Vacation Innovations Again Named One Of Central Florida's Top Workplaces

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Vacation Innovations ("VI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of travel-related products, software, and services, has been awarded a Top Workplaces honor by The Orlando Top Workplaces for the second straight year. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, among others.

"This recognition is a direct reflection of the exceptional individuals that make up our organization," said Chad Newbold, CEO of Vacation Innovations. "We're proud to once again be named a Top Workplace and appreciate the opportunity to celebrate our teams and the workplace culture we've created together."

Vacation Innovations previously earned the Top Workplaces designation in 2019 and 2022.

"We're highly focused on building a culture where our people thrive," said Bryan Rand, President of Vacation Innovations. "Our company's ability to innovate relies on the ingenuity and dedication of our teams, and it's our responsibility as an organization to nurture an environment where creativity flourishes and our team members are inspired to push the boundaries of what's possible."

VI continues to grow and is looking for gifted individuals who enjoy a collaborative, results-focused environment. To find out more about what makes Vacation Innovations a Top Workplace and explore current openings, visit vacationinnovations/careers .

About Vacation Innovations

Founded in 1999,

Vacation Innovations (vacationinnovations ) is a leading provider of travel-related products, software and services. Leveraging advanced digital marketing strategies, sophisticated software solutions, and decades of experience in vacation ownership, VI brings new vacation opportunities to a diverse audience of novice and seasoned travelers alike. The Vacation Innovations family of brands offers a wide range of travel services, including simplified resort rentals, online advertising and marketing products for by-owner timeshare sales and rentals, licensed timeshare brokerage and title transfer services, as well as customized owner services, tour generation, and product solutions for timeshare resorts, resort developers, HOAs and timeshare management companies. VI has been recognized with the 2022 ARDA Award for Business Administration or Operations Team and the 2023 GNEX Vacation Industry Awards for Best Technology, Best Industry Leader, and Best Marketing Professional.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 17 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage

or

topworkplaces .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alex Glover, Director of Communications

[email protected]

407-205-0120

SOURCE Vacation Innovations