Capital Area Plastic Surgery turns to PlasticSurgeryCredit to offer financing for cosmetic procedures

- Dimitri, J. Koumanis, MDGLENS FALLS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Capital Area Plastic Surgery is delighted to announce its recent partnership with PlasticSurgeryCredit, a platform dedicated to assisting individuals in financing their cosmetic surgery procedures . This convenient service is now accessible to residents across the Capital Region, which includes Albany, CliftonPark, Schenectady, Saratoga Springs, Glens Falls, Queensbury, and also extends its benefits to those traveling from places like upstate New York, Syracuse, and Vermont.“Patients will be able to undergo liposuction, breast augmentation, tummy tuck, facelifts and many more procedures , knowing they can afford low payments,” says Dimitri, J. Koumanis, MD, Owner and Board Certified Plastic Surgeon at Capital Area Plastic Surgery.About PlasticSurgeryCredit: Through PlasticSurgeryCredit, embarking on the journey towards the patient's desired appearance becomes a straightforward process. This journey entails just two steps. Patients visit PlasticSurgeryCredit to initiate the financing application process and explore flexible low-payment alternatives.Once their financing has been secured, they have the opportunity to schedule a complimentary consultation with Dr. Koumanis, a well-respected, board-certified plastic surgeon known for his exceptional proficiency in the field.This development means that individuals interested in procedures such as liposuction, breast augmentation, tummy tucks, facelifts, and more can now pursue their goals with confidence, knowing that affordable payment plans are at their disposal. PlasticSurgeryCredit offers a variety of lenders, many of which offer interest-free terms without any penalties for early payments. You can also tailor your repayment schedule, with terms ranging from 24 to 60 months, to suit your financial situation.About Capital Area Plastic Surgery: Capital Area Plastic Surgery upholds rigorous safety standards to ensure the well-being of its patients. These safety standards encompass various aspects of the practice, including surgical procedures, patient care, and a state-of-the-art surgical accredited facility. Dr. Koumanis serves as the team leader at Capital Area Plastic Surgery.Dr. Koumanis' Distinct Credentials: Dr. Koumanis boasts a remarkable set of credentials. He holds board certification from the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. His journey to becoming a renowned plastic surgeon began with medical training in London, Ontario. He further honed his expertise through additional training in Burns and Plastic Surgery at Indiana University School of Medicine.Academic and Clinical Excellence: Dr. Koumanis is not only a proficient practitioner but also a dedicated educator. He previously served as an assistant professor of plastic surgery at Albany Medical Center and Albany Medical College. His extensive experience spans a broad spectrum of plastic surgery procedures, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to the field's advancement.State-of-the-Art Facility: Dr. Koumanis practices in his private operating room, accredited by AAAHC, to ensure the highest standard of care and patient safety.“Our commitment to excellence is reflected in the state-of-the-art environments where we deliver our services.” says Dimitri, J. Koumanis, MD, Owner and Board Certified Plastic Surgeon at Capital Area Plastic Surgery.Comprehensive Range of Services: Dr. Koumanis specializes in a diverse array of plastic surgery procedures, addressing a wide spectrum of patient needs. From breast surgery to abdominoplasty, body contouring, liposuction, facelifts, and more, Dr. Koumanis and his team are equipped to help patient achieve their desired results.Choosing Dr. Koumanis is a decision grounded in his almost 11 years of practical experience, leading to recognition for his exceptional surgical proficiency and compassionate patient care.“At Capital Area Plastic Surgery, we prioritize your comfort and are deeply committed to understanding your aesthetic goals. Our mission is to work collaboratively with you to ensure your unique vision is realized,” says Dimitri, J. Koumanis, MD, Owner and Board Certified Plastic Surgeon at Capital Area Plastic Surgery.Further information can be found at plasticsurgerycredit

