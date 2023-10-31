Frequence Launches Triton Integration To Streamline Audio Advertising In Omnichannel Campaigns

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequence, a leader in advertising sales automation and workflow software, announced today a new integration with the Triton Digital audio streaming and podcast platform that will unify media proposals, workflow and analytics into a single dashboard that allows audio-focused media companies to sell more of their owned-and-operated inventory alongside comprehensive omnichannel campaigns.



“Streaming audio and podcasting are growing channels with unique requirements to get the most out of ad performance, and this integration will allow audio providers to maximize their advertising revenue and improve their workflow efficiency,” said Matt Robles, VP of Product at Frequence.“With the integration, Triton users will be able to create proposals, submit orders, and view their reporting performance all through Frequence's platform as a unified solution for their advertising needs.”

The integration will allow account executives to propose a media plan that includes Triton-supported audio channels, collect the necessary information required to submit a Triton Digital order, and have Frequence output the order information to run campaigns within Triton Digital. It will also enable reporting on Triton Digital campaign performance, all through Frequence's platform as a unified platform for media sales and planning.

“Triton Digital is all about optimizing audio content for distribution and monetization, and we're always expanding our partnerships to drive better results,” said Benjamin Masse, Chief Product Officer of Triton Digital.“Audio is one part of an increasingly omnichannel advertising ecosystem, and our integration with Frequence gives our partners and customers more options than ever before.”

The world's largest and most sophisticated audio publishers and advertising agencies rely on Triton's comprehensive suite of audio advertising technology to support their streaming strategies. With Frequence, users can leverage a multi-channel offering suite that includes managed products and best-in-class automation. Other features will enable users to:



Select targeting information related to geography, demographics, and interests.

Submit budget information related to monthly spend, duration, and CPM.

Create data-driven omnichannel media plans that highlight the benefits of Triton.

Ensure order details are automatically staged and prepared for seamless launch into Triton. Access detailed, real-time analytics, providing valuable insights into listener demographics, behavior, and preferences.



“Digital audio represents a powerful addition to omnichannel media campaigns, and Frequence is committed to driving performance for our partners across the ecosystem,” said Tom Cheli, CEO.“Our integration with Triton Digital will open up new opportunities for local-market media companies and advertisers to strengthen their businesses with the power of technology and automation.”

