Surgical Equipment Market To Reach $59 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 5.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The global surgical equipment market is expanding rapidly due to a rise in the number of surgical procedures, a rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and a rise in prevalence of chronic disease PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Surgical Equipment Market

by Product (Surgical Sutures and Staplers, Handheld Surgical Equipment, Electrosurgical Devices, and Other Surgical Equipment), Category, (Reusable Surgical Equipment and Disposable Surgical Equipment), and Application, (Neurosurgery, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeries, Wound Closure, Urology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Thoracic Surgery, Microvascular, Cardiovascular, Orthopedic Surgery, Laparoscopy, Ophthalmic Application, Veterinary Application, Dental Application, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032".

According to the report, the global surgical equipment industry generated $35.6 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $59 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Request Sample of the Report on Surgical Equipment Market Forecast 2032-



Surgical

equipment refers to handheld tools or implements employed by healthcare professionals to carry out surgical procedures. Within an operating suite, one can find a wide array of instruments, including but not limited to scalpels, forceps, scissors, retractors, and clamps, which are extensively used. Certain surgical procedures demand a more specialized set of instruments. For instance, orthopedic surgery often utilizes bone saws, files, drills, and mallets. Surgical instruments are typically constructed from materials such as carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum, or titanium, and are available in various sizes to accommodate different surgical needs.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in number of surgical procedures, rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases drive the growth of the global surgical equipment market. However, increased risk of infections is expected to restrict the market growth. Moreover, the rise in technological advancements in surgical equipment and growth opportunities in emerging markets presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Report coverage & details:



Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2023–2032

Base Year

2022 Market Size in 2022

$35.6 billion

Market Size in 2032

$59

billion

CAGR

5.2

% No. of Pages in Report

390 Segments covered

Product, Category, Application, and Region.

Drivers

Rise in number of surgical procedures

Rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries

Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases

Opportunities

Rise in technological advancements

Growth opportunities in emerging markets

Restraints

Increased risk of infections



Economic Downturn Analysis: Impact of Recession in 2023 on the Surgical Equipment Market



During a recession, individuals and governments might tighten their budgets, leading to reduced healthcare spending. This could affect patient ability to access and afford surgical equipment products, potentially leading to decreased demand for these products. This leads to reduced demand for elective surgeries and non-urgent medical procedures, affecting the market for surgical equipment.

However, hospitals that invest in advanced technologies such as surgical equipment focus on cost efficiency and innovation in surgical equipment which is expected to drive the market growth.



Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst-



The disposable surgical equipment segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period



Based on category, the disposable surgical equipment segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global surgical equipment market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the increasingly emphasizing infection control and patient safety, which has led to a surge in the adoption of disposable surgical equipment.



The handheld surgical equipment segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period



Based on product, handheld surgical equipment the segment held the largest market share in 2022, more than

one third of the global surgical equipment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to high adoption of the handheld surgical instrument as they provide versatility, precision, ease of use in various surgical procedures, and continuous advancements in design and materials. However, the electrosurgical devices segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032, owing to surge in demand for minimally invasive surgeries and rise in technological advancements in electrosurgery.



For Procurement Information-



North America to maintain its dominance by 2032



Based on region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global surgical equipment market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Well-developed healthcare infrastructure and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases promoted the growth of the surgical equipment market in North America.



However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032. High prevalence of geriatric population suffering chronic diseases, surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in research and development activities, and surge in healthcare expenditure in the Asia-Pacific region, is expected to drive the growth of the surgical equipment market.



Leading Market Players:



B. Braun SE



Boston Scientific Corporation



ConMed Corporation



Johnson & Johnson



KLS Martin Group



Medtronic PLC



Fuhrmann GmbH



Entrhal Medical GmbH



Cousin Surgery LLC

Integra Life Sciences Holdings Corporation



The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global surgical equipment market. These players have adopted strategies such as product launch and agreement to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



Comprehensive Healthcare Industry Research Studies:

Proton Therapy Market - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Non Small-Cell Lung Cancer Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Allergy Diagnostics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast,

2022–2032

Gas Chromatography Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Electrophoresis Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web:

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo:

SOURCE Allied Market Research