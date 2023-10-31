Third-Party Administrator, Surego Administrative Services, Announces The Launch Of Its New Website, Mysurego

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FAIRHOPE, Ala., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SureGo Administrative Services (SureGo), a division of Trawick Holdings that serves as a third-party administrator specializing in international and special risk insurance programs, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website, mysurego .



The new website comes at a pivotal time of growth for the company and is part of a series of initiatives aimed at creating a unique customer journey for travelers worldwide.

Earlier this year, the company launched a custom-built online submission tool that eases the claims process for internal teams and external customers. More recently, SureGo became delegated as a third-party administrator for the United States Fire Insurance Company, which operates under the registered trademark of Crum & Forster, allowing the company to administer claims solutions on behalf of Crum & Forster.

These initiatives, along with others in progress now, are the result of the collective experience of a team of avid travelers who understand the need for a different, better claims experience and are passionate about exceptional service.

Matthew Vitale, President, SureGo Administrative Services, commented,“SureGo's mission is to provide unparalleled claims and administration services to our clients and partners without relying on others. Mysurego is one piece of the unique solution we are working on to ensure the customer experience remains at the core of everything we do.”

Daryl Trawick, President, Trawick Holdings, added,“SureGo Administrative Services is a key part of Trawick Holdings, and mysurego represents the considerable time and investment put into developing its offerings. There is much more to come from SureGo, so having a website that could evolve with it was a critical next step for the company.”

The website provides valuable information about the company's third-party administrative capabilities for current and potential partners. With straightforward navigation and convenient functionality, visitors can easily explore the wide range of services offered by the company.

SureGo invites visitors to experience the new website firsthand by visiting mysurego . The company will enhance its website with additional information and features as it further develops its offerings.

About SureGo Administrative Services

SureGo Administrative Services is a third-party administrator specializing in international and special risk insurance programs. It was founded in 2015 and is a division of Trawick Holdings. Learn more at mysurego .

Media Contact

Melissa Nicholson

Director, Marketing & Corporate Communications

Trawick International



mysurego





