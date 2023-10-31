(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cas Weinbren, a/k/a Caskeyboardproducer, NYTopliners 2020 Award winning, multi-million streamed, keyboardist, composer, multi-genre music producer, and media project manager.

Award Winning Songwriter and Music Producer Cas Weinbren Sounds Call to Action in the Music Industry and Hits the Right Note With Muso

- Cas Weinbren

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Cas Weinbren , a/k/a Caskeyboardproducer, and owner of See See Beats is a NYTopliners 2020 Award winning, multi-million streamed, classical and jazz trained, keyboardist, composer, multi-genre music producer, and media project manager. With years of experience, his creation of a vast catalog filled with amazing beats and his accomplishments in writing and co-writing multiple smash hits, Cas is at the top of his game and seeking to work. He is incredibly talented, open and available for exciting new collaborations, and eager to tackle his next new project. However, Cas has paused to sound the call for a long overdue change within the music industry.

Cas is seeking to create a bridge, not between the verse and chorus of a song...but between the creatives and those providing meta data for their financial bottom line. What is happening today within the industry is the equivalent of working based upon trust alone. Without accurate credit data and transparency, creatives remain at the mercy of multi-national corporations and organizations.

Aside from being accomplished in the industry, Cas is a brand ambassador for and an activist fighting for a complete change in the way composers, musicians, and songwriters are treated and compensated for their work. Cas became a brand ambassador for Muso ( ) as the AI driven software platform provides a straight forward and accountable way for creatives to see and manage cross-platform data, fix missing credits, and untangle and correct errors, to get the recognition they deserve and the accurate credit data they require for fair, proper, and just credit and compensation. Decades after streaming services replaced radio, tapes and CDs, 95% of music collaborators are still not properly credited on digital platforms and a transparent and accurate solution has been sadly lacking.

Muso answered the call with an incredibly powerful platform that provides up-to-date stream counts from Spotify, YouTube, SoundCloud, Instagram reels, TikTok reels, and chart data from Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, and Beatport. Muso was founded in 2017 at NRG Recording Studios in Los Angeles after years of searching for a universal credit database that could keep up with the digitization of music. Founders Jay Baumgardner (producer, engineer, mixer), Kyran de Keijzer (producer, engineer, artist), and Aaron Kaufman (musician, engineer), decided to build their own solution, geared toward helping behind-the-scenes musicians gain access and make verified updates to their credits.

Today, Muso is headquartered in L.A. and Amsterdam, and employs an international team of developers, designers, and specialists based around the world. Through their work and efforts, Muso has become the fastest growing and most accurate, verified music credit database. By leveraging A.I. and machine learning, Muso has successfully merged the music industry's metadata and connected the creators with master rights holders to validate credits, via a user-friendly platform built upon transparency and that the entire industry can rely upon and trust.

Songwriters and composers get paid from BMI and ASCAP due to the usage of ISWC in the US. An ISWC (International Standard Musical Word Code) is a unique code assigned to a specific musical work or composition written by the songwriters. Like the International Standard Recording Code (ISRC) used for artists, it is an identification number that is used to verify and track specific information about a composition including the songwriter(s), song titles and music publishers.

Sadly, when transparency is the main issue in question within the music business, and although BMI and ASCAP organizations have both signed the The Human Artistry Campaign ( ) in March 2023, they still do not provide stream rates. In Cal's experience, even when they have announced at specific meetings about the intersection of AI; at the ASCAP Expo and virtual call, and on calls with TikTok and BMI, both organizations are not using the Muso services.

“Now that we have a strong, all-encompassing solution that provides all the accurate data, accountability, and transparency, we now face another hurdle...bringing the industry to the solution. Like David standing against Goliath, songwriters, composers, publishers, and artists are now rallying together to demand that transparency. In a digital world, compliance to do what is right should not be necessary, but as the inevitable next step, activists like Cas are now speaking with governmental representatives and pushing for legislative compliance.

“Would anyone work without an agreed upon pay rate, or even without a contract? Why should creatives within the music industry be forced to trust but not be able to verify the meta data that clearly exists? This industry is my blessing, and I would not work in any other field, but transparency must exist to ensure accountability and fairness, as we expect and see within any other industry.”

