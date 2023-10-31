Hot Chili Limited Quarterly Report - Period Ending 30Th September 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PERTH, Australia, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -
Figure 1 - Location of the Cometa Project in relation to the Costa Fuego Project (CNW Group/Hot Chili Limited)
Figure 2. Plan view of Cortadera displaying collar locations of significant drilling results returned during the quarter (CNW Group/Hot Chili Limited)
Figure 3. Cross-section view looking Northwest at Cortadera displaying new drillhole CRP0220 at Cuerpo 2 with the PEA pit shape and 2022 Resource model (+0.21% CuEq blocks outlined). Lithology is shown on the trace, Cu% assays shown as histograms downhole and the view is clipped at +/- 40m into and out of section (CNW Group/Hot Chili Limited)
Figure 4. Cross-section view looking Northeast at Cortadera displaying new drillhole CRP0222 at Cuerpo 2 with the PEA pit shape and 2022 Resource model (+0.21% CuEq blocks outlined). Lithology is shown on the trace, Cu% assays shown as histograms downhole and the view is clipped at +/- 40m into and out of section (CNW Group/Hot Chili Limited)
Figure 5. Cross-section view looking North at Cortadera displaying new drillhole CRP0217D at Cuerpo 3 with the PEA pit shape and 2022 Resource model (+0.21% CuEq blocks outlined). Lithology is shown on the trace, Cu% assays shown as histograms downhole and the view is clipped at +/- 40m into and out of section (CNW Group/Hot Chili Limited)
Costa Fuego Combined Mineral Resource (Effective Date 31st March 2022) (CNW Group/Hot Chili Limited)
Hot Chili Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project in Chile
The Company filed the report titled "Costa Fuego Copper Project NI 43–101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment" 1 and dated August 2023, with an effective date of June 28, 2023 (the "Technical Report"), prepared pursuant to CIM National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") The Technical Report supported the Costa Fuego PEA news release dated 28 June 2023, outlining Costa Fuego as one of world's lowest capital intensity, major copper developments, not controlled by a major miner 1
Closing
of
US$15
Million Investment
Agreement
with
Osisko
Gold
Royalties
Closing of an Investment Agreement (see announcement dated 28th July 2023) and the receipt of US$15 million in funds in late July 2023 Strong endorsement from a leading North American royalty-streaming group with funds being used to advance the growth and development of Costa Fuego
Water
Business Conceptual
Study
Underway
Potential to monetise water assets while securing water for Costa Fuego adds further non-dilutive funding optionality for Hot Chili
Drilling
Programme Underway
at
Costa
Fuego
Drilling operations re-commenced, initially focused on extensional targets to the Cortadera porphyry resource First drilling underway at the Corroteo target, located 5km SE of Cortadera
Further
Regional Consolidation
Steps
Binding letter of intent executed for an Option to acquire the Cometa Project, lying contiguous to the Company's Costa Fuego landholding (see announcement dated 28th August 2023) Further opportunities being pursued to expand the scale of the Costa Fuego copper hub
Strong
Cash
Position
of
A$21.8
million
|
|
1
The
PEA
is
preliminary
in
nature
and
includes
3%
of
production
feed
from
Inferred Mineral
Resources
that
are
considered
too
speculative
geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorised as Mineral Reserves (NI 43-101) or Ore Reserves (JORC 2012), and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realised.
Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves or Ore Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. References to "Mineral Reserves" in this announcement include Ore Reserves (JORC 2012). See page 18 for additional cautionary language.
Cautionary Statement – JORC Code (2012)
|
The Preliminary Economic Assessment referred to in this report is equivalent to a
Scoping Study under JORC Code (2012) reporting guidelines. It has been undertaken for the purpose of initial evaluation of a potential development of the Costa Fuego Copper Project in Chile. It is a preliminary technical and economic study of the potential viability of the Costa Fuego Copper Project. The PEA outcomes, production target and forecast financial information referred to in the report are based on low level technical and economic assessments that are insufficient to support estimation of Ore Reserves. The PEA is presented in US dollars to an accuracy level of +/- 35%. While each of the modifying factors was considered and applied, there is no certainty of eventual conversion to Ore Reserves or that the production target itself will be
realised. Further exploration and evaluation and appropriate studies are required before Hot Chili will be in a position to estimate any Ore Reserves or to provide any assurance of any economic development case. Given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely on the results of the PEA.
Of the Mineral Resources scheduled for extraction in the PEA production plan, approximately 97% are classified as Indicated and 3% as Inferred. The Company has concluded that it has reasonable grounds for disclosing a production target which includes a small amount of Inferred
Mineral Resources.
