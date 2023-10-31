Hot Chili Limited Quarterly Report - Period Ending 30Th September 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PERTH, Australia, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -

Figure 1 - Location of the Cometa Project in relation to the Costa Fuego Project (CNW Group/Hot Chili Limited)

Figure 2. Plan view of Cortadera displaying collar locations of significant drilling results returned during the quarter (CNW Group/Hot Chili Limited)

Figure 3. Cross-section view looking Northwest at Cortadera displaying new drillhole CRP0220 at Cuerpo 2 with the PEA pit shape and 2022 Resource model (+0.21% CuEq blocks outlined). Lithology is shown on the trace, Cu% assays shown as histograms downhole and the view is clipped at +/- 40m into and out of section (CNW Group/Hot Chili Limited)

Figure 4. Cross-section view looking Northeast at Cortadera displaying new drillhole CRP0222 at Cuerpo 2 with the PEA pit shape and 2022 Resource model (+0.21% CuEq blocks outlined). Lithology is shown on the trace, Cu% assays shown as histograms downhole and the view is clipped at +/- 40m into and out of section (CNW Group/Hot Chili Limited)

Figure 5. Cross-section view looking North at Cortadera displaying new drillhole CRP0217D at Cuerpo 3 with the PEA pit shape and 2022 Resource model (+0.21% CuEq blocks outlined). Lithology is shown on the trace, Cu% assays shown as histograms downhole and the view is clipped at +/- 40m into and out of section (CNW Group/Hot Chili Limited)

Costa Fuego Combined Mineral Resource (Effective Date 31st March 2022) (CNW Group/Hot Chili Limited) Hot Chili Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project in Chile

SUMMARY

OF

OPERATIONAL

ACTIVITIES

Hot

Chili

Files

NI

43-101

Technical Report

for

the

Costa

Fuego

Copper-Gold Project in Chile

The Company filed the report titled "Costa Fuego Copper Project NI 43–101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment"1 dated August 2023, with an effective date of June 28, 2023 (the "Technical Report"), prepared pursuant to CIM

National Instrument

43-101

–

Standards

of

Disclosure

for

Mineral

Projects ("NI

43- 101").

As

outlined

in

the

announcement

dated

Wednesday

28

June

2023

titled

"Hot

Chili

Announces

PEA

for

Costa Fuego", highlights from the Technical Report include:



Strong Economics: Costa Fuego PEA delivers using an 8% discount rate and long-term metal price assumptions of US$3.85/lb copper (Cu) and US$1,750/oz gold (Au)

Base-case post-tax Net Present Value (NPV 8%) of US$1.10 Billion (approximately, within a range of US$733 Million to US$1.46 Billion) and Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 21% (approximately, within a range of 17% to 25%)

Low Start-up Capital: US$1.05 Billion estimated, resulting in fast 3.5-year payback. Initial phases of open pit mining fully fund development of a bulk underground operation

Low Capital Intensity: One of the lowest capital intensities of global copper development projects

Approximately 112 ktpa Average CuEq2 Production Rate: Including 95 kt Cu and 49 koz Au during primary production (first 14 years) at C1 Cash Cost3 of US$1.33/lb (estimated, net of by- product credits) Initial Mine Life: 16-years with 1.41 Mt Cu and 718 koz Au produced for total revenue of approximately US$13.52 Billion and total free cash flow of approximately US$3.28 Billion (post-tax, after operating costs, capital costs, and royalties)

Key

Development

Study

Workstreams

Advancing

Approximately

80%

of

Pre-feasibility

Study

(PFS)

workstreams

for

Costa

Fuego

are

already complete.

Since completion of the PEA in late June 2023, the Company's development expenditure has been focused on advancing key long lead-time study items, such as:



Hydrogeology Drilling and Water Monitoring Programme: Eleven water monitoring wells for a total of 557m of drilling have been completed at Cortadera and Productora over the past month. Water and groundwater monitoring data is a key input requirement for the Company's Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), which requires a minimum of one year of water monitoring data from down-stream water catchments.

The data from this programme is one of the few remaining inputs required in advance of submission of an EIA for Costa Fuego. Low-grade

Leach

Metallurgy

Programme:

Bulk

samples, including

19

tonnes of

underground

ore from Productora and 3 tonnes of drill core from Cortadera, have been collected and sent to Nova Mineralis in Chile for preparation and long-duration column leach testwork using intermediate bulk containers.

In addition, a further 1.5 tonne of drill core was collected for variability leach testwork using 1m columns.

Long lead-time, leach recovery testwork is now underway to support PFS level metallurgy results for this component of Costa Fuego's process flow sheet.

__________ 1

The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes 3% of production feed from Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorised as Mineral Reserves

(NI

43-101) or

Ore

Reserves

(JORC

2012), and

there

is

no

certainty that

the

PEA

will

be

realised.

Mineral Resources

that

are not Mineral Reserves or Ore Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. References to "Mineral Reserves" in this announcement include Ore Reserves (JORC 2012). See page 18 for additional cautionary language. 2 The

copper-equivalent

(CuEq)

annual

production

rate

was

based

on

the

combined

processing

feed

(across

all

sources)

and

used

long- term commodity prices of: Copper US$3.85/lb, Gold US$1,750/oz, Molybdenum US$17/lb, and Silver US$21/oz; and estimated metallurgical

recoveries for

the

production

feed

to

the following

processes:

Concentrator (87%

Cu, 56%

Au,

37%

Ag,

58%

Mo), Oxide Leach (55% Cu only), & Low-grade Sulphide Leach (40% Cu only). 3 See

page

19

for

full

non-IFRS measures

disclaimer.

Water

Business Conceptual

Study

Underway

Hot Chili has initiated a conceptual study of the Company's water assets (water easements, maritime concession and associated coastal land access rights) and their potential to underpin a future water utility business for the Huasco region of the Atacama, Chile.

Hot Chili controls one of the few registered maritime concessions in the region, and there is no other major water utility provider in the Huasco Valley.

Hot Chili's water licence

for

the

extraction of 2,000 litres

per

second of sea water

(maritime

concession) can be expanded and is transferable.

The Company is also assessing the application for the licence to be upgraded to include the supply of de-salinated water.

Based on the Technical Report, Costa Fuego is estimated to require approximately 600 litres per second of sea water at its current study scale of future annual metal production (95ktpa Cu & 49koz Au).

A large new water supplier could help to unlock multiple undeveloped mining projects in the Huasco Valley that do not currently have access to water supply.

New mine developments are driving a forecast water supply deficit, which has been estimated at approximately 15,000 litres per second for the Atacama region.

The

opportunity

to

potentially

monetise a

portion

of

the

Company's

Chilean

water

assets, while

also

securing future

seawater

supply

for

the

Costa

Fuego

Projects, may

add

further

non-dilutive

funding optionality

for

Hot Chili.

Exploration

Drilling Underway

at

Costa

Fuego

Drilling

re-commenced

at

Costa

Fuego

in

late

July

2023

with

one

Reverse

Circulation

(RC)

drill

rig

in

operation for the majority of the quarter.

In addition, four diamond drill holes were completed over a four-week period (two

completed

during

the

quarter).

Drilling expenditure

is

being

prudently

managed to

maximize

the

impact of invested dollars, with only one RC drill rig planned to be operating for the remainder of this year.

A

total

of

26

holes

for

6,442m of

drilling

was

completed

during the

quarter

with

numerous

low-grade

significant intersections recorded.

Tables 1 and 2 summarise details of drilling undertaken during the quarter and significant drill results received to date, respectively.

Drilling initially focused on satisfying the Company's remaining 3,000m drill commitment with Antofagasta Minerals (see announcement dated 28th November 2022) to acquire key leases lying along the western extension

of

Cortadera.

In

addition,

numerous drill

holes

have

been

completed

across

extensional

targets to the Cortadera resource, peripheral to Cuerpo 2 and Cuerpo 3.

