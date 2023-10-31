Florida Event Decor Announces New Ownership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A New Chapter in Excellence

- Jacob Becker, OwnerORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Florida Event Decor, the state's premier award-winning full-service decor company for corporate events , is excited to announce a change in ownership. This transition comes with a renewed commitment to enhancing the company's already stellar reputation and service offerings.About Florida Event DecorFlorida Event Decor has been a reliable partner in the event planning industry for almost 15 years. Specializing in design, decor, and fabrication , the company has consistently delivered exceptional experiences for meetings, galas, trade shows, conventions and more.What's Changing?The new ownership aims to build upon the strong foundation laid by the previous team. Clients can expect:Enhanced Creative Consultation: Tailored solutions to bring your exact vision to life.Expanded Service Offerings: From conceptual design to custom-built stage sets and trending concepts.Streamlined Processes: Ensuring a hassle-free experience from start to finish with a focus on customer service and final delivery.Quote From New OwnershipNew Owner, Jacob Becker, had this to say:“We are really excited to bring Florida Event Décor to another level of ingenuity. We want to create the most incredible experiences for our clients that they can take with them for years to come, and deliver them the absolute best service along the way.”Testimonials"Florida Event Decor has been a continued reliable partner with our team year after year. Their capabilities are outstanding and we have never had a disappointment," says a representative from a full-service destination management company in Miami.Next StepsThe company is eager to embark on this new journey and invites all destination management companies, event planners and corporate clients to reach out for their upcoming events.ContactFor more information, please call us at (407) 574-4323 or Request a Proposal .