Cas has additional ideas that may come to play a large part of the industry's future.“To me, the obvious solution is for the stream rate to be tied into the stock of the company so there is a royalty exchange. I also believe that BMI and ASCAP should join together to create one universal system of payment. Presently, BMI diminishes stream counts based upon their own perceived“domestic” and“international” counts and does not have a customer service sector, yet pays performance/ compositional royalties from radio, Spotify, YouTube, SoundCloud, Tidal, Amazon, Amazon Prime, Napster, airplane usage, TV, streaming, and even more. ASCAP pays separately for domestic and international receipts but doesn't have the stream counts listed nor provide them. This cannot be permitted to continue this way, especially not when a proven solution such as Muso exists.

One glaring example that things must change occurred worldwide during the pandemic. Creators saw what was happening and stepped up, they kept us from feeling alone, filled our homes and lifted our hearts as well as the world's spirit. Although those creators did not publicly receive any reparations, the value of the streaming companies and tech companies grew exponentially and disproportionately.“To me, lack of transparency regarding performance royalties has become similar to the housing market crisis in 2008, except that the value of music is sinfully being robbed. Music is spiritual energy and a gift that creates harmony, encouragement, and inspiration by nature. The diminishing of its value is reminiscent of the slave trade. Due to a lack of legal protection, the control and diminishment of success is now a form of enslavement.“I'm Finally Me” is an example of my, Kari Kimmel, and the Zombies Cast and Disney's success yet it too is being diminished. Legally and morally, this should not be acceptable nor allowed to happen. It is time for a change, willingly or not, the music industry must be forced to be transparent in order to continue to exist and flourish successfully.”

Cas has been blessed to have collaborated on Billion+ streamed projects by provided songs with Disney+ Zombies 3 (I'm Finally Me written with Kari Kimmel and Utopia) - both streaming multimillion times, as well as songs with hip hop artists Statik Selektah, Action Bronson, Joey Bada$$, country legend Stephen Wrench, spiritual organization Jesus Took Our Scars and many releases with his band/brand See See Beats. Cas was born to media artist parents (his father runs and is a film maker and his mother is a play write and film editor as well) in New York City and took advantage of the city's resources. Cas went to Professional Children's School and the Manhattan School of Music precollege for high school then went to earn a bachelors in music from the conservatory of music at Purchase College (2010). At that time, Purchase booked a lot of hip hop - Drake headlined the school festival - Culture Shock, Jadakiss, Slick Rick, Styles P also performed shows. Cas was actually discovered by Mac Miller's people and then again by Skyzoo which led to a collaboration with Statik Selektah working on the classic Well Done with Action Bronson, and many projects including Legendary with Joey Bada$$ and J. Cole from 2011 to 2019. Cas also established See See Beats with producer/audio engineer Skiggy Ska and has a collection of beats available. Cas has performed as a keyboardist, composer at Blue Note NYC, American Airlines Arena, Greensboro Coliseum, SOBs, Ideal Glass Studios, Fat Cat Jazz, and hopefully more places. Cas also had the honor to perform for then Vice President Joe Biden for a Democratic Party Fundraiser.

“I'm Finally Me” was much more than an exciting and successful project for Cas Weinbren. The song itself lit a spark inside this incredibly talented professional and enabled him the inner strength and courage to stand up for what is right. Many things in our world are broken today. While I cannot change everything everywhere, I am determined to change what is broken within the music industry. Unification of all creatives is how we achieve this goal. I invite all industry professionals to join me in standing for transparency. Together, in tandem with Muso, we can achieve accountability and fairness. Muso is the bridge we can take to cross the huge current gaps of transparency. Signing up for a free Muso account is one way to help set things right.

Stay on top of this Call to Action and follow Cas Weinbren on social media via: Instagram: ,

Meta: , TikTok: , X: and LinkedIn: .

ABOUT CAS WEINBREN:

Cas Weinbren is a classical and jazz prodigy keyboardist turned award winning Producer/ Keyboardist / Songwriter. In 2011, Cas linked up with Skiggy Ska and AT Jones to form 'See See Beats'. Cas has also worked with Statik Selektah, Action Bronson, Joey Bada$$, Black Thought, 2 Chainz, Jadakiss, Freddie Gibbs, Soulja Boy, Cee Lo Green, Sam Trocki, and has placements scoring commercials for McDonalds, Nike Air Jordan and instrumentals on MTV, VH1, Animal Planet, E Entertainment, Oxygen, Hulu and more. Cas is also an instructor at The Music Business School. Cas is open to new projects and collaborations and can be reached at: - (917) 922-1670.

You can peruse the See See Beats catalog at: . Additional links: are provided here: .