Drill holes CRP0220 and CRP0222 have confirmed extensions to the south and east of Cuerpo 2, and drill hole CRP0217D has confirmed further extensions to the east at Cuerpo 3.

These new results will add to other potential additions to the Cortadera Mineral Resource Estimate from drilling undertaken since March 2022.

Further drill results from drilling undertaken during the quarter at Cortadera are pending.

Following completion of a limited hydrogeology drilling programme (11 RC holes for 557m) during October, RC drilling operations commenced at the large-scale Corroteo exploration

target,

located approximately

5km SE of

Cortadera.

A

total

of

seven deep

RC holes for

approximately

2,000m are

planned in

the

current first- pass exploration drill programme at Corroteo.

Corroteo

features

a

surface

alteration

footprint

measuring

approximately

2km

in

strike length

by

500m

in

width and has never previously been drilled.

Detailed mapping and surface geochemical programmes confirm some similarities to the deposit style and footprint of the Company's Productora copper-gold resource.

Corroteo

is

one

of

several

exploration

targets

being

advanced toward

first

drill

testing

over

the

coming year.

SUMMARY

OF

CORPORATE ACTIVITIES

Closing

of

US$15

Million Investment

Agreement

with

Osisko

Gold

Royalties

In late July 2023, Hot Chili closed its previously announced transaction with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd ("Osisko"), pursuant to which Hot Chili received proceeds of US$15 million in exchange for the sale of a 1.0% Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalty on copper and a 3% NSR royalty on gold (the "Investment") across the Company's Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project.

The Investment by Osisko has strengthened the Company's current cash position without the need for a dilutive equity capital raise, demonstrated strong look-through value of the Project's economics. It also provided another significant endorsement of Hot Chili's Costa Fuego project from one of North America's leading royalty-streaming groups (see the Company's announcement dated 28th June 2023, entitled "Hot Chili Announces US$15 Million Investment Agreement with Osisko Gold Royalties").

The

Company

is

now

well

funded

to

deliver

the

next

steps

in

its

growth

and

development

plan

to

advance the Costa Fuego

Pre-Feasibility Studies

(PFS), resource growth

drilling programmes

and

general advancement of the Project.

Further

Regional

Consolidation

Steps

In late August, the Hot Chili executed a binding letter of intent ("LOI") with Bastion Minerals Limited (ASX: BMO) ("Bastion") for the grant to Hot Chili of an Option to acquire 100% of Bastion's Cometa

Project

in

Chile ("Cometa"), located near Costa Fuego (see announcement dated 28th August).

Cometa consists of exploration and mining concessions covering an area of approximately 56km2, located almost 15km SE of Costa Fuego's planned operating centre and contiguous with Hot Chili's landholdings in the region (see Figure 1 below).

The

Option is

another

step

in

Hot

Chili's

consolidation

strategy

for

the

Costa

Fuego copper

project.

Cometa provides additional optionality for the discovery of further mineral deposits in the Costa Fuego Project area, with the potential to provide supplemental feed and/or a longer mine life to the project laid out in the Company's PEA.

The

material terms

of

the

LOI

are

as

follows:



Exclusivity period of 60 days for Hot Chili to conduct due diligence and for Hot Chili's subsidiary Sociedad Minera La Frontera SpA ("Frontera") to enter into a definitive Option agreement with Bastion's subsidiary SCM Cornet Constelación, the holder of a 100% interest in the concessions comprising Cometa, for the grant to Frontera of an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cometa concessions ("Option").

Non-refundable cash payment of US$100,000 to Bastion upon grant of the Option.

Non-refundable cash payment of US$200,000 within 12 months from the grant of the Option to keep the Option in good standing.

Option may be exercised within 30 months of the date of grant.

If the Option is exercised, the consideration payable to Bastion to purchase the Cometa concessions is:



US$2,400,000 if the Option is exercised by Hot Chili within 18 months from the date of grant of the Option; or

US$3,000,000 if the Option is exercised by Hot Chili within 30 months from the date of grant of the Option. Hot Chili may elect to satisfy the purchase consideration in cash (100%), or in cash (50%) and ordinary shares of Hot Chili (50%) issued at a price per share equal to the 15-day VWAP at the date of exercise of the Option, subject to applicable regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

The

Company

has

recently agreed

to

an

extension

of

the

Exclusivity

period

by

45

days

to

allow

for completion of due diligence in advance of exercise of the Option, expected by mid-December 2023.

Further

opportunities

are

being

pursued

to

expand

the

scale

of

the

Costa Fuego

copper

hub,

with

multiple discussions underway on prospective exploration targets in the area.

Sustainability

The Company has continued local community engagement, holding several meetings with stakeholders and local indigenous communities. Continued support programs in the Vallenar municipality delivering water to irrigation, funding for social programmes and the development of counselling programmes for mental health support in partnership with the University of Chile.

A spring

flora and

vegetation survey was

carried out on

the entire

Costa Fuego Project footprint, focused on strengthening the environmental baseline information for the EIA submission.

As the Company advances the Costa Fuego Project, it continues to focus on innovative techniques to minimise the environmental impact of the development, including the use of renewable energy for the delivery of power and the use of sea water for processing.

Cash

Position and

Capital

Structure

Changes

As of

30

September

2023,

the

company

had

cash

of

A$21.8

million and

no

debt.

The

Company issued

345,000

service rights

and

345,000 performance

rights

during

the

period

to employees and consultants.

The

Company

has

the

following

securities

on

issue:



119,445,206 ordinary fully paid shares

10,900,000 warrants at CAD$2.50 expiring 31 January 2024

1,259,789 options at CAD$1.85 expiring 31 January 2025

1,850,001 AUD$2.25 options expiring 30 September 2024 5,996,728 unvested services and performance rights.

Table 1 – Significant Drill Results for Costa Fuego in Quarter 3 2023

Hole_ID Coordinates Azim Dip Hole

Depth Intersection Interval Copper Gold Silver Moly 1 Cu Eq* North East RL From To (m) (

%) (g/t) (ppm) (ppm) (

%) LCP0018 6815926 334600 863 270 -59 300 34 42 8 0.1 0.0 0.3 9 0.1 & 86 88 2 0.1 0.6 0.3 5 0.4 & 94 122 28 0.1 0.0 0.3 4 0.1 & 172 192 20 0.1 0.0 0.3 3 0.1 CRP0204 6816271 334840 937 91 -60 300 214 242 28 0.1 0.0 0.4 4 0.1 CRP0213 6813277 336232 1082 214 -73 270 226 246 20 0.1 0.0 0.3 14 0.1 CRP0214 6814012 335925 1007 94 -60 252 150 210 60 0.1 0.0 0.2 7 0.1 CRP0215 6813518 336053 1040 191 -60 270 0 96 96 0.2 0.1 0.3 15 0.2











Incl 18 30 12 0.2 0.2 0.3 12 0.3 CRP0216D 6813389 336312 1055 129 -70 546.4 6 78 72 0.2 0.0 0.3 15 0.2 & 100 120 20 0.2 0.1 0.3 6 0.2 & 130 190 60 0.2 0.0 0.3 13 0.2 & 208 234 26 0.2 0.0 0.3 24 0.2 & 304 458 154 0.2 0.1 0.3 99 0.2 CRP0217 6813454 336343 1060 79 -58 252 6 66 60 0.2 0.1 0.3 14 0.2

230 236 6 0.2 0.0 0.4 33 0.2 CRP0218 6813718 336358 1047 91 -80 173.5 164 168 4 0.2 0.0 0.3 65 0.3 CRP0220 6813844 335665 1003 199 -72 261 0 190 190 0.2 0.1 0.4 16 0.2 Including 0 88 88 0.2 0.1 0.5 15 0.3 & including 142 170 28 0.2 0.1 0.3 24 0.3 CRP0221 6813914 335758 992 11 -80 204 42 46 4 0.3 0.1 0.3 23 0.4 CRP0222 6813850 335666 1003 111 -71 210 2 70 68 0.2 0.1 0.4 14 0.3 & 130 190 60 0.2 0.0 0.3 13 0.2 & 208 234 26 0.2 0.0 0.3 24 0.2 & 304 458 154 0.2 0.1 0.3 99 0.2

