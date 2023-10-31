Tensoriot Signs Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration Agreement With AWS To Leverage Generative AI Capabilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ORANGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- TensorIoT , a trusted AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, announced today that it has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to leverage AWS's latest generative AI capabilities. As part of this SCA, TensorIoT is using Amazon SageMaker JumpStart and Amazon Bedrock to rapidly develop custom AI applications at scale as well as integrating these with its TensorInsights platform, a robust analytics and monitoring solution tailored for generative AI. Amazon SageMaker JumpStart is a developer portal that provides pre-trained, open-source models for a wide range of problem types to help users get started with ML. Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service that makes foundation models from leading AI companies accessible via an API to build and scale generative AI applications.The comprehensive Generative AI Practice at TensorIoT focuses on delivering custom generative AI-augmented solutions built on AWS. Leveraging Amazon SageMaker JumpStart and Amazon Bedrock, TensorIoT is equipped to solve complex challenges such as data security, model accuracy, and supply chain optimization. The company also offers TensorInsights, built on AWS, which serves as a robust platform that customers can use to benefit from generative AI without the necessity of specialized in-house teams, lowering the cost of entry."As a trailblazer in multiple verticals, TensorIoT has observed how the utilization of generative AI technology has propelled business growth for clients across various industries. This SCA with AWS will serve as a backbone in delivering innovative solutions that provide unparalleled value to our customers," said Charles Burden, CEO of TensorIoT. "We've been leveraging our extensive expertise in AI and ML for years, and this SCA reinforces our commitment to accelerating digital transformation and leading industries into the future."Since 2017, TensorIoT has been working with AWS to simplify the adoption of complex technologies for businesses. TensorIoT has earned the AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status and attained 10 AWS Competency designations, including the AWS Machine Learning Competency, AWS Applied AI Competency, and AWS DevOps Competency, which bear testimony to its expertise and commitment to delivering enhanced solutions. Now, by deepening its generative AI work on AWS, TensorIoT taps into Amazon's more than 25 years of experience in developing and deploying AI and ML. AWS provides robust solutions to support every stage of AI and ML adoption, and TensorIoT leverages this infrastructure to deliver powerful, custom-built generative AI solutions to its clients.One of the first wave generative AI adopters to partner with TensorIoT and leverage the TensorInsights platform is the Rehrig Pacific Company. "At Rehrig, we continually strive to harness cutting-edge technology in order to innovate, enhance efficiency, accelerate time to market, and deliver exceptional value to our customers," said Peter Jackson, the Chief Transformation Officer for Rehrig Pacific. "By partnering with TensorIoT, we aim to fully utilize AWS's generative AI services to further propel our capabilities and achieve these objectives."For more information on TensorIoT and its Generative AI Practice and TensorInsights solution, please visit .About TensorIoT, Inc - TensorIoT's mission is to partner with companies to build sustainable scalable technology solutions that increase automation and pace of innovation using cutting-edge services. The company drives success by taking a cloud-first, serverless/managed service approach to meet customer needs. TensorIoT is an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner with 10 AWS Competency designations and multiple AWS Service Delivery credentials. Founded by a former AWS employee, TensorIoT has delivered successful projects to clients from startups to Fortune 50 companies through its offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. TensorIoT is customer-obsessed, and the company's global team has adopted the AWS leadership principles as their own. With deep experience delivering complete end-to-end solutions from edge devices to end users in IoT and data engineering to automated ML pipelines, the TensorIoT team of AWS-certified architects, designers, and developers accelerates customers' realization of their technology and business goals.

