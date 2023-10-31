Global Parcel Delivery Vehicle Market Expected To Reach $154.8 Billion By 2027, Growing At A CAGR Of 8.3%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Parcel Delivery Vehicle Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Parcel Delivery Vehicle Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global parcel delivery vehicle market , valued at $103.44 billion in 2022, is projected to reach $154.8 billion by 2027, indicating a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. Despite the challenges arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is anticipated to witness substantial growth, driven by the burgeoning development of e-commerce and internet shopping platforms, leading to an increased demand for efficient and reliable parcel delivery services worldwide.

Parcel Delivery Vehicle Market Segmentation and Key Players

. Type: Class 2a, Class 2b, Class 3, Class 4

. Vehicle Type: Light Duty Vehicle, Medium Duty Vehicle, Heavy Duty Vehicle

. Gross Weight: 3.5-5 Ton, 6-7.5 Ton, >8 Ton

. Operation: Manual, Autonomous

. End-Use: Courier Companies, Food Delivery Companies, Fleet Management Companies, Medical Courier Companies, Warehouse Service Providers, E-Commerce

Key players such as Toyota Motor Corporation, Daimler AG, and Ford Motor Company are actively involved in introducing innovative products and solutions, catering to the growing demands of the rapidly evolving parcel delivery vehicle market.

Evolving Trend: Rising Development of E-Commerce and Internet Shopping Platforms

The market is witnessing a notable trend with the rapid development of e-commerce and internet shopping platforms, leading to an increased need for efficient parcel delivery services. This trend is fueled by the growing preference for online shopping and the subsequent demand for timely and secure product deliveries.

Strategic Acquisition Drives Market Expansion

Strategic acquisitions are playing a significant role in bolstering the growth of the parcel delivery vehicle market, as exemplified by Ideanomics Inc.'s acquisition of VIA Motors Inc. in January 2023. This acquisition has positioned Ideanomics Energy as the preferred charging solutions provider for VIA Motors Inc., enabling clients to utilize advanced charging solutions for their electric commercial delivery vehicles.

Geographical Insights: North America Leads the Growth

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, driven by technological advancements and increasing investments in the parcel delivery vehicle market. Other regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, are also displaying promising growth prospects. The detailed report provides comprehensive insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth prospects across key geographical segments.

Parcel Delivery Vehicle Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Parcel Delivery Vehicle Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on parcel delivery vehicle market size, parcel delivery vehicle market drivers and trends, parcel delivery vehicle market major players, parcel delivery vehicle market competitors' revenues, market positioning, and parcel delivery vehicle market growth across geographies. The parcel delivery vehicle market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