Notes to Table 1: Significant intercepts are calculated above a nominal cut-off grade of 0.1% Cu. Where appropriate, significant intersections may contain up to 30m down-hole distance of internal dilution (less than 0.1% Cu). Significant intersections are separated where internal dilution is greater than 30m down-hole distance. The selection of 0.1% Cu for intersection cut-off grade above is selected on the basis of exploration significance and is not meant to represent potential marginal economic cut-off grade for bulk tonnage

polymetallic copper deposits of similar grade in Chile and elsewhere in the world. Down-hole

significant

intercept

widths

are

estimated

to

be

at

or

around true-widths

of

mineralisation



1

Molybdenum *

Copper

Equivalent

(CuEq)

reported

for

the

drillhole intersections

were

calculated

using

the

following formula:

CuEq%

=

((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery). The Metal Prices applied in

the

calculation

were:

Cu=3.00

USD/lb, Au=1,700

USD/oz,

Mo=14

USD/lb,

and

Ag=20

USD/oz. The

entirety

of

the

intersection is assumed as fresh.

The recovery and copper equivalent formula for each deposit is:





Cortadera

–

Recoveries

of

83%

Cu,

56%

Au,

83%

Mo

and

37% Ag.

Cortadera

CuEq(%) =

Cu(%)

+

0.56

x

Au(g/t)

+

0.00046

x

Mo(ppm)

+

0.0043

x

Ag(g/t)

Productora – Recoveries of 84% Cu, 47% Au, 47% Mo and 0% Ag (not reported).

Productora

CuEq(%)

=

Cu(%)

+

0.48

x

Au(g/t)

+

0.00026

x Mo(ppm)

San Antonio and Valentina – Recoveries of 88% Cu, 72% Au, 88% Mo and 69% Ag. San

Antonio CuEq(%)

=

Cu(%) +

0.68

x

Au(g/t)

+

0.00047

x

Mo(ppm)

+

0.0076

x

Ag(g/t)

Table

2

-

Drill Holes

Completed

for

Costa

Fuego

in

Quarter 3 2023



Prospect

Hole_ID

North

East

RL

Depth

Azimuth

Dip

Results Cuerpo

4 LCP0017 6816113 334616 859 300 88 -60 NSR Cuerpo

4 LCP0018 6815926 334600 863 300 270 -59 NSR Cuerpo

4 LCP0019 6816163 334587 857 246 269 -59 NSR Cuerpo

4 LCP0020D 6815842 334867 927 755 245 -60 Results pending Cortadera North CRP0204 6816271 334840 937 300 91 -60 NSR Cuerpo

3 CRP0205 6813247 335815 1184 300 2 -74 NSR Cuerpo

3 CRP0206 6813249 335817 1184 300 59 -75 NSR Cuerpo

3 CRP0207 6813031 336070 1174 54 36 -71 NSR Cuerpo

3 CRP0208 6813030 336070 1174 84 31 -74 NSR Cuerpo

3 CRP0209 6813502 336655 1088 228 205 -69 NSR Cuerpo

3 CRP0210 6813502 336657 1088 90 359 -77 NSR Cuerpo

3

North CRP0211 6814125 336261 1090 174 98 -57 NSR Cuerpo

2 CRP0212 6813753 335463 1004 150 25 -85 NSR Cuerpo

3 CRP0213 6813277 336232 1082 270 214 -73 NSR Cuerpo

3 CRP0214 6814012 335925 1007 252 94 -60 NSR Cuerpo

3 CRP0215 6813518 336053 1040 270 191 -60 Significant

result

returned

Q2 Cuerpo

3 CRP0216D 6813389 336312 1055 546 129 -70 Significant

result

returned

Q2 Cuerpo

3 CRP0217 6813454 336343 1060 252 79 -58 Significant

result

returned

Q2 Cuerpo

3 CRP0218 6813718 336358 1047 174 91 -80 Significant

result

returned

Q2 Cuerpo

3 CRP0219 6813591 336365 1045 84 87 -66 NSR Cuerpo

2 CRP0220 6813844 335665 1003 261 199 -72 Significant

result

returned

Q2 Cuerpo

2 CRP0221 6813914 335758 992 204 11 -80 Significant

result

returned

Q2 Cuerpo

2 CRP0222 6813850 335666 1003 210 111 -71 Results pending Cuerpo

3

North CRP0223 6814534 336075 1174 360 76 -58 Results pending Cuerpo

2

North CRP0224 6814227 335625 1058 198 65 -58 Results pending Cortadera Hydro CORMW01 6814879 334509 883 80 0 -90 Results pending



Note

1:

NSR

–

no

significant

intersection

recorded.

Additional

ASX

Disclosure

Information

ASX Listing Rule 5.3.2: There was no substantive mining production and development activities during the quarter.

ASX Listing Rule 5.3.3 - Schedule of Mineral Tenements as of 30 September 2023

The schedule of Mineral Tenements and changes in interests is appended at the end of this activities report.

ASX

Listing

Rule

5.3.4: Reporting

under a

use

of funds

statement in

a Prospectus does

not apply

to

the Company currently.

ASX Listing Rule 5.3.5: Payments to related parties of the Company and their associates during the quarter per Section 6.1 of the Appendix 5B totaled $166,458. This is comprised of directors' salaries and superannuation of $166,458.

Health,

Safety, Environment

and

Quality

Field

operations

during

the

period

included

geological

reconnaissance

activities,

core-testing

and

logging, field mapping, and sampling exercises across the Cortadera, El Fuego and Productora landholdings. El Fuego field activities are run from the Cortadera operations centre and safety statistics are combined for reporting.

No safety incidents were recorded during the quarter. The Company's HSEQ quarterly performance is summarised in Table 3 below.

Hot Chili's sustainability framework ensures an emphasis on business processes that target long-term economic, environmental and social value. The Company is dedicated to continual monitoring and improvement of health, safety and the environmental systems. There is no greater importance than ensuring the safety of our people and their families.

Table

3

HSEQ Quarter

3

2023

Performance

and

Statistics

Deposit Productora

Cortadera Timeframe Q2

2023 Cum. 2 Q2

2023 Cum.2 Q2

2023 Cum.2 LTI

events 0 0 0 6 0 7 NLTI events 0 2 0 5 0 8 Days lost 0 0 0 152 0 175 LTIFR

index 0 0 0 22 0 20 ISR index 0 0 0 568 0 492 IFR Index 0 36 0 41 0 42 Thousands of

manhours 4.7 56 10.5 268 17.4 356 Incidents on

materials

and

assets 0 0 0 0 0 0 Environmental incidents 0 0 0 0 0 0 Headcount1 13 8 34 35 73 48



Notes:

HSEQ

is

the

acronym

for

Health,

Safety, Environment

and

Quality. LTIFR

per

million-manhours.

Safety

performance is reported on a monthly basis to the National Mine Safety Authority on a standard E-100 form; (1) Average monthly headcount (2) Cumulative statistics since April 2019.

Tenement

Changes

During the

Quarter

During the Quarter, the Company has claimed the exploitation concession Chilis 12 1/60 in use of the preferential right held by virtue of exploration concession Chilis 12 and renewed the following mining exploration concessions:



Chilis 13 replaces Chilis 13, which expired on August 9th, 2023,

Chilis 14 replaces Chilis 14, which expired on August 19th, 2023,

Chilis 15 replaces Chilis 15, which expired on July 29th, 2023,

Chilis 16 replaces Chilis 16, which expired on August 17th, 2023,

Chilis 17 replaces Chilis 17, which expired on July 29th, 2023,

Chilis 18 replaces Chilis 18, which expired on August 25th, 2023,

Porfiada G replaces Porfiada G, which expired on August 23rd, 2023,

Porfiada V replaces Porfiada V, which expires on October 26th, 2023 and Porfiada VI replaces Porfiada VI, which expires on November 19th, 2023.