There
is
a
low
level
of
geological
confidence
associated
with
Inferred Mineral
Resources
and
there
is
no
certainty that further
exploration
work will
result
in
the
determination
of
Indicated
Mineral Resources or
that
the
production
target
itself
will be realised. Inferred Mineral Resources comprise 2.5% of the production schedule in the first four years of operation. The viability of the development scenario
envisaged in
the
PEA does not depend on
the inclusion of Inferred Mineral Resources. However, it is reasonably expected
that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration.
The Mineral Resources underpinning the production target in the PEA have been prepared by a competent person in accordance with the requirements of the
JORC 2012. For full details on the Mineral Resource estimate, please refer to the ASX announcement of 31 March 2022. Hot Chili confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in that release and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimate continue to apply and have not been changed.
To achieve
the outcomes indicated in
the PEA, including reaching Definitive
Feasibility
Study ("DFS")
stage,
funding in
the order
of US$1.10 Billion will be required, including pre-production and working capital and assumed financing
charges. Investors should note
that that there is no certainty that Hot Chili will be able to raise that amount of funding when needed. One of the key assumptions is that the funding for the Project
will
be
available
when
required.
It
is
also
possible
that
such
funding may
only
be
available
on
terms
that
may
be
dilutive
to
or
otherwise affect the value of Hot Chili's existing shares. It is also possible that Hot Chili could pursue other value realisation strategies such as debt financing, a
sale
or
partial
sale
of
its
interest
in
the
Costa Fuego
Copper
Project, sale
of
further royalties and/or
streaming rights,
sale
of
non- committed offtake rights, and sale of non-core assets.
This report contains forward-looking statements. Hot Chili has concluded that it has a reasonable basis for providing these forward-looking statements and believes it has a reasonable basis to expect it will be able to fund development of the Costa Fuego Copper Project. However, a number of factors could cause actual results or expectations to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely of the results of the PEA.
SUMMARY
OF
OPERATIONAL
ACTIVITIES
Hot
Chili
Files
NI
43-101
Technical Report
for
the
Costa
Fuego
Copper-Gold Project in Chile
The Company filed the report titled "Costa Fuego Copper Project NI 43–101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment"1 dated August 2023, with an effective date of June 28, 2023 (the "Technical Report"), prepared pursuant to CIM
National Instrument
43-101
–
Standards
of
Disclosure
for
Mineral
Projects ("NI
43- 101").
As
outlined
in
the
announcement
dated
Wednesday
28
June
2023
titled
"Hot
Chili
Announces
PEA
for
Costa Fuego", highlights from the Technical Report include:
Strong Economics: Costa Fuego PEA delivers using an 8% discount rate and long-term metal price assumptions of US$3.85/lb copper (Cu) and US$1,750/oz gold (Au) Base-case post-tax Net Present Value (NPV 8%) of US$1.10 Billion (approximately, within a range of US$733 Million to US$1.46 Billion) and Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 21% (approximately, within a range of 17% to 25%) Low Start-up Capital: US$1.05 Billion estimated, resulting in fast 3.5-year payback. Initial phases of open pit mining fully fund development of a bulk underground operation Low Capital Intensity: One of the lowest capital intensities of global copper development projects Approximately 112 ktpa Average CuEq2 Production Rate: Including 95 kt Cu and 49 koz Au during primary production (first 14 years) at C1 Cash Cost3 of US$1.33/lb (estimated, net of by- product credits) Initial Mine Life: 16-years with 1.41 Mt Cu and 718 koz Au produced for total revenue of approximately US$13.52 Billion and total free cash flow of approximately US$3.28 Billion (post-tax, after operating costs, capital costs, and royalties)
Key
Development
Study
Workstreams
Advancing
Approximately
80%
of
Pre-feasibility
Study
(PFS)
workstreams
for
Costa
Fuego
are
already complete.
Since completion of the PEA in late June 2023, the Company's development expenditure has been focused on advancing key long lead-time study items, such as:
Hydrogeology Drilling and Water Monitoring Programme: Eleven water monitoring wells for a total of 557m of drilling have been completed at Cortadera and Productora over the past month. Water and groundwater monitoring data is a key input requirement for the Company's Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), which requires a minimum of one year of water monitoring data from down-stream water catchments.
The data from this programme is one of the few remaining inputs required in advance of submission of an EIA for Costa Fuego. Low-grade
Leach
Metallurgy
Programme:
Bulk
samples, including
19
tonnes of
underground
ore from Productora and 3 tonnes of drill core from Cortadera, have been collected and sent to Nova Mineralis in Chile for preparation and long-duration column leach testwork using intermediate bulk containers.
In addition, a further 1.5 tonne of drill core was collected for variability leach testwork using 1m columns.
