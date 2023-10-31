Indiana Young Democrats Announce Endorsements For 2023 Municipal Elections

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Indiana Young Democrats (IYD) announced their endorsements for the 2023 municipal elections on Sunday, Oct. 23. The organization aims to support candidates who back IYD's mission to advocate for progressive issues. IYD officially endorses the following candidates across Indiana:. Brandon Sakbun for Mayor of Terre Haute. Michelle Chambers for Fort Wayne City Council At-Large. Nick Roberts for Indianapolis City-County Council. Jake Madore for Carmel City Council At-Large. Scott Thornsberry for Huntington City Council District 3. Dylan Liddle for Lawrenceburg City Council District 2. Joe Hogsett for Mayor of Indianapolis. Stephanie Crandall for Fort Wayne City Council At-Large. Dominique Davie for Indianapolis City-County Council. Jessica Irvine for Carmel City Council. Alex Burton for Evansville City Council. Andy Nielsen for Indianapolis City-County Council. Grace Kestler for Columbus City Council. Greg Coulter Michigan City City Council. Crystal Neuman for Fishers City Council. Autumn James for Beech Grove Common Council. Megan Nolan-Bonbrake for Huntington City Council“These candidates understand that Hoosiers need bold, progressive ideas to move our state forward,” said Sean Johnson, executive director of the Indiana Young Democrats.“Their platforms align with IYD's goals and why we have endorsed them for this upcoming election.”IYD's ongoing statewide tour has a third and final stop in Terre Haute on Oct. 28 and will continue to focus on spotlighting these candidates and meeting the new IYD executive team.Indiana early voting is underway and will continue until Nov. 6 at noon. Voters can find their location to early vote here. Election Day will be on Tuesday, Nov. 7., and voters will be able to cast their ballot from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.Sean JohnsonExecutive DirectorIndiana Young Democrat

LaMar Holliday

The Holliday Collaborative Agency

email us here