The

Company's

existing

tenements

are

detailed

in

the

table

below.

Table

4

Current Tenement

(Patente)

Holdings in

Chile

as of 30

September

2023

Cortadera Project

License ID HCH

%

Held

HCH % Earning

Area

(ha)

Agreement

Details

MAGDALENITA

1/20 100%

Frontera

SpA

100

ATACAMITA

1/82 100%

Frontera

SpA

82 AMALIA

942

A 1/6 100%

Frontera

SpA

53 PAULINA

10

B

1/16 100%

Frontera

SpA

136 PAULINA

11

B

1/30 100%

Frontera

SpA

249 PAULINA

12

B

1/30 100%

Frontera

SpA

294 PAULINA

13

B

1/30 100%

Frontera

SpA

264 PAULINA

14

B

1/30 100%

Frontera

SpA

265 PAULINA

15

B

1/30 100%

Frontera

SpA

200 PAULINA

22

A

1/30 100%

Frontera

SpA

300 PAULINA

24

1/24 100%

Frontera

SpA

183 PAULINA

25

A

1/19 100%

Frontera

SpA

156 PAULINA

26

A

1/30 100%

Frontera

SpA

294 PAULINA

27A

1/30 100%

Frontera

SpA

300 CORTADERA

1

1/200 100%

Frontera

SpA

200 CORTADERA

2

1/200 100%

Frontera

SpA

200 CORTADERA

41 100%

Frontera

SpA

1 CORTADERA

42 100%

Frontera

SpA

1 LAS

CANAS

16 100%

Frontera

SpA

1 LAS

CANAS

1/15 100%

Frontera

SpA

146 CORTADERA

1/40 100%

Frontera

SpA

374 LAS

CANAS

ESTE 2003 1/30 100% Frontera

SpA

300 CORROTEO

1

1/260 100%

Frontera

SpA

260 CORROTEO

5

1/261 100%

Frontera

SpA

261 ROMERO

1

AL

31 100%

Frontera

SpA

31 PURISIMA 100%

Frontera

SpA

20 NSR

1.5%



Note.

Frontera SpA

is

a

100%

owned

subsidiary

company of

Hot

Chili

Limited

Productora Project

License ID HCH

%

Held

HCH % Earning

Area

(ha) Agreement

Details FRAN

1,

1-60 80%

SMEA

SpA

220

FRAN

2,

1-20 80%

SMEA

SpA

100

FRAN

3,

1-20 80%

SMEA

SpA

100

FRAN

4,

1-20 80%

SMEA

SpA

100

FRAN

5,

1-20 80%

SMEA

SpA

100

FRAN

6,

1-26 80%

SMEA

SpA

130

FRAN

7,

1-37 80%

SMEA

SpA

176

FRAN

8,

1-30 80%

SMEA

SpA

120

FRAN

12,

1-40 80%

SMEA

SpA

200

FRAN

13,

1-40 80%

SMEA

SpA

200

FRAN

14,

1-40 80%

SMEA

SpA

200

FRAN

15,

1-60 80%

SMEA

SpA

300

FRAN

18,

1-60 80%

SMEA

SpA

273

FRAN

21,

1-46 80%

SMEA

SpA

226

ALGA

7A,

1-32 80%

SMEA

SpA

89

ALGA

VI,

5-24 80%

SMEA

SpA

66

MONTOSA

1-4 80%

SMEA

SpA

35 NSR

3% CHICA 80%

SMEA

SpA

1

ESPERANZA

1-5 80%

SMEA

SpA

11

LEONA

2A

1-4 80%

SMEA

SpA

10

CARMEN

I,

1-50 80%

SMEA

SpA

222

CARMEN

II,

1-60 80%

SMEA

SpA

274

ZAPA

1,

1-10 80%

SMEA

SpA

100

ZAPA

3,

1-23 80%

SMEA

SpA

92

ZAPA

5A,

1-16 80%

SMEA

SpA

80

ZAPA

7,

1-24 80%

SMEA

SpA

120

CABRITO,

CABRITO 1-9 80%

SMEA

SpA

50

CUENCA

A,

1-51 80%

SMEA

SpA

255

CUENCA

B,

1-28 80%

SMEA

SpA

139

CUENCA

C,

1-51 80%

SMEA

SpA

255

CUENCA

D 80%

SMEA

SpA

3

CUENCA

E 80%

SMEA

SpA

1

CHOAPA

1-10 80%

SMEA

SpA

50

ELQUI

1-14 80%

SMEA

SpA

61

LIMARÍ

1-15 80%

SMEA

SpA

66

LOA

1-6 80%

SMEA

SpA

30

MAIPO

1-10 80%

SMEA

SpA

50

TOLTÉN

1-14 80%

SMEA

SpA

70

CACHIYUYITO

1,

1-20 80%

SMEA

SpA

100

CACHIYUYITO

2,

1-60 80%

SMEA

SpA

300

CACHIYUYITO

3,

1-60 80%

SMEA

SpA

300

LA

PRODUCTORA

1-16 80%

SMEA

SpA

75

ORO

INDIO

1A,

1-20 80%

SMEA

SpA

82

AURO

HUASCO

I,

1-8 80%

SMEA

SpA

35



URANIO,

1-70

0

%

0

%

350 25-year

Lease Agreement US$250,000

per

year

(average

for

the

25 year term); plus 2% NSR all but gold; 4%

NSR gold; 5% NSR non-metallic JULI

9,

1-60 80%

SMEA

SpA

300

JULI

10,

1-60 80%

SMEA

SpA

300

JULI

11

1/60 80%

SMEA

SpA

300

JULI

12

1/42 80%

SMEA

SpA

210

JULI

13

1/20 80%

SMEA

SpA

100

JULI

14

1/50 80%

SMEA

SpA

250

JULI

15

1/55 80%

SMEA

SpA

275

JULI

16,

1-60 80%

SMEA

SpA

300

JULI

17,

1-20 80%

SMEA

SpA

100

JULI

19 80%

SMEA

SpA

300

JULI

20 80%

SMEA

SpA

300

JULI

21

1/60 80%

SMEA

SpA

300

JULI

22 80%

SMEA

SpA

300

JULI

23

1/60 80%

SMEA

SpA

300

JULI

24,

1-60 80%

SMEA

SpA

300

JULI

25 80%

SMEA

SpA

300

JULI

27

1/30 80%

SMEA

SpA

150

JULI

27

B

1/10 80%

SMEA

SpA

50

JULI

28

1/60 80%

SMEA

SpA

300

JULIETA

5 80%

SMEA

SpA

200

JULIETA

6 80%

SMEA

SpA

200

JULIETA

7 80%

SMEA

SpA

100

JULIETA

8 80%

SMEA

SpA

100

JULIETA

9 80%

SMEA

SpA

100

JULIETA

10

1/60 80%

SMEA

SpA

300

JULIETA

11 80%

SMEA

SpA

300

JULIETA

12 80%

SMEA

SpA

300

JULIETA

13, 1-60 80%

SMEA

SpA

298

JULIETA

14, 1-60 80%

SMEA

SpA

269

JULIETA

15, 1-40 80%

SMEA

SpA

200

JULIETA

16 80%

SMEA

SpA

200

JULIETA

17 80%

SMEA

SpA

200

JULIETA

18, 1-40 80%

SMEA

SpA

200

ARENA

1

1-6 80%

SMEA

SpA

40

ARENA

2

1-17 80%

SMEA

SpA

113

ZAPA

1

– 6 80%

SMEA

SpA

6 GSR

1% JULIETA

1-4 80%

SMEA

SpA

4





Note.

