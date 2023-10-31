Larry Stein Announces New Book -- Free To Speak: My Journey from Stuttering to Public Speaking

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Front Cover of Larry Stein's Book: Free To Speak

Endorsed by 15 people in the stuttering and mental health communities.

- Larry SteinDEERFIELD, IL, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Contact Information:Larry Stein...847-602-6485Larry Stein Announces New Book -- Free To Speak: My Journey from Stuttering to Public SpeakingLarry Stein's new book, Free To Speak, is the unvarnished story of his highly improbable triumph over stuttering during a two-year period of intense work in his mid-50s. Readers will viscerally feel the struggles, the drive for solutions and the fight for success that eventually change Larry's life.With 15 endorsements, more than half from leaders in the stuttering and mental health communities, Larry brings you inside his mind as he relearns to speak by mimicking broadcasters, tackles the psychological impacts of stuttering and takes on speaking challenges that once paralyzed him. Finally, at the age of 57, he says his name for the first time and feels a freedom to speak that he could never imagine. Now, he's a public speaker and mentors people who stutter on several continents at no charge.“I've bared my soul in this book to give people who stutter hope that they can improve their speech and live the life they want,” said Larry Stein, author of Free To Speak: My Journey from Stuttering to Public Speaking.“It's surprising how many readers, including mental health professionals, have told me that this book is also valuable for anyone who faces challenges. Your greatest challenge can become your greatest triumph; there is always a way forward.”Written by Larry Stein, Free To Speak: My Journey from Stuttering to Public Speaking is published by Chicago House Publishing. The book is available on Amazon in paperback and on Kindle. Larry's articles and videos on stuttering can be seen on his blog/website SteinOnStuttering and on Instagram, YouTube and Facebook @SteinOnStuttering.

Larry Stein

Stein On Stuttering

+1 847-602-6485

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other