Cobia Holdings Celebrates Growth & Launches New Land Clearing Company in Southwest Florida

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, USA, October 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Cobia Holdings, a wholesale real estate firm based in Fort Myers Florida - assisting clients in fort myers in selling their home quickly for cash is proud to announce that in less than 6 months of business it has completed more than 50 real estate transactions throughout Southwest Florida and to help continue its growth is launching a new Land Clearing Brand - LandClearingSWFL.Cobia Holdings, a trailblazer in the wholesale real estate industry in South Florida, is thrilled to announce two monumental achievements. The company has successfully completed over 50 transactions in the past six months, a testament to its unparalleled expertise and client-centric approach. To further expand its service offerings, Cobia Holdings is also launching a new branch, LandClearingSWFL, dedicated to providing land clearing services in Southwest Florida.A Milestone Worth CelebratingThe completion of 50 transactions within such a short period is no small feat. It reflects Cobia Holdings' commitment to excellence and its ability to navigate the complexities of the off-market real estate industry. "This milestone is a significant affirmation of the value we bring to our clients and investors," said Zach Katkin, Co-Founder at Cobia Holdings. "It's been a pleasure working with so many clients in the region, especially since after the last two hurricanes that rocked the area - get back on their feet and help real estate investors and home owners succeed despite the languishing overall conventional Real Estate Market."Introducing LandClearingSWFLUnderstanding the evolving needs of its clientele, Cobia Holdings is proud to introduce LandClearingSWFL. This new branch aims to assist clients and our partners in Southwest Florida with all their land clearing needs. Our service list includes: Fort Myers Junk Removal , Excavation & Land Clearing, Tree Trimming, Pruning & Stump Grinding, Lot & Land Clearing, Storm & Hurricane Cleanup , Demolition, Grading and finally Drainage. Whether it's for residential, commercial, or investment purposes, LandClearingSWFL offers a comprehensive suite of services to make the process seamless and efficient.About Cobia HoldingsCobia Holdings is a wholesale and investment real estate firm located in Fort Myers Florida. With a focus on client satisfaction and a commitment to excellence, Cobia Holdings has become a trusted name in real estate transactions.