SMEA

SpA

is

subsidiary

company -

80%

owned

by

Hot

Chili

Limited, 20%

owned

by

CMP

(Compañía

Minera

del

Pacífico)

El Fuego Project

Licence

ID HCH

%

Held HCH

%

Earning Area

(ha) Exploration

and

Expenditure

Commitment-

Payments Santiago

21

al

36

90%

Frontera

SpA 76 90% (HCH)-10%

(Arnaldo

del

Campo)

JV.

6-year term.

USD

600,000

already

paid.

USD 6,600,000 final exercise payment to be paid

by September 7, 2024. Santiago

37

al

43

90%

Frontera

SpA 26 Santiago

A,

1

al

26

90%

Frontera

SpA 236 Santiago

B,

1

al

20

90%

Frontera

SpA 200 Santiago

C,

1

al

30

90%

Frontera

SpA 300 Santiago

D,

1

al

30

90%

Frontera

SpA 300 Santiago

E,

1

al

30

90%

Frontera

SpA 300 Prima

Uno

90%

Frontera

SpA 1 Prima

Dos

90%

Frontera

SpA 2 Santiago

15

al

19

90%

Frontera

SpA 25 San

Antonio

1

al

5

90%

Frontera

SpA 25 Santiago

1

AL

14

Y

20

90%

Frontera

SpA 75 Mercedes

1

al

3

90%

Frontera

SpA 50 Kreta

1

al 4

90%

Frontera

SpA 16 Mari 1

al

12

90%

Frontera

SpA 64 PORFIADA

VII

1

al

60

90%

Frontera

SpA 300 PORFIADA

VIII

1

al

60

90%

Frontera

SpA 300 PORFIADA

IX

1

al

60

90%

Frontera

SpA 300 PORFIADA

X

90%

Frontera

SpA 200 PORFIADA

A

1

al

40

90%

Frontera

SpA 200 PORFIADA

B

90%

Frontera

SpA 200 PORFIADA

C

1

al

60

90%

Frontera

SpA 300 PORFIADA

D

90%

Frontera

SpA 300 PORFIADA

E

1

al

20

90%

Frontera

SpA 100 PORFIADA

F

1

al

60

90%

Frontera

SpA 300 PORFIADA

G

90%

Frontera

SpA 200 CORTADERA

1 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

CORTADERA

2 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

CORTADERA

3 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

CORTADERA

4 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

CORTADERA

5 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

CORTADERA

6 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

CORTADERA

7,

1-20 100%

Frontera

SpA

93

SAN

ANTONIO

1 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

SAN

ANTONIO

2 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

SAN

ANTONIO

3 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

SAN

ANTONIO

4 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

SAN

ANTONIO

5 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

DORO

1 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

DORO

2 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

DORO

3 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

SANTIAGO

Z

1/30

100%

Frontera

SpA 300 100%

HCH

Purchase

Option Agreement

USD 200,000 already paid.

USD

400,000

to

be

paid by

January 22,

2024.

NSR

1.5% PORFIADA

I

100%

Frontera

SpA 300 PORFIADA

II

100%

Frontera

SpA 300 PORFIADA

III

100%

Frontera

SpA 300 PORFIADA

IV

100%

Frontera

SpA 300 PORFIADA

V

100%

Frontera

SpA 200 PORFIADA

VI

100%

Frontera

SpA 100

SAN

JUAN

SUR 1/5

90%

Frontera

SpA 10 90% (HCH)

Option

Agreement

USD 150,000 already paid

USD

4,000,000

by

June

1,

2024.

SAN

JUAN

SUR 6/23



90%

Frontera

SpA

90 CHILIS

1 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

CHILIS

2 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

CHILIS

3 100%

Frontera

SpA

100

CHILIS

4 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

CHILIS

5 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

CHILIS

6 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

CHILIS

7 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

CHILIS

8 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

CHILIS

9 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

CHILIS

10

1

al

40 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

CHILIS

11 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

CHILIS

12 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

CHILIS

13 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

CHILIS

14 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

CHILIS

15 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

CHILIS

16 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

CHILIS

17 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

CHILIS

18 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

SOLAR

1 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

SOLAR

2 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

SOLAR

3 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

SOLAR

4 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

SOLAR

5 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

SOLAR

6 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

SOLAR

7 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

SOLAR

8 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

SOLAR

9 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

SOLAR

10 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

SOLEDAD

1 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

SOLEDAD

2 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

SOLEDAD

3 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

SOLEDAD

4 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

CF 1 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

CF 2 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

CF 3 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

CF 4 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

CF 5 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

CHAPULIN

COLORADO

1/3 100%

Frontera

SpA

3

PEGGY

SUE

1/10 100%

Frontera

SpA

100

DONA

FELIPA

1

al

10 100%

Frontera

SpA

50

ELEANOR

RIGBY

1/10 100%

Frontera

SpA

100

CF 6 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

CF 7 100%

Frontera

SpA

100

CF 8 100%

Frontera

SpA

200

CF 9 100%

Frontera

SpA

100

MARI

1 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

MARI

6 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

MARI

8 100%

Frontera

SpA

300

FALLA

MAIPO

2

1/10 100%

Frontera

SpA

99

FALLA

MAIPO

3

1/8 100%

Frontera

SpA

72

FALLA

MAIPO

4

1/26 100%

Frontera

SpA

26

ARBOLEDA

7

1/2 Option

AMSA

234 100%

HCH

Purchase

Option Agreement USD

1,500,000

to

be

paid

by

November

15,

2024 NAVARRO 1 41/60 Option AMSA

81 NAVARRO 2 21/37 Option AMSA

78 MONICA 21/40 Option AMSA

85 MONICA 41/52 Option AMSA

39



Note. Frontera SpA is a 100% owned subsidiary company of Hot Chili Limited

Qualifying

Statements

Costa

Fuego Combined

Mineral

Resource (Effective

Date

31st

March

2022)

1

Mineral Resources are reported on a 100% Basis - combining Mineral Resource estimates for the Cortadera, Productora and San Antonio deposits.

All figures are rounded, reported to appropriate significant figures, and reported in accordance with the Joint Ore Reserves Committee Code (2012) and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions (2014) and Guidelines (2019) prepared by the CIM

Standing

Committee on

Reserve

Definition,

as required by National Instrument 43-101. 2

The Productora deposit is 100% owned by Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera El Aguila SpA (SMEA). SMEA is a joint venture

(JV)

company

–

80%

owned

by

Sociedad

Minera

El

Corazón Limitada

(a

100%

subsidiary

of

Hot

Chili

Limited),

and

20%

owned by CMP Productora (a 100% subsidiary of Compañía Minera del Pacífico S.A (CMP)). 3

The Cortadera deposit is controlled by a Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera La Frontera SpA (Frontera). Frontera is a subsidiary company – 100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón Limitada, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili Limited. 4

The San Antonio deposit is controlled through Frontera (100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón Limitada, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili Limited) and has an Option Agreement with a private party to earn a 90% interest. 5

The Mineral Resource estimates in the tables above form coherent bodies of mineralisation that are considered amenable to a combination

of

open

pit

and

underground

extraction

methods

based

on

the

following

parameters:

Base

Case

Metal

Prices:

Copper US$ 3.00/lb, Gold US$ 1,700/oz, Molybdenum US$ 14/lb, and Silver US$20/oz. 6

Metallurgical

recovery

averages for

each

deposit consider

Indicated

+

Inferred

material and

are

weighted

to

combine sulphide flotation and oxide leaching performance. Process recoveries: Cortadera and San Antonio – Weighted recoveries of 82% Cu, 55% Au, 82% Mo and

37%

Ag.

CuEq(%) =

Cu(%)

+

0.56

x

Au(g/t)

+

0.00046

x

Mo(ppm)

+

0.0043

x

Ag(g/t).

Productora –

Weighted

recoveries

of

84%

Cu, 47% Au, 47% Mo and 0% Ag (not reported).

CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.46 x Au(g/t) + 0.00026 x Mo(ppm).

Costa Fuego – Recoveries of 83% Cu, 53% Au, 69% Mo and 23% Ag.

CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.52 x Au(g/t) + 0.00039 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0027 x Ag(g/t). 7

Resource Copper Equivalent (CuEq) grades are calculated based on the formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery)+(Au ppm × Au price per g/t ×

Au_recovery)+ (Ag ppm × Ag

price per g/t × Ag_recovery))

/

(Cu

price

1%

per

tonne × Cu recovery). The base case cut-off grade for mineral resources considered amenable to open pit extraction methods at the

Cortadera,

Productora

and

San

Antonio deposits

is

0.21%

CuEq

while

the

cut-off grade

for

mineral resources considered amenable to underground extraction methods at the Cortadera deposit is 0.3% CuEq. 8

Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. These Mineral Resource estimates include Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that

would

enable

them

to

be

categorised

as

Mineral

Reserves. It

is

reasonably

expected

that

the

majority of

Inferred

mineral resources could be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. 9

The effective date of the estimate of Mineral Resources is March 31st, 2022. Refer to ASX Announcement "Hot Chili Delivers Next Level of Growth" ("Resource Announcement") for JORC

Code

Table 1 information related to the Costa Fuego Resource Estimate (MRE) by

Competent

Person

Elizabeth

Haren,

constituting

the

MREs

of

Cortadera,

Productora and San Antonio (which combine to form Costa Fuego). Hot Chili confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Resource Announcement and all material assumptions and technical parameters stated for the Mineral Resource Estimates in the Resource Announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. 10

Hot Chili Limited is not aware of political, environmental or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resources

Competent

Person's

Statement

-

Exploration

Results

Exploration information in this Report is based upon work compiled by Mr Christian Easterday, the Managing Director and a full-time employee of Hot Chili Limited whom is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Easterday has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a 'Competent Person' as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC

Code).

Mr

Easterday consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Disclaimer

Neither

the

TSX

Venture Exchange

nor

its

Regulation

Services Provider

(as

that

term

is

defined

in

the

policies of

the

TSX

Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this report.

This report is to be used by the recipient for informational purposes only and does not purport to be complete or contain all the information that may be material to the current or future business, operations, financial condition, or prospects of Hot Chili Limited ("Hot Chili" or the "Company"). Each recipient should perform its own independent investigation and analysis of Hot Chili, and the information contained in this report is not a substitute therefore. Hot Chili makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this report or in any other written or oral communication transmitted to any recipient by any party. Except for liability that cannot be disclaimed by law, by accepting this Document, the recipient agrees that neither Hot Chili nor any of its officers, directors, employees, or representatives has any liability for any representations or warranties, express or implied, contained in, or for any omissions from, this report or any such other written or oral communication from any person.

Certain information contained herein is based on, or derived from, information provided by independent third-party sources. Hot Chili believes that such

information

is accurate

and

that

the

sources from which

it has been

obtained

are reliable; however,

Hot Chili has not independently verified such information and does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such information.

This

report

should

not

be

considered

as

a

recommendation

from

any

person to

purchase

any

securities.

Each

person

for

whom

this

report is made

available

should consult its own

professional

advisors in

making its own

independent investigations and

assessment

and,

after making such independent investigations and assessments, as it deems necessary, in determining whether to proceed with any investment in the Company.

Technical

Report

For readers to fully understand the information in this report, they should read the PEA Technical Report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") (available on or at ) in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions, limitations and exclusions that relate to the information set out in this report that qualifies the technical information contained in the Technical Report. The Technical Report is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context. The technical information in this report is subject to the assumptions and qualifications contained in the Technical Report.

Qualified

Persons

–

NI

43-101

The Technical Report was compiled by Wood Australia Pty Ltd with contributions from a team of independent Qualified Persons within the meaning of Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43 - 101"). The scientific and technical information contained in the Technical Report pertaining to Coast Fuego was reviewed and verified by the following independent qualified persons within the meaning of NI 43-101:



Ms Elizabeth Haren (MAUSIMM (CP) & MAIG) of Haren Consulting – Mineral Resource Estimate

Mr Dean David (FAUSIMM (CP)) of Wood Pty Ltd – Metallurgy

Mr Piers Wendlandt (PE) of Wood Pty Ltd – Market Studies and Contracts, Economic Analysis

Mr Jeffrey Steven (PE) of Wood Pty Ltd – Capital and Operating Costs

Mr Anton von Wielligh (FAUSIMM) of ABGM Consulting Pty Ltd – Mine Planning and Scheduling

Mr Edmundo Laporte (PE) of GAC – Environmental Studies, Permitting and Social or Community Impact Mr Dave Morgan (PE) of Knight Piésold – Project Infrastructure (TSF)

The independent qualified persons have verified the information in the Technical Report, including the sampling, preparation, security, and analytical procedures underlying such information.

Disclosure regarding mine planning and infrastructure has been reviewed and approved by Mr Grant King, FAUSIMM, Hot Chili's Chief Operations Officer, and a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI43-101.

Competent

Persons –

JORC

The

information

in

the

Technical

Report

that

relates to

Mineral

Resources for

the

Costa

Fuego

Project is

based

on information

compiled by:



Ms Elizabeth Haren (MAUSIMM (CP) & MAIG) of Haren Consulting – Mineral Resource Estimate

Mr Dean David (FAUSIMM (CP)) of Wood Pty Ltd – Metallurgy

Mr Piers Wendlandt (PE) of Wood Pty Ltd – Market Studies and Contracts, and Economic Analysis

Mr Jeffrey Steven (PE) of Wood Pty Ltd – Capital and Operating Costs

Mr Anton von Wielligh (FAUSIMM) of ABGM Consulting Pty Ltd – Mine Planning and Scheduling

Mr Edmundo Laporte (PE) of GAC – Environmental Studies, Permitting and Social or Community Impact Mr Dave Morgan (PE) of Knight Piésold – Project Infrastructure (TSF)

Ms

Haren,

Mr

David,

Mr

Wendlandt,

Mr

Steven,

Mr

von

Wielligh,

Mr

Laporte and Mr Morgan have sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of

mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code

of

Reporting of

Exploration

Results,

Mineral Resources

and

Ore

Reserves'

and as Qualified Persons under NI43-101.

For further information on the Costa Fuego Project, refer to the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Resource Report for the Costa Fuego Copper Project Located in Atacama, Chile", dated May 13, 2022 with an effective date of

March 31, 2022, which is available for review on SEDAR ) under Hot Chili's issuer profile.

Cautionary

Note

for

U.S.

Investors

Concerning

Mineral

Resources

National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") is a rule of the Canadian Securities Administrators which establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Technical disclosure contained in this report has been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Classification System. These standards differ from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and resource information contained in this press release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by domestic United States companies subject to the SEC's reporting and disclosure requirements.

All

amounts in

this

report

are

in

U.S.

dollars unless

otherwise

noted.

Non

IFRS Financial

Performance

Measures

"C1 cash cost" is not performance measures reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). These performance measures are included because these statistics are key performance measures that management uses to monitor performance. Management uses these statistics to assess how the Costa Fuego Project compares against its peer projects and to assess the overall effectiveness and efficiency of the contemplated mining operations. These performance measures do not have a meaning within

IFRS and, therefore, amounts presented may not be comparable to similar data presented by other mining companies. These performance measures should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with IFRS.

Scientific

and

Technical

Information

The scientific and technical information contained in this document was reviewed and approved by Ms Kirsty Sheerin, a

Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, Hot Chili's Resource Development Manager and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Ms Sheerin has undertaken extensive data verification and is satisfied with the exploration, sampling, security, and QA/QC procedures employed

by Hot Chili for Costa Fuego and that their results are sufficient to produce data suitable for the purposes desc

ribed in the Technical Report, as well as for public reporting purposes subsequent to the technical report.

