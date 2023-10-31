L'avant Collective's Laundry Bundle Chosen As 2023 Goop Holiday Gift Guide Pick

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Lindsay DrozSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- L'AVANT Collective - a plant-based cleaning product brand - will be featured in the Goop Holiday Gift Guide for 2023. The Holiday Gift Guide will be released on October 31st and features L'AVANT Collective's Fresh Linen Luxury Laundry Bundle . The bundle includes their premium laundry detergent, 3 wool balls for drying, fresh linen oil for scent, and 2 mesh laundry bags.“We are so proud to have received the honor of being featured in the Goop Holiday Gift Guide,” says Lindsay Droz, co-founder of L'AVANT Collective,“Being able to provide more families with non-toxic, highly effective, and eco-luxe cleaning products has been our driving force, and Goop is truly a dream.”L'AVANT Collective's High Performing Laundry Detergent is formulated to tackle tough stains while being gentle on fabrics and delicate skin. Featured in Good Housekeeping and USDA Certified Biobased, it outperformed other plant-based and conventional market leaders in liquid laundry. The Laundry Detergent comes in a 32-ounce bottle made with PCR (recycled plastic), treating up to 37 loads of laundry per bottle. It is HE machine-safe and its 5x concentrated formula allows you to use less, saving energy and resources with every load.The washing liquid has the subtle, signature L'AVANT Fresh Linen scent which carries notes of geranium, ylang-ylang, and bamboo. It adds an uplifting note to laundry day and imparts just a hint of fragrance to every load. With the Luxury Laundry Bundle, you'll also receive the laundry fragrance oil which can be added to the wool dryer balls to boost the ambiance in the drying phase.“It is so exciting to be featured in the official Goop Gift Guide,” says Kristi Lord, co-founder of L'AVANT Collective,“Being a luxury, natural, and eco-friendly cleaning product brand, it is a dream come true for Lindsay and I.”The Fresh Linen Luxury Laundry Bundle can be purchased at lavantcollective , along with other L'AVANT Collective products including hand soap, dish soap, multipurpose spray, and room spray.About L'AVANT Collective: L'AVANT Collective was founded by Lindsay Droz and Kristi Lord with the mission to create high-performing, non-toxic, and plant-based cleaning products that are safer for people, pets, and the environment. The BioPreferred plant-based laundry detergent and other products can be found on the L'AVANT Collective website.

