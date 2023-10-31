(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smart in sensing

WIKA is proud to expand its partnership with AWC, bringing WIKA precision products and services to 12 states in the southeastern US with local AWC support.

- Todd GardnerLAWRENCEVILLE, CA, AFGHANISTAN, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- WIKA USA, a leading provider of pressure and temperature measurement products, along with an extensive array of offerings encompassing level, force, flow, and calibration technology, is proud to announce an expanded strategic partnership with AWC , a respected automation and controls technology company headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA. This partnership marks an exciting new phase in their nearly decade-long collaboration, reflecting WIKA USA's commitment to extending its service reach and enhancing customer satisfaction.WIKA's comprehensive evaluation has affirmed that AWC's expanded geographic footprint will deliver unparalleled advantages to both existing and prospective clientele. It is crucial to note that this collaboration will not lead to any alterations in the manufacturing or design of the WIKA product portfolio, assuring the steadfast maintenance of product quality and uninterrupted service. Over our enduring partnership spanning nearly a decade, WIKA and AWC have consistently demonstrated a shared dedication to customer-centric values and an unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality. This progressive phase in our collaboration with AWC underscores WIKA's unwavering commitment to fostering a comprehensive and dynamic partner relationship, reflecting our shared pursuit of excellence."This expanded geographic partnership with AWC marks a significant milestone in our journey, reinforcing the strength of our partner relationship,” says WIKA USA President Todd Gardner.“This strategic expansion not only bolsters our commitment to serving our partners more effectively but also exemplifies the synergy that defines our collaboration with AWC, fostering innovation and excellence."WIKA's enduring partnership with AWC guarantees a smooth and streamlined transition, assuring our customers of uninterrupted access to the exceptional products and services they've come to rely on. This expanded partnership is a natural evolution of the longstanding, trusted relationship between WIKA USA and AWC, and our ongoing commitment to excellence.About WIKAWith 11,200 employees, the WIKA Group is a global market leader in pressure and temperature measurement and sets the standard in the measurement of level, force, and flow, and in calibration technology. The broad portfolio of high-precision products, solutions, and services makes the family-run business a strong and reliable partner. WIKA's unique experience and know-how make sensing technology smarter, add more value, and prepare it for a sustainable future: This is“Smart in sensing”.About AWC, Inc.AWC is a leading Automation and Controls Technology company, with 600+ employee-owners focused on delivering value in 2 main areas: Process Technology & Instrumentation and Industrial Automation. Unlike traditional distributors, AWC excels at the intersection of engineering expertise & innovative products/solutions as the authorized local sales, support, and service partner to the world's leading manufacturing partners. They offer a full suite of products, services, and integrated systems to optimize US Manufacturing and Utility operations. Founded in 1965, AWC operates 32 full-service locations across the U.S., spanning from Denver, CO to Tampa, FL, with a heavy concentration along the Gulf Coast of TX and LA. For additional information, please contact Trey Castleberry, AWC Marketing Director, at or visit .

Victoria Friedheim

WIKA



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube