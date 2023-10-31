Scicrunch Releases Over 1M Records Linking Rrids To Cell Lines And Organisms

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Anita Bandrowski, CEO of SciCrunchSAN DIEGO, CA, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SciCrunch Inc has made data mined from the open access literature using the proprietary SciScore tool available to the general public. This massive dataset is available through the RRID portal and the application programming interface provided by the UC San Diego FAIR data informatics laboratory.For some resources this means far more than doubling. The previously released data for the HEK293T cell line RRID:CVCL_0045 had 840 RRID citations, but the data released contains an additional 37,376 records for this resource.Dr. Bandrowski, the CEO of SciCrunch Inc, says that“this is our way to give back to the community to begin to enable the tracking of these key biological resources similar to the Web of Science for manuscripts. There are a couple of important differences though, these citations are coming from the body of the manuscripts themselves, not the references sections, because cell lines or mice never wrote a paper, they are reagents referenced by a scientist. These references are mined out of the open access literature using our sophisticated artificial intelligence system SciScore Version 3 (not yet released).”UCSD's FDI laboratory will host the data and serve it to users that wish to know who else used their reagent, core facility operators who wish to know where their resources were used, and by software developers that wish to ask questions about the usage patterns of key biological resources.

