Mental Health Apps Market Psychedelic Apps Psychedelic Apps Market mental illness apps market Attachments Mental Health Psychedelic Apps Market... Related Links
  • Menstrual Health Apps Market
  • Sign Language Apps Market
  • Disease Management Apps Market

MENAFN31102023004107003653ID1107346953

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search