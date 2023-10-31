Squid Oil Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Squid Oil Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The squid oil market is expected to reach $6.12 billion by 2027 with a 7.6% CAGR, per TBRC's Squid Oil Global Market Report 2023.

Squid oil market expands with rising seafood consumption. Asia-Pacific leads the squid oil market share . Key players: King Fish Products, Bawa Fishmeal & Oil, Aksha Fish Meal & Oil, Impextraco, Landbridge, Coastal Group, Star Fish Exports, Qingdao Haixingyuan Biotechnology.

Squid Oil Market Segments

.By Culture: Freshwater, Marine, Brackish Water

.By Distribution channel: Online retailers, Health food stores, Specialty Supplement Stores

.By Applications: Fertilizers, Aquaculture, Pharmaceutical

.By Geography: The global squid oil market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Squid oil refers to purified, winterized, and deodorized fatty oil obtained from the body of the squid. It has omega-3 fatty acid source that benefits the heart, brain, and eyes.

