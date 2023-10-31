Tree Care Marketing Success: V&B Tree Pros Grows By 60% With Strategic Alliance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In the competitive world of tree care services, one company has distinguished itself by embracing modern marketing practices and achieving substantial growth through its partnership with Tree Leads Today (TLT). V&B Tree Pros, led by owner Virgil Rife, offers tree removals, trimming, pruning and assessments; land & lot clearing; hazardous removals; storm damage cleanup; 24/7 Emergency Services; Cabling & Bracing to Ohio's community for more than 16 years.The tree care industry is evolving rapidly, and V&B Tree Pros recognizes the importance of staying at the forefront of this transformation. Virgil Rife shares insights into the significant strides the company has made since joining forces with the marketing expert. He said,“We started out wanting to expand our reach into areas that we weren't as present yet, that was more than 18 months ago; it's been great since. You get out what you pay and so much more. It definitely has been a good investment! We just added a second crew and are looking to expand to Montgomery County to increase our market presence there; I am already talking to Sindy to discuss our next steps and how we can best make that happen. "The statistics underscore their success. With a remarkable 60% increase in business since partnering, V&B Tree Pros stands as a testament to the power of exclusive leads. The company's owner attributes this substantial growth to the effectiveness of TLT's exclusive leads, instrumental in securing jobs and establishing direct communication with clients. Exclusive leads grant client's territorial exclusivity, ensuring they are the sole service providers in their designated areas. This exclusivity is a significant advantage that enhances visibility and trust among potential customers.Virgil continued, "I like that the leads we receive often lead to successful jobs, we land 7 out of 10 jobs we receive."TLT's innovative geo-targeting approach has further enhanced efficiency for V&B Tree Pros. Mr Rife shared, "Leads are normally coming from one area, which helps us move efficiently from one job to the next, and we're able to complete jobs faster. It also reduces travel and drive time tremendously."Virgil Rife also highlighted the significance of leads coming in as direct phone calls, "If someone calls and asks, it's because they are genuinely interested and in need of our services. Other types of leads may just browse online out of curiosity, click around, send an inquiry, and oftentimes don't come through; it's very anonymous, you rarely get them on the phone; I know that our customers receive and trust us more because we have already spoken over the phone."In a sector where trust and reliability are paramount, this direct and personalized communication fosters stronger customer relationships, setting V&B Tree Pros apart from competitors and underlining the significance of direct contact. In addition, Virgil's crew has been with him for a long time and says that“We set ourselves apart is the genuine kindness, professionalism and integrity we bring to everything we do, which is demonstrated through the work we do. We have a 90% customer satisfaction rate and a lot of repeat customers. We are a member of the community serving the community.”The success of V&B Tree Pros is a testament to the evolving landscape of tree care marketing and the power of personalized, exclusive leads. With this strategic alliance, they have transformed their business, becoming more efficient, cost-competitive, and customer-focused."Tree Leads Today has been an invaluable resource for our business," Virgil concludes. "We are excited to continue our partnership with them and look forward to even greater growth in the future."Virgil Rife's commitment to his community extends beyond tree care services. V&B Tree Pros regularly donates to breast cancer organizations, a cause that holds a special place in their hearts.Now, as the fall season approaches, Rife recommends property owners prepare for winter. "Now is a good time to cut back your trees, remove dead branches, and manage overgrowth before the winter arrives. This proactive step can prevent damage to your trees from ice or snow and help maintain their health."Clients have echoed their satisfaction with V&B Tree Pros:Sonny A. - "This is the second time we've used V&B and will use them from now on. They did a great job both times, and the price was great also. Highly recommend this company."Cathryn P. - "These guys took down a huge tree that was precariously positioned between our home and power lines. WOW They did an awesome job. Very prompt service and extremely professional. Would recommend them to anyone with a tree job."Lori D. - "Amazing experience! Worked carefully to remove stumps in our landscaping near our foundation, other plants, and lighting. Super careful. Great communication and quick response. Cleaned up after stumps were removed. Friendly. Incredibly affordable. Quality work. Amazing experience! Worked carefully to remove stumps in our landscaping near our foundation, other plants, and lighting. Super careful. Great communication and quick response. Cleaned up after stumps were removed. Friendly. Incredibly affordable. Quality work. Highly recommend."For more information about V&B Tree Pros, please visit or contact Virgil Rife at 614-783-6714 or .About Tree Leads Today:Tree Leads Today (TLT) is a premier marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses. TLT's innovative lead generation techniques help tree care companies achieve outstanding success. To contact Tree Leads Today: | (610) 227-6290.

