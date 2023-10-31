ALD Equipment Market Worth $6.2 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

ALD Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2028 from USD 3.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the 2023–2028 period according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM.

The major factors driving the market growth of the ALD equipment market include the increasing demand for 3D NAND SSDs and benefits offered by ALD equipment as compared to other CVD equipment. Additionally, the growing demand for memory devices from AI-based servers is expected to fuel the market growth of semiconductor industry which will create growth opportunities for the ALD equipment market.

Browse in-depth TOC on " ALD Equipment Market "

170 – Tables

62 – Figures





185 – Pages ALD Equipment Market Report

Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 3.9 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $ 6.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Deposition Method, Film Type, Semiconductor Application, Non-semiconductor Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge The escalating need for photovoltaic systems Key Market Opportunities The escalating need for photovoltaic systems Key Market Drivers Rising number of 3D NAND SSDs



Oxide film type is expected to account for the largest market size of the ALD equipment market during the forecast period.

The rising demand for high-permittivity (high-k) oxides such as Al2O3, HfO2, and ZrO2, is a crucial semiconductor application of ALD which increases the adoption of oxide films in ALD equipment. Moreover, the deposition of high-k oxides addresses the challenge of high tunneling current, which occurs while using SiO2 dielectrics in devices such as MOSFETs. The surging demand for oxide films is attributed to their ability to enable the development of thicker gate dielectrics which effectively reduces the tunneling current. This reduction in tunneling current has led to an increased adoption of oxide film-based ALD equipment. Therefore, oxide films are expected to have the largest market size in the ALD equipment market.

Medical application is projected to register the highest CAGR in ALD equipment market during the forecast period.

In recent years, there has been tremendous progress in the development of smart and advanced healthcare solutions with the help of cutting-edge technologies like AI and IoT. Advanced treatments in cardiology and neurology often involve the use of implants and wearables that require protection from corrosion due to body fluids. Moreover, these implants should be biocompatible. Therefore, ALD equipment is highly suitable for medical applications due to its broad range of biocompatible materials. Therefore, the rising demand for medical applications is expected to contribute to the growth of the ALD equipment industry .



Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period which is attributed to the growing initiatives of various Asian governments towards encouraging the adoption of more than Moore devices and enhancing technological infrastructure. Furthermore, strong presence of ALD equipment market players in the region creates growth opportunities for the ALD equipment in Asia Pacific.

The report profiles key players in ALD equipment companies such as ASM International N.V. (Netherlands), Tokyo Electron Limited. (Japan), Applied Materials, Inc. (US), LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION. (US), Veeco Instruments Inc. (US), Kurt J. Lesker Company (US), OPTORUN Co., Ltd. (Japan), CVD Equipment Corporation (US), EUGENE TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. (South Korea), and Beneq (Finland).