Long lead-time, leach recovery testwork is now underway to support PFS level metallurgy results for this component of Costa Fuego's process flow sheet.
|
__________
|
1
The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes 3% of production feed from Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorised as Mineral Reserves
(NI
43-101) or
Ore
Reserves
(JORC
2012), and
there
is
no
certainty that
the
PEA
will
be
realised.
Mineral Resources
that
are not Mineral Reserves or Ore Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. References to "Mineral Reserves" in this announcement include Ore Reserves (JORC 2012). See page 18 for additional cautionary language.
|
2 The
copper-equivalent
(CuEq)
annual
production
rate
was
based
on
the
combined
processing
feed
(across
all
sources)
and
used
long- term commodity prices of: Copper US$3.85/lb, Gold US$1,750/oz, Molybdenum US$17/lb, and Silver US$21/oz; and estimated metallurgical
recoveries for
the
production
feed
to
the following
processes:
Concentrator (87%
Cu, 56%
Au,
37%
Ag,
58%
Mo), Oxide Leach (55% Cu only), & Low-grade Sulphide Leach (40% Cu only).
|
3 See
page
19
for
full
non-IFRS measures
disclaimer.
Water
Business Conceptual
Study
Underway
Hot Chili has initiated a conceptual study of the Company's water assets (water easements, maritime concession and associated coastal land access rights) and their potential to underpin a future water utility business for the Huasco region of the Atacama, Chile.
Hot Chili controls one of the few registered maritime concessions in the region, and there is no other major water utility provider in the Huasco Valley.
Hot Chili's water licence
for
the
extraction of 2,000 litres
per
second of sea water
(maritime
concession) can be expanded and is transferable.
The Company is also assessing the application for the licence to be upgraded to include the supply of de-salinated water.
Based on the Technical Report, Costa Fuego is estimated to require approximately 600 litres per second of sea water at its current study scale of future annual metal production (95ktpa Cu & 49koz Au).
A large new water supplier could help to unlock multiple undeveloped mining projects in the Huasco Valley that do not currently have access to water supply.
New mine developments are driving a forecast water supply deficit, which has been estimated at approximately 15,000 litres per second for the Atacama region.
The
opportunity
to
potentially
monetise a
portion
of
the
Company's
Chilean
water
assets, while
also
securing future
seawater
supply
for
the
Costa
Fuego
Projects, may
add
further
non-dilutive
funding optionality
for
Hot Chili.
Exploration
Drilling Underway
at
Costa
Fuego
Drilling
re-commenced
at
Costa
Fuego
in
late
July
2023
with
one
Reverse
Circulation
(RC)
drill
rig
in
operation for the majority of the quarter.
In addition, four diamond drill holes were completed over a four-week period (two
completed
during
the
quarter).
Drilling expenditure
is
being
prudently
managed to
maximize
the
impact of invested dollars, with only one RC drill rig planned to be operating for the remainder of this year.
A
total
of
26
holes
for
6,442m of
drilling
was
completed
during the
quarter
with
numerous
low-grade
significant intersections recorded.
Tables 1 and 2 summarise details of drilling undertaken during the quarter and significant drill results received to date, respectively.
Drilling initially focused on satisfying the Company's remaining 3,000m drill commitment with Antofagasta Minerals (see announcement dated 28th November 2022) to acquire key leases lying along the western extension
of
Cortadera.
In
addition,
numerous drill
holes
have
been
completed
across
extensional
targets to the Cortadera resource, peripheral to Cuerpo 2 and Cuerpo 3.
Drill holes CRP0220 and CRP0222 have confirmed extensions to the south and east of Cuerpo 2, and drill hole CRP0217D has confirmed further extensions to the east at Cuerpo 3.
These new results will add to other potential additions to the Cortadera Mineral Resource Estimate from drilling undertaken since March 2022.
Further drill results from drilling undertaken during the quarter at Cortadera are pending.
Following completion of a limited hydrogeology drilling programme (11 RC holes for 557m) during October, RC drilling operations commenced at the large-scale Corroteo exploration
target,
located approximately
5km SE of
Cortadera.
A
total
of
seven deep
RC holes for
approximately
2,000m are
planned in
the
current first- pass exploration drill programme at Corroteo.
Corroteo
features
a
surface
alteration
footprint
measuring
approximately
2km
in
strike length
by
500m
in
width and has never previously been drilled.
Detailed mapping and surface geochemical programmes confirm some similarities to the deposit style and footprint of the Company's Productora copper-gold resource.
Corroteo
is
one
of
several
exploration
targets
being
advanced toward
first
drill
testing
over
the
coming year.
