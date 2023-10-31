Global Smoothies Market Projected To Reach $22.96 Billion By 2027, With A CAGR Of 7.7%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smoothies Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Smoothies Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global smoothies market , currently valued at $15.8 billion in 2022, is anticipated to elevate to $17.08 billion in 2023, demonstrating a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. Despite the disruptive impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is projected to attain a substantial valuation of $22.96 billion by 2027. This growth trajectory is primarily attributed to the escalating consumption of healthy beverages and the persistent focus on product innovation within the market.

Market Segmentation and Key Players

1. Product Type: Fruit-Based, Vegetable-Based, Dairy-Based, Other Product Types

2. Packaging Material: Plastic, Paper, Glass, Other Packaging Materials

3. Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Smoothie Bars, Convenience Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Prominent market players such as PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, and Danone S.A. are actively engaged in introducing innovative smoothie variations with distinctive flavors, thereby reinforcing their market presence and catering to the evolving consumer preferences within the smoothie industry.

For in-depth analysis, explore the sample report on the global smoothies market:



Driving Force: Growing Consumption of Healthy Beverages

The substantial increase in the consumption of healthy beverages serves as a significant driver for the smoothies market. As a convenient and delectable way to incorporate a variety of fruits, vegetables, and probiotics into one's diet, smoothies have gained popularity for their contribution to promoting gut health and overall well-being. Notably, statistics from reputable sources such as the Government of Canada underscore the considerable surge in retail sales of energy drinks, fruit and vegetables, and reduced sugar sports drinks, underscoring the robust growth in the consumption of healthy beverages.

Innovative Product Offerings

Companies like KIND Healthy Snacks (KIND) are actively driving product innovation within the market, as exemplified by the launch of the KIND FROZEN smoothie bowl, a novel frozen breakfast smoothie snack. Featuring a fruit and almond milk base, complemented with creamy nut butter and crunchy granola, this offering presents a healthier option with a low sugar content, catering to the increasing consumer demand for nutritious and convenient on-the-go snack alternatives.

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Market

With North America emerging as the largest region in the smoothies market in 2022, the comprehensive report provides a comprehensive analysis of regional dynamics, market trends, and growth prospects across key geographical segments.

Access the complete report for detailed insights into the global smoothies market:



Smoothies Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

1. Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

2. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

3. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Smoothies Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on smoothies market size , smoothies market drivers and trends, smoothies market major players, smoothies market competitors' revenues, market positioning, and smoothies market growth across geographies. The smoothies market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Roasted Coffee Global Market Report 2023



Coffee Capsule Global Market Report 2023



Coffee And Tea Global Market Report 2023



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email:

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Agriculture Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027