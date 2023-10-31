Austrianova Announces German Subsidiary And New Location In Singapore

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Austrianova's locations and customers globally

Austrianova's new Singapore HQ and lab facility

Austrianova's Cell-in-a-Box and Bac-in-a-Box Capsules

SG Austria (“Austrianova”), a leading provider of cell encapsulation, has established a German subsidiary in Munich and moved to a new location in Singapore.

- Walter H. Gunzburg, ChairmanSINGAPORE, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SG Austria (“Austrianova”), a leading provider of cell biological products and services, today announced that it has established a German subsidiary company based in Munich and moved to a new location in Singapore.The German subsidiary, Austrianova Germany, at“Am Klopferspitz” in Martinsried, the world renowned German biotech centre, will function as Austrianova's European base, expanding the company's activities and reach.This year has been a year of expansion for Austrianova.In August the company also moved to a new location in Singapore at“The Strategy” located in the International Business Park at Jurong, Singapore's new business district. This facility functions as the company's headquarters as well as being its Bac-in-a-Box ® research facility and was made possible by an additional investment into the company by the US and Korea-based life sciences investment firm Checkmate Capital which has a special focus on cross-border transactions in Asia.The Bac-in-a-Box® living cell encapsulation technology protects bacteria and yeast, allowing long-term storage at room temperature as well as protecting from the harmful, sterilizing effects of stomach acid and enzymes. Bac-in-a-Box® encapsulation has uses in diverse applications such as in probiotics or in the modification of the microbiome by selective and efficient delivery of bacteria to treat dysbiosis of the gastric tract, skin health etc. Austrianova Singapore is also gearing up to expand its Singapore facility for pilot scale production of Bac-in-a-Box® based bacterial and yeast products.Earlier this year, the company also announced a capacity increase at its facility at Thailand Science Park, in the greater Bangkok metro area. At this location, the company has its state-of-the-art GMP and ISO9001:2015 qualified production and R&D labs. This facility focuses on the Cell-in-a-Box ® cell encapsulation technology platform for protection of human and animal cells from immune rejection and clearance when implanted in the body, as well as for long-term storage in the frozen state. Besides working together with partners and clients who use the Cell-in-a-Box® technology, the facility also produces cell banks and other cell therapy related products.Austrianova CEO, Brian Salmons, said“We are happy to report these new developments at Austrianova. Having a German subsidiary company supports and extends our current ongoing European activities in Austria, Italy, France, Spain and the U.K. as well as in Germany.”Walter H. Gunzburg, Chairman of Austrianova, added“The completion of Austrianova's move to our new custom designed facility in the heart of Singapore's Jurong region is key to the company's future success as is the expansion of the company into Europe with the new German daughter company.”About AustrianovaAustrianova (the SG Austria Group), is a biotech company with a global footprint and operations in Singapore, Thailand and Germany. Austrianova utilizes a novel and proprietary technology for the encapsulation of living mammalian (Cell-in-a-Box®) and bacterial (Bac-in-a-Box®) cells. Cell-in-a-Box® protects the encapsulated cells from rejection by the immune system, allows cells to be easily transported, stored and implanted at specific sites in patients. The technology, which has been proven safe and efficacious in clinical trials carried out in Europe, allows companies to develop any kind of cells as a one-for-all living pharmaceutical. Bac-in-a-Box® is a similar protective device adapted for encapsulation of probiotic bacteria where it has human food and animal feed applications as well as re-balancing the microbiome due to its ability to extend storage under lyophilized conditions and to protect encapsulated bacteria against destruction by stomach acid. Austrianova now also offers GMP4Cells that includes competitively priced Master Cell Bank and Working Cell Bank production as well as"Fill and Finish" services for cell therapy products (such as stem cell therapies, biologics produced from cells e.g., vaccines, antibodies, enzymes, recombinant proteins, exosomes, etc.). 