Global Mental Health Psychedelic Apps Market Analysis

According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global mental health psychedelic apps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2023 to 2028.
Key Market Insights
As per the therapy type outlook, the music/creative/artistic segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period As per the O.S. type outlook, the Android & iOS segment is anticipated to be the largest segment during the forecast period Asia Pacific is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market North America is analyzed to hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028 The key players operating in the market are Field Trip Health, Mindleap, Homecoming, Mindbloom, Microdose, Polyfauna, PsycheDev, Wavepaths, TripApp, Hypnoglyph, Fraksl, Lumenate, Last Voyage, and PsyStation, among others
By Therapy Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Music/ Creative/ Artistic Visual/ Patterns/ Puzzle Guidance/ Lifestyle
By O.S. Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
Europe
Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Netherlands Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China India Japan South Korea Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Singapore Vietnam Rest of APAC
Central & South America
Brazil Argentina Chile Rest of Centra & South America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa
