India Auto Components Market: Paving The Road To Sustainable Mobility Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The India auto components market , with its tremendous potential and dynamic growth, is making waves on the global stage. Valued at USD 3600 million in 2022, it's poised for a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 6.2% during the forecast period. This impressive surge can be attributed to several key factors propelling the Indian auto components market into the future.

Driving Factors Behind the GrowthThriving Automotive Industry: The Indian automotive sector is experiencing steady growth, fueled by increasing consumer demand and rising disposable incomes. This has created a heightened need for innovative and advanced auto components to meet the evolving demands of consumers.Government Initiatives: The Indian government's pro-domestic manufacturing policies, exemplified by“Make in India,” have been instrumental in encouraging both domestic and international auto component manufacturers to establish manufacturing plants within the country. This boost to domestic production is a catalyst for the market's growth.Electric and Hybrid Vehicles: The increased emphasis on environmental concerns and regulatory frameworks has opened up new avenues for specialized component production, particularly in the electric and hybrid vehicle segments. This shift aligns with India's commitment to greener and more sustainable transportation options. Key Market Players

Several major players are driving the industry forward. These include Minda Industries Ltd, JBM Group, WABCO India Ltd, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Bosch Limited, Varroc Group, Sundaram Fasteners Limited, Motherson, Bharat Forge, and Toyota Kirloskar Motor. These industry leaders are actively engaging in mergers and acquisitions, as well as partnerships, to offer hi-tech and innovative products and technologies to customers.

Drive Transmission & Steering: This segment is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. Engine Components and Electrical and Electronic Components are the other major revenue-generating segments. Investments by companies, such as Bosch's commitment to invest INR 20 crore between FY2020-2025 in data science and artificial intelligence, are poised to drive extensive market growth.

Market Insights Product Segmentation

Passenger Vehicles: The passenger vehicle segment is expected to hold a considerable share of the market during the forecast period. Factors such as growing disposable income and changing consumer lifestyles are propelling the growth of this segment.

Vehicle TypesGeographical Dominance

Northern India is expected to take the lead in market share during the forecast period. The region is a hotbed for both domestic and export markets. Engine and exhaust components, along with body and structural parts, are anticipated to make up nearly 50% of the potential domestic sales and exports in 2021. Moreover, the government's incentives for electric vehicles, expected to attract USD 14 billion in investment over the next five years, are opening new horizons for the industry. The rollout of low-cost AC charging points will further encourage the adoption of electric vehicles.

A Bright Future Ahead

The India auto components market is on a remarkable growth trajectory, with a strong foundation in the automotive industry, government support, and a burgeoning focus on sustainable transportation. This industry's future is indeed bright, and it's a testament to India's commitment to driving the automotive sector into a greener, more innovative era.

