ADCC Announces Formal Policy On Transgender Athlete Participation

Athletes Required to Register and Compete in Division Based on Biological Sex

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) , renowned as the premier Nogi submission grappling organization, is announcing the implementation of a formal policy regarding transgender athlete participation.In an ongoing commitment to fostering a fair and inclusive sporting environment, ADCC has carefully considered the various perspectives and challenges associated with transgender athletes in competitive sports. After thoughtful deliberation, ADCC has established a policy that requires athletes to register and compete in the division that aligns with their biological sex.Key Points of the Policy:1.Biological Sex Classification: Athletes are required to register and compete in the division corresponding to their biological sex as assigned at birth.2.No Exceptions: ADCC's policy does not allow exceptions to the biological sex classification.3.Enforcement: Any violation or attempt to circumvent this policy will result in severe consequences, including a lengthy suspension or possible lifetime ban from all ADCC sanctioned events.Head Organizer, Mo Jassim, stated“This policy has been developed to uphold the principals of fair competition and establishing clear guidelines is essential for maintaining the integrity of our sport to ensure a level playing field for our competitors.”This policy applies to all ADCC sanctioned events including ADCC Opens, ADCC Trials, and ADCC World Championship.For media inquiries, please contact:

