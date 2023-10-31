Reputed Dental Clinic 210 Wisdom Teeth Celebrates 12 Years in Business

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Antonio, TX, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 210 Wisdom Teeth, a reputed dental clinic in San Antonio, is celebrating 12 years in business. The state-of-the-art dental clinic is run by Dr. Malya, who is fellowship trained in oral surgery. Dr Malya has served more than 15,000 patients and has done over 60,000 wisdom teeth removals for fellow Texans, now firmly rooted in San Antonio. The clinic was started to improve access to comfortable, safe, and low-cost dental services for communities. Centrally located in the San Antonio area, the clinic focuses on tooth extractions, wisdom teeth, dental implants, and sedation. They are in-network with most major dental insurance plans and use fee schedules that are 20-50% cheaper than surrounding dental surgery offices. Dr Malya wants the community to know that gone are the days of $3000+ estimates for wisdom teeth removal. Dr Malya & the Team at 210 Wisdom Teeth are here to serve the community for low-cost wisdom teeth removal, dental implants, and sedation.







The dental clinic uses safe, time-tested, reversible conscious sedation medications for wisdom teeth removal. They do not use general anesthetics, which usually carry risks. Patients will be given options based on their needs and budget. Local anesthesia will be applied next to the wisdom tooth that needs to be removed. This anesthesia provides excellent pain control before, during, and post-procedure. Patients who aren't comfortable with local anesthesia will also be provided with options such as IV sedation, Oral Sedation, or Laughing Gas. The team at 210 Wisdom Teeth will do everything to make the procedure as comfortable as possible for patients.

All its care coordinators and dental assistants are certified and committed to offering the best customer service. Dr. Malya and his staff work together to provide safe, trusted, comfortable, and efficient care. Premium wisdom tooth extraction services in San Antonio are just a phone call away. The clinic is equipped with the latest diagnostic equipment and uses state-of-the-art infection control and sterilization techniques. A panoramic X-ray will be taken to evaluate the dental structure of the patient. The doctor then gets a good understanding of the current health of the wisdom teeth and might be able to predict any future problems.

Early evaluation and treatment is always the best thing to do. All teenagers must visit their dentist and get their wisdom teeth checked. Wisdom teeth removal in San Antonio is recommended when patients experience bad breath, food getting stuck, bleeding gums, irritation, red gums, etc. But not all wisdom teeth need to be extracted. Dr. Malya will provide the best advice based on the current situation of each patient. The doctor helps patients make informed decisions, whether with tooth extractions or choosing the appropriate sedation or anesthesia. There is no one-size-fits-all concept at 210 Wisdom Teeth Clinic. Every patient is unique, and it is our duty to help guide you based on your needs.

About 210 Wisdom Teeth

Dr. Rahul Malya graduated with honors from NYU College of Dentistry in 2010, followed by an intensive fellowship in oral & maxillofacial surgery at Montefiore Medical Center / Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York and a 12-month 300-plus-hour implant fellowship with the American Academy of Implant Dentistry. Dr. Malya has over 12 years of clinical experience in wisdom teeth removal, adult tooth extractions, dental implants, and IV sedation.

Dr. Rahul Malya

Address: 7254 Blanco Rd #107, San Antonio, TX 78216

Phone: 210-817-4480

Email: Info@210WisdomTeeth







