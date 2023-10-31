Global Mental Health Psychedelic Apps Market Analysis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global mental health psychedelic apps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2023 to 2028.



Key Market Insights



As per the therapy type outlook, the music/creative/artistic segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period

As per the O.S. type outlook, the Android & iOS segment is anticipated to be the largest segment during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America is analyzed to hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028 The key players operating in the market are Field Trip Health, Mindleap, Homecoming, Mindbloom, Microdose, Polyfauna, PsycheDev, Wavepaths, TripApp, Hypnoglyph, Fraksl, Lumenate, Last Voyage, and PsyStation, among others



By Therapy Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)



Music/ Creative/ Artistic

Visual/ Patterns/ Puzzle Guidance/ Lifestyle



By O.S. Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)



Android & iOS iOS

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America



U.S.

Canada Mexico



Europe



Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam Rest of APAC

Central & South America



Brazil

Argentina

Chile Rest of Centra & South America

Middle East and Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



