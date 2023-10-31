Powerfleet Sets Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call For Thursday, November 9, 2023 At 8:30 A.M. ET

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerfleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL ), will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Powerfleet management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time)

Dial-in:

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 531533

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay here

and via the investor section of the company's website at powerfleet .

ABOUT POWERFLEET

Powerfleet (Nasdaq: PWFL ; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader of internet of things (IoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that optimize the performance of mobile assets and resources to unify business operations. Our data science insights and advanced modular software solutions help drive digital transformation through our customers' and partners' ecosystems to help save lives, time, and money. We help connect companies, enabling customers and their customers to realize more effective strategies and results. Powerfleet's tenured and talented team is at the heart of our approach to partnership and tangible success. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with our Pointer Innovation Center (PIC) in Israel and field offices around the globe. For more information, please visit .