Sampling,

Analysis and

Data

Verification

A fixed cone splitter was used to create two nominal 12.5% samples (Sample "A" and "B"), along with the large bulk reject sample. The "A" sample is always taken from the same sampling chute, and comprises the primary sample submitted to the laboratory. The "B" samples were retained for use as the field duplicate sample. The coarse residues were collected into large plastic bags and were retained on the ground near the

drillhole collar, generally in rows of 50 bags.

All

RC

drillhole sampling

was

executed at

two

metre

intervals

for

Costa

Fuego.

Within

logged

mineralisation zones, the 2-metre sample ("A" sample) was submitted. Outside the main mineralised zones (as determined by the logging geologist), 4-metre composites were created from scoops of 2-metre sample residues over this interval. The composited

4-metre samples

were

analysed first

and,

if

required, the individual and original 2-metre "A" samples comprising this 4-metre interval were sent for analysis.

This ensured that no mineralisation was missed while minimising analytical costs.

The same procedure was applied to RC drilling undertaken across Productora, however, drillhole sampling was executed at 1-metre intervals.

At Costa Fuego, the majority of diamond core has had systematic half-core sampled at 2-metre intervals. Half-core was chosen as the preferred sampling method to ensure a representative sample was submitted for analysis, while also retaining half-core for review of lithology and mineralisation, and for further test work as required.

Prior

to

the

cutting

and

sample

process, two

additional

samples are

also

taken

for

Costa

Fuego

being

Density

and

Geotechnical

samples.



Density samples are selected based on the deposit type. For Productora this was completed every 5m on drill core, for Cortadera it was every 30 metres, and for San Antonio a total of 107 measurements across 44 drillholes, if the geological conditions allowed it and wereprovided to the laboratory for testwork. Geotechnical samples are taken for tests including triaxial (one sample per 250 m) and uniaxial tests (one sample per 50 m).

Once assigned a sample number, individual samples to be sent to ALS laboratories were sealed using a staple gun and accompanied by three identical sample tickets (one stapled to plastic bag to identify any tampering/breakage of seal prior to opening at the laboratory in preparation and another placed in the bag). Any broken staple seals on samples were to be notified by

ALS to Hot Chili. No sealed bags were reported as being opened or broken by ALS.

For both RC and diamond samples, sample bags were placed inside larger plastic bags and delivered by a dedicated truck to the ALS analytical laboratory in Coquimbo and Copiapó (Chile) for sample preparation and routine analysis.

Following

analysis

at

ALS, the RC and diamond drilling coarse rejects were returned to site and stored in sequence in plastic bags under shade cloth at Hot Chili's nearby Productora

core

farm.

The

laboratory

pulps

were

returned and

stored

at

the

Productora core

farm

where they are stored in organised, dry and safe storage containers.

Hot

Chili

has

strict

chain

of

custody security

procedures

for

all

samples sent

to

and

from

the

analytical

laboratories.

The ALS analytical laboratory in Coquimbo (Chile)

completed all sample preparation and specific gravity test work, while ALS Santiago (Chile) completed all gold analysis, and ALS

Lima

(Peru)

completed all

other

multielement

analysis

for

the

Cortadera assays used in the resource estimate. Hot Chili has implemented rigorous sample preparation and analytical procedures for both RC and diamond core samples, following consultation with ALS in Chile, to ensure that mineralised assays were reported with a high degree of confidence and a wide range of appropriate commodities were assessed.

Samples

have

been

analysed

by

certified

laboratories

in

Chile

and

Lima,

Peru

by

standard analytical

techniques

including:



Copper, silver and molybdenum were analysed by 4-acid digestion (Hydrochloric-Nitric- Perchloric-Hydrofluoric) followed by evaluation using Inductively Coupled Plasma - Optical Emission Spectrometry ("ICP-OES") or Atomic Absorption Spectrometry ("AAS");

Copper results > 10,000 ppm were analysed by "ore grade" method Cu-AA62 (upper limit 40% Cu);

Samples within the oxide and transitional weathering domains (as determined by geologists' logging) were analysed for "soluble copper" (upper limit 10% Cu) to detect the leachability of copper oxide minerals within these domains; and Gold was analysed by 30 or 50 g lead-collection Fire Assay, followed by ICP-OES or AAS.

The

verification

of

input

data

included

the

use

of

company

QA/QC

blanks

and

reference

material,

field

and

laboratory

duplicates,

umpire laboratory checks and independent sample and assay verification.

The

Qualified

Person has

assessed

the

drillhole

database validation

work

and

QAQC

undertaken

by

Hot

Chili

and

was

satisfied

the

input data could be relied upon for the estimation of Indicated and Inferred Classified Mineral Resources.

All

laboratories

used

are

independent

of

Hot

Chili and

the

work

is

performed under

a

commercial

arrangement.

Forward

Looking

Statements

This report contains certain statements that are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and Australian securities legislation (each, a "forward-looking statement"). Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations, forecasts, and projections with respect to future events, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and are based on certain assumptions. No assurance can be given that these expectations, forecasts, or projections will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking statements included in this report should not be unduly relied upon. Forward-looking information is by its nature prospective and requires the Company to make certain assumptions and is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "may", "plan", "potential", "project", "should", "will", "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements.

The forward-looking statements within this report are based on information currently available and what management believes are reasonable assumptions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this report. In addition, this report may contain forward- looking statements attributed to third-party industry sources, the accuracy of which has not been verified by the Company.

In this report, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: prospects, projections and success of the Company and its projects;

expected

cash

inflows; the

ability

of

the

Company to

expand

mineral resources

beyond

current mineral

resource

estimates;

the results

and

impacts of

current

and

planned

drilling to

convert

inferred mineral

resources

to

indicated,

to

extend

mineral resources

and

to identify new deposits; the timing and results of the planned 30,000m drill program; the results of planned updates to current mineral resource estimates; the Company's ability to convert mineral resources to mineral reserves; the Company's ability to secure additional mineral rights as part of its consolidation strategy, and the potential of such to host additional mineral resources; the timing and results of the PFS; opportunities for growth in mineral projects; the ability of the Company to secure necessary infrastructure; the terms and conditions related to use of existing port and electrical infrastructure; the timing and outcomes of this current and future planned economic studies; the timing and outcomes of regulatory processes required to obtain permits for the development and operation of the Costa Fuego Project as contemplated in this and future planned economic studies; whether or not the Company will make a development decision and the timing thereof; the ability of the Company to consolidate additional landholdings around its project;

estima

tes of cost; and estimates of planned exploration.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection contained in the forward-looking statements in this report, including, but not limited to, the following material factors: operational risks; risks related to the cost estimates of exploration; sovereign risks associated with the Company's operations in Chile; changes in estimates of mineral resources of properties where the Company holds interests; recruiting qualified personnel and retaining key personnel; future financial needs and availability of adequate financing; fluctuations in mineral prices; market volatility; exchange rate fluctuations; ability to exploit successful discoveries; the production at or performance of properties where the Company holds interests; ability to retain title to mining concessions; environmental risks; financial failure or default of joint venture partners, contractors or service providers; competition risks; economic and market conditions; and other risks and uncertainties described elsewhere in this report and elsewhere in the Company's public disclosure record.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this report are based upon assumptions which the Company believes to be reasonable, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this report, the Company has made assumptions regarding: future commodity prices and demand; availability of skilled labour; timing and amount of capital expenditures; future currency exchange and interest rates; the impact of increasing competition; general conditions in economic and financial markets; availability of drilling and related equipment; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; future tax rates; future operating costs; availability of future sources of funding; ability to obtain financing; and assumptions underlying estimates related to adjusted funds from operations. The Company has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this report to provide investors with a more complete perspective on the Company's future operations, and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements made herein, please refer to the public disclosure record of the Company, including the Company's most recent Annual Report, which is available

on SEDAR

( )

under the Company's issuer

profile.

