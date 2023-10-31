Global Ed-Tech And Smart Classroom Market Size To Reach USD 487.05 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Ed-Tech and smart classroom market size is expected to reach USD 487.05 Billion at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Advantages and benefits associated with ED-Tech and smart classrooms such as flexibility in timing, video graphic presentation of topics, and ease of use among younger learners are some key factors driving market revenue growth currently. Establishment of a number of Ed-Tech startups such as Teachable, Practically, and SV Academy has been boosting market revenue growth to a significant extent. Key players in the market are adopting strategies of new product launches and entering into partnerships to expand market footprint. In April 2020, IBM and Cisco partnered to support e-learning in Spain, UK, and Romania. Rising demand for smart classrooms in schools and institutes is another factor contributing to market growth. Smart classrooms ensure quality education and ease of teaching, which makes it an increasingly preferred alternative to traditional forms of education. Rising prevalence of educational applications is another factor supporting market growth. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 86.72 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 15.4% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 487.05 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2017–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in 15.4% from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Hardware, Education System, end use and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Apple, Cisco, Blackboard, IBM, Dell, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Instructure Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global Ed-tech and smart classroom market is highly fragmented. Some prominent players operating in the Ed-tech and smart classroom market are:



Apple

Cisco

Blackboard

IBM

Dell

Google

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP, Instructure

Strategic Development

In November 2020, the foundation and matching software solutions from xRM LLC was acquired by Anthology, with an aim to compete in higher education CRM.

In May 2020, Open P-TECH was launched by IBM, which provides access to e-learning in cyber security, Artificial Intelligence, and cloud computing.

In April 2020, Blackboard launched Blackboard Unite, which is a remote e-learning solution with effective management system, mobile app, implementation, and service kit.

In October 2019, Directorate General of Training of the Government of India signed a MoU with Cisco to avail its digital technology to National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs).

In February 2018, Discovery Education and Loving Municipal School District of New Mexico partnered with each other to develop a creative environment for students through Discovery Education's digital services.

Some Key Highlights from the Report



Learning management system segment accounted for largest revenue share in the Ed-tech and smart classroom market in 2020, and is expected to continue its dominance of other segments during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the benefits associated with learning management. For instance, learning management system is used to create content and track classroom instructions which can be accessed remotely using any web browser. Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rapid penetration of mobile devices, adoption of online education in lieu of COVID-19 pandemic, and rising government funding in the education sector in markets in countries in the region.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Ed-tech and smart classroom market based on hardware, education system, end use, and region.



Hardware Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Interactive Projectors

Interactive Displays

Education System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Learning Management System



Student Information System



Classroom Assessment System



Classroom Collaboration System



Classroom Management System



Document Management System



Student Response System

Talent Management System

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Kindergarten



K-12

Higher Education

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Turkey Rest of MEA

