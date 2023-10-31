(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONKARAKENNE OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 30 November 2023 AT 17:15

COMPOSITION OF HONKARAKENNE'S SHAREHOLDERS' NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Honkarakenne Oyj's Annual General meeting 2022 resolved to establish a Shareholders' Nomination Committee and confirmed rules of procedure for the Committee. The Nomination Committee is responsible for preparing and presenting to the Annual General Meeting proposals regarding the number, selection and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors.

The Nomination Committee consists of four members, of which the company's four largest shareholders are each entitled to nominate one member. In addition, the chairman of the company's Board of Directors acts as an expert member of the Nomination Committee.

The right to nominate the members representing the shareholders belongs to the four shareholders whose share of the votes produced by all of Honkarakenne's shares, according to the shareholder list maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy, is the largest on the last business day of August before the Annual General Meeting.

Honkarakenne's four largest shareholders on 31 August 2023 were Saarelainen Oy, Ark-invest Oy, Marko Saarelainen, CEO of Honkarakenne Oyj and Nordea Nordic Small Cap Fund. The above-mentioned shareholders have exercised their naming rights.

The following members have been appointed to Honkarakenne's Shareholders' Nomination Committee:



Kalle Saarelainen, appointed by Saarelainen Oy

Arimo Ristola, appointed by Akr-invest Oy

Marko Saarelainen, presenting himself and Tanja Susanne Eronen, appointed by Nordea Nordic Small Cap Fund.

In its meeting on October 31, 2023, the Nomination Committee elected Kalle Saarelainen as chairman of the Committee and invited Timo Kohtamäki, Chairman of Honkarakenne's Board of Directors, to act as an expert member in the Committee.

The Shareholders' Nomination Committee will forward its proposals for the Annual General Meeting 2024 to Honkarakenne's Board of Directors by January 31, 2024.