Goodguys Brings A Weekend Of Hot Rodding Fun To The Bay Area For The Fuelcurve Autumn Get-Together

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association invites all years of American made or powered cars and trucks to enjoy the fall cruising weather, November 11-12, for the 33rd FuelCurve Autumn Get-Together in Pleasanton, California.The Autumn Get-Together is a two-day family friendly event held at the sprawling Alameda County Fairgrounds and with the combination of late model muscle machines, traditional hot rods, classic trucks, customs and unique lowriders, there will be something for everyone to enjoy!After checking out all the cool rides, a family can head over to the free Kids Zone for games and crafts or check out the model car show to score a free model car during the Make 'n Take. A special treat on Saturday is the metal-crunching Smash-4-Cash Demolition Derbey presented by the Hayward Firefighters Local 1909, plus the chest pounding sound of the Nitro Thunderfest vintage dragster exhibition.There will also be special Veterans Day celebrations including Vettes for Vets, and all retired and active military will get in for free all weekend with proof of service such as a military ID.Racing action takes place both days as racers compete in the CPP AutoCross racing series and event participants can sign up to shred their tread for glory in Saturday's Burnout Contest. The Get-Together also hosts a huge swap meet, Cars 4-Sale Coral and a Manufacturer's midway full of top name companies.Sunday afternoon culminates with a parade of chrome, glowing paint and rumbling exhaust as all the award winners, including the finalists for Truck of the Year (Early and Late) roll past the stage! The Goodguys 33rd FuelCurve Autumn Get-Together delivers a family fun weekend packed with Cool Cars, Cool People and Good Times! For more event information or to purchase tickets or register a vehicle:Media Information: Credential Request and Assets