SUMMARY
OF
CORPORATE ACTIVITIES
Closing
of
US$15
Million Investment
Agreement
with
Osisko
Gold
Royalties
In late July 2023, Hot Chili closed its previously announced transaction with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd ("Osisko"), pursuant to which Hot Chili received proceeds of US$15 million in exchange for the sale of a 1.0% Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalty on copper and a 3% NSR royalty on gold (the "Investment") across the Company's Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project.
The Investment by Osisko has strengthened the Company's current cash position without the need for a dilutive equity capital raise, demonstrated strong look-through value of the Project's economics. It also provided another significant endorsement of Hot Chili's Costa Fuego project from one of North America's leading royalty-streaming groups (see the Company's announcement dated 28th June 2023, entitled "Hot Chili Announces US$15 Million Investment Agreement with Osisko Gold Royalties").
The
Company
is
now
well
funded
to
deliver
the
next
steps
in
its
growth
and
development
plan
to
advance the Costa Fuego
Pre-Feasibility Studies
(PFS), resource growth
drilling programmes
and
general advancement of the Project.
Further
Regional
Consolidation
Steps
In late August, the Hot Chili executed a binding letter of intent ("LOI") with Bastion Minerals Limited (ASX: BMO) ("Bastion") for the grant to Hot Chili of an Option to acquire 100% of Bastion's Cometa
Project
in
Chile ("Cometa"), located near Costa Fuego (see announcement dated 28th August).
Cometa consists of exploration and mining concessions covering an area of approximately 56km2, located almost 15km SE of Costa Fuego's planned operating centre and contiguous with Hot Chili's landholdings in the region (see Figure 1 below).
The
Option is
another
step
in
Hot
Chili's
consolidation
strategy
for
the
Costa
Fuego copper
project.
Cometa provides additional optionality for the discovery of further mineral deposits in the Costa Fuego Project area, with the potential to provide supplemental feed and/or a longer mine life to the project laid out in the Company's PEA.
The
material terms
of
the
LOI
are
as
follows:
Exclusivity period of 60 days for Hot Chili to conduct due diligence and for Hot Chili's subsidiary Sociedad Minera La Frontera SpA ("Frontera") to enter into a definitive Option agreement with Bastion's subsidiary SCM Cornet Constelación, the holder of a 100% interest in the concessions comprising Cometa, for the grant to Frontera of an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cometa concessions ("Option"). Non-refundable cash payment of US$100,000 to Bastion upon grant of the Option. Non-refundable cash payment of US$200,000 within 12 months from the grant of the Option to keep the Option in good standing. Option may be exercised within 30 months of the date of grant. If the Option is exercised, the consideration payable to Bastion to purchase the Cometa concessions is:
US$2,400,000 if the Option is exercised by Hot Chili within 18 months from the date of grant of the Option; or US$3,000,000 if the Option is exercised by Hot Chili within 30 months from the date of grant of the Option. Hot Chili may elect to satisfy the purchase consideration in cash (100%), or in cash (50%) and ordinary shares of Hot Chili (50%) issued at a price per share equal to the 15-day VWAP at the date of exercise of the Option, subject to applicable regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").
The
Company
has
recently agreed
to
an
extension
of
the
Exclusivity
period
by
45
days
to
allow
for completion of due diligence in advance of exercise of the Option, expected by mid-December 2023.
Further
opportunities
are
being
pursued
to
expand
the
scale
of
the
Costa Fuego
copper
hub,
with
multiple discussions underway on prospective exploration targets in the area.
Sustainability
The Company has continued local community engagement, holding several meetings with stakeholders and local indigenous communities. Continued support programs in the Vallenar municipality delivering water to irrigation, funding for social programmes and the development of counselling programmes for mental health support in partnership with the University of Chile.
A spring
flora and
vegetation survey was
carried out on
the entire
Costa Fuego Project footprint, focused on strengthening the environmental baseline information for the EIA submission.
As the Company advances the Costa Fuego Project, it continues to focus on innovative techniques to minimise the environmental impact of the development, including the use of renewable energy for the delivery of power and the use of sea water for processing.
Cash
Position and
Capital
Structure
Changes
As of
30
September
2023,
the
company
had
cash
of
A$21.8
million and
no
debt.
The
Company issued
345,000
service rights
and
345,000 performance
rights
during
the
period
to employees and consultants.
The
Company
has
the
following
securities
on
issue:
119,445,206 ordinary fully paid shares 10,900,000 warrants at CAD$2.50 expiring 31 January 2024 1,259,789 options at CAD$1.85 expiring 31 January 2025 1,850,001 AUD$2.25 options expiring 30 September 2024 5,996,728 unvested services and performance rights.
Table 1 – Significant Drill Results for Costa Fuego in Quarter 3 2023
|
Hole_ID
|
Coordinates
|
Azim
|
Dip
|
Hole
Depth
|
Intersection
|
Interval
|
Copper
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Moly 1
|
Cu Eq*
|
North
|
East
|
RL
|
From
|
To
|
(m)
|
(
%)
|
(g/t)
|
(ppm)
|
(ppm)
|
(
%)
|
LCP0018
|
6815926
|
334600
|
863
|
270
|
-59
|
300
|
34
|
42
|
8
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
9
|
0.1
|
&
|
86
|
88
|
2
|
0.1
|
0.6
|
0.3
|
5
|
0.4
|
&
|
94
|
122
|
28
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
4
|
0.1
|
&
|
172
|
192
|
20
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
3
|
0.1
|
CRP0204
|
6816271
|
334840
|
937
|
91
|
-60
|
300
|
214
|
242
|
28
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
4
|
0.1
|
CRP0213
|
6813277
|
336232
|
1082
|
214
|
-73
|
270
|
226
|
246
|
20
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
14
|
0.1
|
CRP0214
|
6814012
|
335925
|
1007
|
94
|
-60
|
252
|
150
|
210
|
60
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
7
|
0.1
|
CRP0215
|
6813518
|
336053
|
1040
|
191
|
-60
|
270
|
0
|
96
|
96
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
15
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Incl
|
18
|
30
|
12
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
12
|
0.3
|
CRP0216D
|
6813389
|
336312
|
1055
|
129
|
-70
|
546.4
|
6
|
78
|
72
|
0.2
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
15
|
0.2
|
&
|
100
|
120
|
20
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
6
|
0.2
|
&
|
130
|
190
|
60
|
0.2
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
13
|
0.2
|
&
|
208
|
234
|
26
|
0.2
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
24
|
0.2
|
&
|
304
|
458
|
154
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
99
|
0.2
|
CRP0217
|
6813454
|
336343
|
1060
|
79
|
-58
|
252
|
6
|
66
|
60
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
14
|
0.2
|
|
230
|
236
|
6
|
0.2
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
33
|
0.2
|
CRP0218
|
6813718
|
336358
|
1047
|
91
|
-80
|
173.5
|
164
|
168
|
4
|
0.2
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
65
|
0.3
|
CRP0220
|
6813844
|
335665
|
1003
|
199
|
-72
|
261
|
0
|
190
|
190
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
0.4
|
16
|
0.2
|
Including
|
0
|
88
|
88
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
0.5
|
15
|
0.3
|
& including
|
142
|
170
|
28
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
24
|
0.3
|
CRP0221
|
6813914
|
335758
|
992
|
11
|
-80
|
204
|
42
|
46
|
4
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
23
|
0.4
|
CRP0222
|
6813850
|
335666
|
1003
|
111
|
-71
|
210
|
2
|
70
|
68
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
0.4
|
14
|
0.3
|
&
|
130
|
190
|
60
|
0.2
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
13
|
0.2
|
&
|
208
|
234
|
26
|
0.2
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
24
|
0.2
|
&
|
304
|
458
|
154
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
99
|
0.2
|
Notes to Table 1:
|
Significant intercepts are calculated above a nominal cut-off grade of 0.1% Cu. Where appropriate, significant intersections may contain up to 30m down-hole distance of internal dilution (less than 0.1% Cu). Significant intersections are separated where internal dilution is greater than 30m down-hole distance. The selection of 0.1% Cu for intersection cut-off grade above is selected on the basis of exploration significance and is not meant to represent potential marginal economic cut-off grade for bulk tonnage
polymetallic copper deposits of similar grade in Chile and elsewhere in the world.
|
Down-hole
significant
intercept
widths
are
estimated
to
be
at
or
around true-widths
of
mineralisation
|
|
|
1
Molybdenum
|
*
Copper
Equivalent
(CuEq)
reported
for
the
drillhole intersections
were
calculated
using
the
following formula:
CuEq%
=
((Cu%
|
× Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery). The Metal Prices applied in
the
calculation
were:
Cu=3.00
USD/lb, Au=1,700
USD/oz,
Mo=14
USD/lb,
and
Ag=20
USD/oz. The
entirety
of
the
intersection is assumed as fresh.
