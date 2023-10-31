Apprio Appoints Kali Durgampudi To Spearhead Automation Division

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Healthcare Automation Veteran Brings More Than 20 Years of Expertise to Apprio's Fastest-Growing Division

WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apprio, a leading provider of specialized healthcare technology and automation solutions, today announced it has appointed Kali Durgampudi as president and CEO of its healthcare automation division.

Durgampudi will be responsible for scaling Apprio's innovation platform to expand the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and solve key challenges facing the industry, as well as oversee daily operations, staffing, and revenue cycle management services.

“Kali is the perfect team leader to take what we've done over the past four years in automation and expand the scope of capabilities and our market presence,” said Darryl Britt, Apprio's president and founder.“We're excited to have him on board to further build on our successes in government and commercial healthcare and lead our automation practice into our third decade.”

Durgampudi brings more than 20 years of leadership, operations, and healthcare technology experience to Apprio, having served in several leadership positions with Greenway, Nuance, and Eclipsys.

Most recently, Durgampudi served as CTO at Zelis, where he created and scaled AI technology teams while helping the organization achieve exponential growth.

“This is an auspicious moment to be joining Apprio,” Durgampudi said.“The opportunity in front of us is truly exciting. We'll be able to chart a course that delivers on the promise of advanced automation, AI, and other innovations to help our clients improve efficiency, reduce costs, and maximize their use of human capital.”

About Apprio

Apprio provides specialized healthcare technology and services for hospitals and health systems – with a focus on automation solutions. We combine the rigor and resources of a large consultancy with the cost structure, client focus, creativity, and responsiveness of a boutique firm. Apprio delivers value for healthcare organizations by increasing revenue, reducing operational costs, and optimizing care delivery. Founded in 1998, we have completed automation projects and technology implementations for America's largest federal healthcare agencies – including the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services – and more than 45 private hospitals.