New factors

emerge

from

time to time, and

it

is

not possible for management to predict all those factors or to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward- looking statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this report are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and are made as of the date of this report. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this report or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise. Investors should read this entire report and consult their own professional advisors to ascertain and assess the income tax and legal risks and other aspects of an investment in the Company.

Appendix

5B

Mining

exploration

entity or

oil

and

gas

exploration

entity quarterly cash flow report

Name

of

entity



Hot

Chili Limited



ABN

Quarter

ended ("current

quarter") 91

130

955

725

30

September

2023







Consolidated

statement

of

cash

flows Current

quarter $A'000 Year

to

date (3 months) $A'000 1. Cash

flows

from

operating

activities



1.1 Receipts

from customers - - 1.2 Payments

for





(a)

exploration

&

evaluation (1,522) (1,522)

(b)

development - -

(c)

production - -

(d)

staff costs (241) (241)

(e)

administration

and

corporate

costs (922) (922) 1.3 Dividends

received

(see

note

3) - - 1.4 Interest

received 17 17 1.5 Interest

and

other

costs of

finance

paid - - 1.6 Income

taxes paid - - 1.7 Government

grants and

tax

incentives - - 1.8 Other

(provide

details

if

material) - - 1.9 Net

cash

from

/

(used

in)

operating activities (2,668) (2,668)

2. Cash

flows

from

investing

activities



2.1 Payments

to

acquire

or

for:





(a)

entities - -

(b)

tenements (824) (824)

(c)

property,

plant

and

equipment - -

(d)

exploration

&

evaluation - -

(e)

investments - -

(f)

other

non-current

assets - - 2.2 Proceeds

from the

disposal

of:





(a)

entities - -

(b)

tenements - -

(c)

property,

plant

and

equipment - -

(d)

investments - -

(e)

other non-current

assets - - 2.3 Cash

flows from

loans

to

other

entities - - 2.4 Dividends

received

(see

note

3) - - 2.5 Osisko

receipts

(net

of

costs) 21,326 21,326 2.6 Net

cash from

/

(used in)

investing activities 20,502 20,502

3. Cash

flows

from

financing

activities



3.1 Proceeds

from issues

of

equity securities (excluding convertible debt securities)

-

- 3.2 Proceeds

from

issue

of

convertible

debt securities - - 3.3 Proceeds

from exercise

of

options - - 3.4 Transaction

costs related

to

issues of

equity securities or convertible debt securities - - 3.5 Proceeds

from borrowings - - 3.6 Repayment

of

borrowings

(CMP option) - - 3.7 Transaction

costs related

to

loans and borrowings - - 3.8 Dividends

paid - - 3.9 Other

(provide

details

if

material) - - 3.10 Net

cash

from

/

(used

in)

financing activities - -

4. Net

increase

/

(decrease)

in

cash

and cash equivalents for the period



4.1 Cash

and

cash

equivalents

at

beginning

of period 2,949 2,949 4.2 Net

cash

from

/

(used in)

operating activities (item 1.9 above) (2,668) (2,668) 4.3 Net

cash from

/

(used in)

investing

activities (item 2.6 above) 20,502 20,502 4.4 Net

cash from

/

(used in)

financing

activities (item 3.10 above) - - 4.5 Effect

of

movement

in

exchange

rates on cash held 1,034 1,034 4.6 Cash

and

cash

equivalents

at

end

of period 21,817 21,817









5. Reconciliation

of

cash

and

cash equivalents at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated

statement

of

cash

flows)

to

the related items in the accounts Current

quarter $A'000

Previous

quarter $A'000

5.1 Bank

balances 14,045 1,949 5.2 Call

deposits 7,772 1,000 5.3 Bank

overdrafts



5.4 Other

(provide

details)



5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter

(should

equal item

4.6

above) 21,817 2,949







6. Payments

to

related

parties

of

the

entity and

their associates Current

quarter $A'000 6.1 Aggregate

amount

of

payments

to

related

parties and

their associates included in item 1 166 6.2 Aggregate

amount

of

payments

to

related

parties and

their associates included in item 2 - Note:

if

any amounts are

shown

in

items

6.1

or

6.2, your

quarterly

activity report

must

include

a

description

of,

and

an explanation for, such payments.









7. Financing

facilities Note:

the

term "facility'

includes

all

forms

of

financing arrangements available to the entity. Add

notes as

necessary

for

an

understanding

of

the sources of finance available to the entity. Total facility

amount

at

quarter

end $A'000 Amount

drawn

at

quarter end $A'000

7.1 Loan

facilities - - 7.2 Credit

standby

arrangements - - 7.3 Other

(please

specify) - - 7.4 Total

financing

facilities - -

7.5 Unused

financing

facilities

available

at

quarter

end

7.6 Include

in

the box

below

a

description

of

each

facility

above,

including

the

lender,

interest rate,

maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have

been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing

details of those facilities as well.











8. Estimated

cash available

for

future operating

activities $A'000 8.1 Net

cash

from

/

(used

in)

operating

activities

(item

1.9) (2,668) 8.2 (Payments

for exploration

&

evaluation

classified

as

investing activities) (item 2.1(d)) - 8.3 Total

relevant

outgoings

(item

8.1

+

item 8.2) (2,668) 8.4 Cash

and

cash

equivalents

at

quarter

end

(item

4.6) 21,817 8.5 Unused

finance

facilities

available

at

quarter

end

(item

7.5) - 8.6 Total

available

funding

(item

8.4

+

item 8.5) 21,817

8.7 Estimated

quarters

of

funding

available

(item 8.6

divided

by item 8.3) 8.18 Note:

if

the

entity has

reported

positive

relevant

outgoings

(ie

a

net

cash

inflow)

in

item 8.3,

answer item

8.7

as

"N/A".

Otherwise, a figure for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.7. 8.8 If

item 8.7

is

less than

2

quarters,

please

provide

answers to

the

following

questions:

8.8.1

Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating

cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?

N/A 8.8.2

Has

the

entity

taken any

steps,

or

does

it

propose

to

take

any

steps,

to

raise

further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?

N/A 8.8.3

Does

the

entity

expect to

be

able

to

continue

its operations

and

to

meet

its

business objectives and, if so, on what basis?

N/A Note:

where item

8.7

is

less

than

2

quarters,

all

of

questions

8.8.1,

8.8.2

and 8.8.3

above

must be

answered.

1 This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19. 2 This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Compliancestatement

Date:







.................31

October

2023.........................................

Authorised

by:

...........By

the

Board.....................................................





(Name of body or officer authorising

release

–

see

note

4)

Notes

1. This quarterly cash flow report and the accompanying activity report provide a basis for informing the market about the entity's activities for the past quarter, how they have been financed and the effect this has had on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information over and above the minimum required under the Listing Rules is encouraged to do so. 2. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of,

AASB 6: Exploration

for and Evaluation

of Mineral Resources and

AASB 107: Statement of Cash

Flows apply to

this report. If

this

quarterly

cash

flow

report has

been

prepared

in

accordance

with

other

accounting

standards agreed

by

ASX

pursuant to Listing Rule 19, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report. 3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity. 4. If this report has been

authorised

for release to

the

market by your board of directors, you

can insert here: "By the board". If it has been authorised for release to the market by a committee of your board of directors, you can insert here: "By the [name of board committee

–

eg

Audit and

Risk Committee]".

If

it

has

been

authorised

for

release

to

the

market by a

disclosure

committee,

you

can insert here: "By the Disclosure Committee". 5. If this report has been authorised

for

release

to

the

market by

your

board

of

directors

and

you

wish

to

hold

yourself

out

as complying with recommendation 4.2 of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, the board should have received a

declaration from its CEO and CFO that, in their opinion, the financial records of the entity have been properly maintained, that this report complies with the appropriate accounting standards and gives a true and fair view of the cash flows of the entity, and that their opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively.

