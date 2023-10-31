Iteld Plastic Surgery Launches New Aesthetics Website

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iteld Plastic Surgery, a Chicago -based practice known for leading-edge surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures, has recently released a new website that focuses on several advanced, natural, and non-surgical treatment options that use your own blood. The Iteld Aesthetics Institute site, which launched this summer, includes detailed information on services such as PRP and PRF , PRF EZ Gel plasma filler, Sculptra® biostimulatory fillers , and microneedling with exosomes. These are very natural, non-surgical options that involve using a patient's own blood to encourage collagen regeneration and other benefits.



Platelet-rich therapies such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and platelet-rich fibrin (PRF) have become increasingly popular due to their ability to enhance healing and stimulate tissue regeneration. Platelets are small, colorless cell fragments that stimulate the production of collagen and elastin, which are proteins that help maintain healthy and youthful skin.

For PRP treatments, a sample of the patient's blood is taken and processed to concentrate the platelets. The resulting platelet-rich plasma is then injected into the treatment area. This strategy can help to improve wrinkles and other signs of aging.

PRF is an advanced version of this procedure that treats many similar conditions. Although it works much the same as PRP, it is processed differently so that the end product contains white blood cells, fibrin, stems cells, and a higher number of platelets compared to PRP. EZ Gel plasma fillers are 100% natural treatments that combine PRF with serum albumin to rejuvenate skin.

Sculptra® is a dermal filler that contains a strong polymer called poly-L-lactic acid and gradually boosts a patient's natural collagen to restore facial volume and reduces wrinkles.

Microneedling with exosomes involves rejuvenating the skin by using tiny needles to create micro-channels as a way of stimulating its healing processes while also infusing the deeper layers with a growth-activating serum containing exosomes to improve the skin tone and quality.

Patients who are seeking other types of surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures can find more details on various options on the main Iteld Plastic Surgery website.