The recovery and copper equivalent formula for each deposit is:
|
|
|
|
Cortadera
–
Recoveries
of
83%
Cu,
56%
Au,
83%
Mo
and
37% Ag.
|
|
Cortadera
CuEq(%) =
Cu(%)
+
0.56
x
Au(g/t)
+
0.00046
x
Mo(ppm)
+
0.0043
x
Ag(g/t)
Productora – Recoveries of 84% Cu, 47% Au, 47% Mo and 0% Ag (not reported).
|
|
Productora
CuEq(%)
=
Cu(%)
+
0.48
x
Au(g/t)
+
0.00026
x Mo(ppm)
|
|
San Antonio and Valentina – Recoveries of 88% Cu, 72% Au, 88% Mo and 69% Ag. San
Antonio CuEq(%)
=
Cu(%) +
0.68
x
Au(g/t)
+
0.00047
x
Mo(ppm)
+
0.0076
x
Ag(g/t)
Table
2
-
Drill Holes
Completed
for
Costa
Fuego
in
Quarter 3 2023
|
Prospect
|
Hole_ID
|
North
|
East
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
Results
|
Cuerpo
4
|
LCP0017
|
6816113
|
334616
|
859
|
300
|
88
|
-60
|
NSR
|
Cuerpo
4
|
LCP0018
|
6815926
|
334600
|
863
|
300
|
270
|
-59
|
NSR
|
Cuerpo
4
|
LCP0019
|
6816163
|
334587
|
857
|
246
|
269
|
-59
|
NSR
|
Cuerpo
4
|
LCP0020D
|
6815842
|
334867
|
927
|
755
|
245
|
-60
|
Results pending
|
Cortadera North
|
CRP0204
|
6816271
|
334840
|
937
|
300
|
91
|
-60
|
NSR
|
Cuerpo
3
|
CRP0205
|
6813247
|
335815
|
1184
|
300
|
2
|
-74
|
NSR
|
Cuerpo
3
|
CRP0206
|
6813249
|
335817
|
1184
|
300
|
59
|
-75
|
NSR
|
Cuerpo
3
|
CRP0207
|
6813031
|
336070
|
1174
|
54
|
36
|
-71
|
NSR
|
Cuerpo
3
|
CRP0208
|
6813030
|
336070
|
1174
|
84
|
31
|
-74
|
NSR
|
Cuerpo
3
|
CRP0209
|
6813502
|
336655
|
1088
|
228
|
205
|
-69
|
NSR
|
Cuerpo
3
|
CRP0210
|
6813502
|
336657
|
1088
|
90
|
359
|
-77
|
NSR
|
Cuerpo
3
North
|
CRP0211
|
6814125
|
336261
|
1090
|
174
|
98
|
-57
|
NSR
|
Cuerpo
2
|
CRP0212
|
6813753
|
335463
|
1004
|
150
|
25
|
-85
|
NSR
|
Cuerpo
3
|
CRP0213
|
6813277
|
336232
|
1082
|
270
|
214
|
-73
|
NSR
|
Cuerpo
3
|
CRP0214
|
6814012
|
335925
|
1007
|
252
|
94
|
-60
|
NSR
|
Cuerpo
3
|
CRP0215
|
6813518
|
336053
|
1040
|
270
|
191
|
-60
|
Significant
result
returned
Q2
|
Cuerpo
3
|
CRP0216D
|
6813389
|
336312
|
1055
|
546
|
129
|
-70
|
Significant
result
returned
Q2
|
Cuerpo
3
|
CRP0217
|
6813454
|
336343
|
1060
|
252
|
79
|
-58
|
Significant
result
returned
Q2
|
Cuerpo
3
|
CRP0218
|
6813718
|
336358
|
1047
|
174
|
91
|
-80
|
Significant
result
returned
Q2
|
Cuerpo
3
|
CRP0219
|
6813591
|
336365
|
1045
|
84
|
87
|
-66
|
NSR
|
Cuerpo
2
|
CRP0220
|
6813844
|
335665
|
1003
|
261
|
199
|
-72
|
Significant
result
returned
Q2
|
Cuerpo
2
|
CRP0221
|
6813914
|
335758
|
992
|
204
|
11
|
-80
|
Significant
result
returned
Q2
|
Cuerpo
2
|
CRP0222
|
6813850
|
335666
|
1003
|
210
|
111
|
-71
|
Results pending
|
Cuerpo
3
North
|
CRP0223
|
6814534
|
336075
|
1174
|
360
|
76
|
-58
|
Results pending
|
Cuerpo
2
North
|
CRP0224
|
6814227
|
335625
|
1058
|
198
|
65
|
-58
|
Results pending
|
Cortadera Hydro
|
CORMW01
|
6814879
|
334509
|
883
|
80
|
0
|
-90
|
Results pending
|
|
Note
1:
NSR
–
no
significant
intersection
recorded.
Additional
ASX
Disclosure
Information
ASX Listing Rule 5.3.2: There was no substantive mining production and development activities during the quarter.
