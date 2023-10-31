Capital Area Plastic Surgery Acquires Accreditation Of Their Private Operating Room

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dimitri, J. Koumanis, MD, Owner and Board Certified Plastic Surgeon at Capital Area Plastic Surgery

Capital Area Plastic Surgery Operating Room

Capital Area Plastic Surgery, 13 Chester St., Glens Falls, New York

- Dimitri, J. Koumanis, MDGLENS FALLS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Capital Area Plastic Surgery acquires accreditation by the Accreditation Association of Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC). Dr. Dimitrios Koumanis is a board-certified plastic surgeon by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and operates now in his private accredited operating room at 13 Chester Street, Glens Falls,New York, 12801.“The operating room is set in a beautiful office clinic with state-of-the art, brand new equipment,” says Dimitri, J. Koumanis, MD, Owner and Board Certified Plastic Surgeon at Capital Area Plastic Surgery.Features and benefits include:. Patients undergo their cosmetic procedures in a comfortable and safeenvironment with full privacy.. Dr. Koumanis performs a variety of cosmetic procedures including liposuction,tummy tuck, breast lift, breast augmentation, arm lift, gynecomastia, eyelidsurgery, facelifts, neck lifts, rhinoplasty and many others.. Patients experience private, concierge plastic surgery care in the comforts of aprivate operating room.About Capital Area Plastic Surgery: Capital Area Plastic Surgery, under the expert guidance of Dr. Koumanis, stands as the premier destination for top-tier cosmetic surgery. Dr. Koumanis, a distinguished plastic surgeon with a wealth of experience and board certification, leads a dedicated team in providing exceptional services to patients.Flexible Financing Options: Pursuing cosmetic procedures can be a financial commitment, Capital Area Plastic Surgery offers financial support to it's patients.Flexible financing plans are tailored to make cosmetic procedures more accessible.Various options are offered at ( ). Patients have the opportunity to explore the services available by visiting the official websites ( ) and ( ). The organization can be contacted at 518-203-2593 to arrange a complimentary office consultation. Additionally, virtual consultations are available, and for individuals travelling from a distance, they are provided with support for transportation and accommodations to guarantee a smooth experience.Dr. Koumanis' Distinct Credentials: Dr. Koumanis boasts a remarkable set of credentials. He holds board certification from the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. His journey to becoming a renowned plastic surgeon began with medical training in London, Ontario. He further honed his expertise through additional training in Burns and Plastic Surgery at Indiana UniversitySchool of Medicine.State-of-the-Art Facility: Dr. Koumanis practices in his private operating room, accredited by AAAHC, to ensure the highest standard of care and patient safety.“Our commitment to excellence is reflected in the state-of-the-art environments where we deliver our services.” says Dimitri, J. Koumanis, MD, Owner and Board Certified Plastic Surgeon at Capital Area Plastic Surgery.Comprehensive Range of Services: Dr. Koumanis specializes in a diverse array of plastic surgery procedures, addressing a wide spectrum of patient needs. From breast surgery to abdominoplasty, body contouring, liposuction, facelifts, and more, Dr. Koumanis and his team are equipped to help patients achieve their desired results.Why Choose Dr. Koumanis? With nearly 11 years of hands-on experience, Dr. Koumanis is widely recognized for his exceptional surgical skills and compassionate patient care. The Capital Area Plastic Surgery team prioritizes patient comfort and are deeply committed to understanding the patient's aesthetic goals. The care team works collaboratively with patients to ensure their unique vision is realized.To obtain more comprehensive information about Capital Area Plastic Surgery, individuals are encouraged to visit the dedicated website at ( ). There, they can explore how Dr. Koumanis and his team can assist patients in achieving the transformative results they desire.

Dimitri, J. Koumanis, MD

Capital Area Plastic Surgery

+1 518-203-2593



Certification matters. Be safe.