LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Global Kaempferol Market Set to Reach $4.71 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 4.7%

The global kaempferol market, valued at $3.71 billion in 2022, is anticipated to reach $4.71 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. Despite the challenges stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the ongoing repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is expected to witness steady growth, driven by the escalating prevalence of cancer and the expanding application of kaempferol in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and dietary supplements.

Market Segmentation and Key Players

. Source: Tea, Fruits, Vegetables, Medicinal Plants

. Purity: 10%, 20%, 50%, 95%, 98%

. Application: Food And Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Dietary Supplements, Other Applications

Prominent players such as Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Corporation, Merk Millipore, and Abcam plc are actively contributing to the market's development by introducing innovative products and solutions to cater to the growing demand for kaempferol across diverse industries.

Unveiling Key Trend: Increasing Prevalence of Cancer

The market is being driven by the mounting prevalence of cancer worldwide. Kaempferol, as a potent phytoestrogen derived from plants, exhibits anticancer properties by inducing apoptosis, halting the cell cycle, and impeding the development, migration, and invasion of cancer cells. With a rising global cancer burden, the demand for kaempferol is expected to witness substantial growth owing to its potential therapeutic benefits in cancer treatment and management.

Strategic Acquisition Bolsters Market Expansion

Strategic acquisitions are playing a pivotal role in driving the growth of the kaempferol market, as exemplified by Abcam's acquisition of BioVision Inc. in October 2021. This acquisition has enabled Abcam to enhance its internal innovation and augment its biochemical and cellular assay businesses, further solidifying its presence in the market.

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific to Witness Rapid Growth

While North America currently leads the kaempferol market, Asia-Pacific is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the coming years. With a burgeoning demand for natural and plant-derived ingredients in various industries, coupled with significant investments in research and development, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness substantial growth opportunities.

Kaempferol Global Market Report 2023from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries:Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

TheKaempferol Global Market Report 2023byThe Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on kaempferol market size , kaempferol market drivers and trends, kaempferol market major players, kaempferol market competitors' revenues, kaempferol market positioning, and kaempferol market growth across geographies kaempferol market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

