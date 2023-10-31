Biorational Pesticides Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Biorational Pesticides Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Biorational pesticides market set to reach $9.70 billion in 2027 with a 13.2% CAGR, per TBRC's Biorational Pesticides Global Market Report 2023.

Biorational Pesticides market thrives due to organic crop demand, North America leading the biorational pesticides market share . Key players: BASF, Dow, Bayer, Syngenta, Corteva, Monsanto, UPL, FMC, Rentokil, Nufram, CAMSON.

Biorational Pesticides Market Segments

.By Type: Biorational Insecticides, Biorational Fungicides, Biorational Nematicides, Other Types

.By Source: Botanical, Microbial, Non-Organic, Other Sources

.By Crop Type: Fruits And Vegetables, Cereals And Grains, Oilseeds And Pulses, Other Crop Types

.By Formulation: Liquid, Dry

.By Mode of Application: Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Trunk Injection, Other Modes of Application

.By Geography: The global biorational pesticides market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Biorational pesticides are a category of pest control products derived from natural sources to target specific pests while minimizing harm to non-target organisms and the environment. These pesticides are considered more environmentally friendly and sustainable than conventional chemical pesticides.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Biorational Pesticides Market Trends And Strategies

4. Biorational Pesticides Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Biorational Pesticides Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

