Highly Efficient Small Form Factor GNSS And GPS Patch Antennas For Accurate Navigation

Amphenol RF expands its embedded antenna portfolio with internal passive and active patch antennas designed for navigational-related applications.

DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Amphenol RF is pleased to introduce embedded GNSS and GPS antennas into our growing antenna solutions. These passive and active internal antennas offer a lightweight, compact option for applications that rely on accurate location detection for navigational purposes. Ceramic antennas such as these can be surface mounted to a printed circuit board (PCB) or connectorized for better positioning. GNSS and GPS antennas are designed to receive radio signals transmitted on specific frequencies by satellites.GNSS antennas use signals from global navigation satellites whereas GPS antennas utilize primarily North American satellites. Both types of antennas support the familiar AMC connector interface which is compatible with I-PEX MHF® 1 connectors. These high-efficiency antennas operate in multiple bands including GPS, GLONASS and Beidu.Patch antennas are designed to be directional. The low profile shape of these antennas make them ideal for a variety of applications such as handheld and portable navigation devices, mobile electronics, asset tracking and various automotive technologies.Learn More: Amphenol RF Embedded GNSS & GPS Antennas Datasheet

