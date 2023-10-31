Value Capital Funding Offers Solutions For Small Businesses Suffering From Excessive MCA Debt

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Value Capital Funding , a leading provider of financial solutions for small businesses for over 5 years, is offering hope to small business owners who are struggling with excessive merchant cash advance (MCA) debt.The Federal Reserve's recent interest rate hikes have had a significant impact on the US economy, and small businesses have been hit particularly hard. As commercial banking lending standards have tightened, many small businesses have turned to the MCA industry for financing. However, the astronomical costs of MCAs, which often exceed 100% APR, can quickly lead to overleverage and horrific cash flow problems.“We understand the financial challenges that small business owners face,” said Barry, Principal of Value Capital Funding.“That's why we're offering solutions to help them refinance or restructure their MCA debt. We want to help them get back on track and achieve their financial goals.”“Value Capital Funding was a lifesaver for my small business. They helped me restructure my expensive MCA debt that had over $10,000 in daily and weekly payments into just one weekly payment of $3,625 and that saved me almost $6,400 per week. That's over $25,000 each month, without any new loans!” said Nancy, a west coast home health care small business owner.Value Capital Funding offers two main solutions for small businesses with excessive MCA debt:· MCA debt refinancing : Value Capital Funding can help refinance MCA debt with FDIC bank monthly pay loans. This allows businesses to consolidate their debt into a single loan with a lower interest rate and longer repayment terms, and much smaller payments.· MCA debt restructuring : Value Capital Funding uses attorney-led teams that specialize in helping small businesses restructure their MCA debt by negotiating with their MCA lenders to secure more favorable terms. This often includes reducing the interest rate, extending the repayment term, and waiving late fees – all without getting any new loans, pledging any collateral, minimum FICO, or upfront fees.“We know that small business owners are busy people,” said Barry.“That's why we make it easy to get started. Just give us a call or text us and we'll take care of the rest. We'll work with you to find the best solution for your business.”Don't suffer in silence. If you're a small business owner struggling with excessive MCA debt, Value Capital Funding can help. Contact us today for a free consultation.Excessive MCA debt NEVER takes care of itself.Don't wait until it's too late. Many small businesses are already taking advantage of our MCA debt refinancing and restructuring solutions. Don't miss out on the opportunity to get your business back on track.There's no need to suffer with MCA problems that others have already solved.Call us today at 561-288-4510 or text us at 561-486-9731.We're here to help.980 N. Federal Highway, Suite 110Boca Raton, FL 33432

