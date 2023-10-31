Global Secure Digital Card Market Size TO Worth USD 17.15 Billion By 2032 | CAGR Of 5.8%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, United States , Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Secure Digital Card Market Size is to grow from USD 9.76 Billion in 2022 to USD 17.15 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Secure Digital (SD) cards are widely used removable flash memory storage devices found in various electronic devices. They offer secure data storage and transfer capabilities, making them suitable for applications that require reliability and data protection. With different storage capacities, ranging from gigabytes to terabytes, SD cards provide ample space for storing files, including photos, videos, and music. They employ advanced encryption and security protocols to safeguard sensitive information from unauthorized access. Compact, durable, and compatible with multiple devices, SD cards have become a ubiquitous storage solution for both personal and professional use.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 140 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on "Global Secure Digital Card Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Size (Micro SD Card, SD Card, and Mini SD Card), By Application (Digital Cameras, Tablets, Mobile Phones, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032)."

The micro SD card segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.7% during the forecast period.

Based on the size, the global secure digital card market is segmented into micro SD card, SD card, and mini SD card. The micro SD card segment is anticipated to experience significant growth in the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of smartphones, tablets, and other portable devices that rely on expandable storage drives the demand for micro SD cards. The advancements in micro SD card technology, such as higher storage capacities and faster transfer speeds, cater to the growing needs of consumers for multimedia content, apps, and data storage. Additionally, the affordability and compact size of micro SD cards make them a popular choice among consumers. Overall, these factors position the micro SD card segment for substantial growth in the forecast period.

The mobile phones segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.3% during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global secure digital card market is segmented into digital cameras, tablets, mobile phones, and others. The mobile phones segment is anticipated to experience significant growth in the forecast period for several reasons because the global penetration of smartphones continues to rise, with an increasing number of people adopting mobile devices for communication, entertainment, and productivity. As smartphone usage expands, so does the need for additional storage to accommodate larger media files, apps, and data. Mobile phones increasingly rely on SD cards as an expandable storage solution, driving the demand for SD cards in this segment. Moreover, technological advancements in both smartphones and SD cards, such as higher storage capacities and faster data transfer speeds, further bolster the growth prospects for the mobile phones segment in the SD card market.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR of around 6.2% over the projected period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth in the forecast period in the Secure Digital (SD) card market. This can be attributed to the region has a large and growing population, coupled with a rising middle class, which fuels the demand for consumer electronics. As smartphones, tablets, and digital cameras become more prevalent in Asia-Pacific, the need for expandable storage options like SD cards increases. Additionally, the region is witnessing rapid urbanization and increasing internet penetration, driving the adoption of digital technologies and content creation. Moreover, the thriving e-commerce sector and the growing popularity of online gaming contribute to the growing demand for SD cards. These factors position Asia-Pacific as a key market for the expansion of the SD card industry.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global secure digital card market include Western Digital Corporation, SanDisk Corporation, Kingston Technology Company, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., Transcend Information, Inc., ADATA Technology Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Strontium Technology Pte Ltd., Lexar, Verbatim Americas LLC, Patriot Memory, LLC, PNY Technologies, Inc., and Apacer Technology Inc.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global secure digital card market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Secure Digital Card Market, By Size



Micro SD Card

SD Card Mini SD Card

Secure Digital Card Market, By Application



Digital Cameras

Tablets

Mobile Phones Others

Secure Digital Card Market, Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