ASX Listing Rule 5.3.3 - Schedule of Mineral Tenements as of 30 September 2023
The schedule of Mineral Tenements and changes in interests is appended at the end of this activities report.
ASX
Listing
Rule
5.3.4: Reporting
under a
use
of funds
statement in
a Prospectus does
not apply
to
the Company currently.
ASX Listing Rule 5.3.5: Payments to related parties of the Company and their associates during the quarter per Section 6.1 of the Appendix 5B totaled $166,458. This is comprised of directors' salaries and superannuation of $166,458.
Health,
Safety, Environment
and
Quality
Field
operations
during
the
period
included
geological
reconnaissance
activities,
core-testing
and
logging, field mapping, and sampling exercises across the Cortadera, El Fuego and Productora landholdings. El Fuego field activities are run from the Cortadera operations centre and safety statistics are combined for reporting.
No safety incidents were recorded during the quarter. The Company's HSEQ quarterly performance is summarised in Table 3 below.
Hot Chili's sustainability framework ensures an emphasis on business processes that target long-term economic, environmental and social value. The Company is dedicated to continual monitoring and improvement of health, safety and the environmental systems. There is no greater importance than ensuring the safety of our people and their families.
Table
3
HSEQ Quarter
3
2023
Performance
and
Statistics
|
Deposit
|
Productora
|
|
Cortadera
|
Timeframe
|
Q2
2023
|
Cum. 2
|
Q2
2023
|
Cum.2
|
Q2
2023
|
Cum.2
|
LTI
events
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
7
|
NLTI events
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
8
|
Days lost
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
152
|
0
|
175
|
LTIFR
index
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
22
|
0
|
20
|
ISR index
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
568
|
0
|
492
|
IFR Index
|
0
|
36
|
0
|
41
|
0
|
42
|
Thousands of
manhours
|
4.7
|
56
|
10.5
|
268
|
17.4
|
356
|
Incidents on
materials
and
assets
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Environmental incidents
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Headcount1
|
13
|
8
|
34
|
35
|
73
|
48
|
|
Notes:
HSEQ
is
the
acronym
for
Health,
Safety, Environment
and
Quality. LTIFR
per
million-manhours.
Safety
performance is reported on a monthly basis to the National Mine Safety Authority on a standard E-100 form; (1) Average monthly headcount (2) Cumulative statistics since April 2019.
Tenement
Changes
During the
Quarter
During the Quarter, the Company has claimed the exploitation concession Chilis 12 1/60 in use of the preferential right held by virtue of exploration concession Chilis 12 and renewed the following mining exploration concessions:
Chilis 13 replaces Chilis 13, which expired on August 9th, 2023, Chilis 14 replaces Chilis 14, which expired on August 19th, 2023, Chilis 15 replaces Chilis 15, which expired on July 29th, 2023, Chilis 16 replaces Chilis 16, which expired on August 17th, 2023, Chilis 17 replaces Chilis 17, which expired on July 29th, 2023, Chilis 18 replaces Chilis 18, which expired on August 25th, 2023, Porfiada G replaces Porfiada G, which expired on August 23rd, 2023, Porfiada V replaces Porfiada V, which expires on October 26th, 2023 and Porfiada VI replaces Porfiada VI, which expires on November 19th, 2023.
The
Company's
existing
tenements
are
detailed
in
the
table
below.
Table
4
Current Tenement
(Patente)
Holdings in
Chile
as of 30
September
2023
Cortadera Project
|
License ID
|
HCH
%
Held
|
HCH % Earning
|
Area
(ha)
|
Agreement
Details
|
MAGDALENITA
1/20
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
100
|
|
ATACAMITA
1/82
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
82
|
AMALIA
942
A 1/6
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
53
|
PAULINA
10
B
1/16
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
136
|
PAULINA
11
B
1/30
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
249
|
PAULINA
12
B
1/30
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
294
|
PAULINA
13
B
1/30
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
264
|
PAULINA
14
B
1/30
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
265
|
PAULINA
15
B
1/30
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
200
|
PAULINA
22
A
1/30
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
PAULINA
24
1/24
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
183
|
PAULINA
25
A
1/19
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
156
|
PAULINA
26
A
1/30
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
294
|
PAULINA
27A
1/30
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
CORTADERA
1
1/200
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
200
|
CORTADERA
2
1/200
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
200
|
CORTADERA
41
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
1
|
CORTADERA
42
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
1
|
LAS
CANAS
16
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
1
|
LAS
CANAS
1/15
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
146
|
CORTADERA
1/40
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
374
|
LAS
CANAS
ESTE 2003 1/30
|
100% Frontera
SpA
|
|
300
|
CORROTEO
1
1/260
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
260
|
CORROTEO
5
1/261
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
261
|
ROMERO
1
AL
31
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
31
|
PURISIMA
|
100%
Frontera
SpA
|
|
20
|
NSR
1.5%
|
|
Note.
Frontera SpA
is
a
100%
owned
subsidiary
company of
Hot
Chili
Limited
Productora Project
|
License ID
|
HCH
%
Held
|
HCH % Earning
|
Area
(ha)
|
Agreement
Details
|
FRAN
1,
1-60
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
220
|
|
FRAN
2,
1-20
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
100
|
|
FRAN
3,
1-20
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
100
|
|
FRAN
4,
1-20
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
100
|
|
FRAN
5,
1-20
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
100
|
|
FRAN
6,
1-26
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
130
|
|
FRAN
7,
1-37
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
176
|
|
FRAN
8,
1-30
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
120
|
|
FRAN
12,
1-40
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
200
|
|
FRAN
13,
1-40
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
200
|
|
FRAN
14,
1-40
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
200
|
|
FRAN
15,
1-60
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
FRAN
18,
1-60
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
273
|
|
FRAN
21,
1-46
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
226
|
|
ALGA
7A,
1-32
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
89
|
|
ALGA
VI,
5-24
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
66
|
|
MONTOSA
1-4
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
35
|
NSR
3%
|
CHICA
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
1
|
|
ESPERANZA
1-5
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
11
|
|
LEONA
2A
1-4
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
10
|
|
CARMEN
I,
1-50
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
222
|
|
CARMEN
II,
1-60
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
274
|
|
ZAPA
1,
1-10
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
100
|
|
ZAPA
3,
1-23
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
92
|
|
ZAPA
5A,
1-16
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
80
|
|
ZAPA
7,
1-24
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
120
|
|
CABRITO,
CABRITO 1-9
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
50
|
|
CUENCA
A,
1-51
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
255
|
|
CUENCA
B,
1-28
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
139
|
|
CUENCA
C,
1-51
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
255
|
|
CUENCA
D
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
3
|
|
CUENCA
E
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
1
|
|
CHOAPA
1-10
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
50
|
|
ELQUI
1-14
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
61
|
|
LIMARÍ
1-15
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
66
|
|
LOA
1-6
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
30
|
|
MAIPO
1-10
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
50
|
|
TOLTÉN
1-14
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
70
|
|
CACHIYUYITO
1,
1-20
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
100
|
|
CACHIYUYITO
2,
1-60
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
CACHIYUYITO
3,
1-60
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
LA
PRODUCTORA
1-16
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
75
|
|
ORO
INDIO
1A,
1-20
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
82
|
|
AURO
HUASCO
I,
1-8
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
35
|
|
URANIO,
1-70
|
0
%
|
0
%
|
350
|
25-year
Lease Agreement
US$250,000
per
year
(average
for
the
25
year term); plus 2% NSR all but gold; 4%
NSR gold; 5% NSR non-metallic
|
JULI
9,
1-60
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
JULI
10,
1-60
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
JULI
11
1/60
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
JULI
12
1/42
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
210
|
|
JULI
13
1/20
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
100
|
|
JULI
14
1/50
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
250
|
|
JULI
15
1/55
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
275
|
|
JULI
16,
1-60
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
JULI
17,
1-20
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
100
|
|
JULI
19
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
JULI
20
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
JULI
21
1/60
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
JULI
22
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
JULI
23
1/60
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
JULI
24,
1-60
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
JULI
25
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
300
|
|
JULI
27
1/30
|
80%
SMEA
SpA
|
|
150
|
|
JULI
27
B
1/10
Qualifying
Statements
Costa
Fuego Combined
Mineral
Resource (Effective
Date
31st
March
2022)
|
1
Mineral Resources are reported on a 100% Basis - combining Mineral Resource estimates for the Cortadera, Productora and San Antonio deposits.
All figures are rounded, reported to appropriate significant figures, and reported in accordance with the Joint Ore Reserves Committee Code (2012) and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions (2014) and Guidelines (2019) prepared by the CIM
Standing
Committee on
Reserve
Definition,
as required by National Instrument 43-101.
|
2
The Productora deposit is 100% owned by Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera El Aguila SpA (SMEA). SMEA is a joint venture
(JV)
company
–
80%
owned
by
Sociedad
Minera
El
Corazón Limitada
(a
100%
subsidiary
of
Hot
Chili
Limited),
and
20%
owned by CMP Productora (a 100% subsidiary of Compañía Minera del Pacífico S.A (CMP)).
|
3
The Cortadera deposit is controlled by a Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera La Frontera SpA (Frontera). Frontera is a subsidiary company – 100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón Limitada, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili Limited.
|
4
The San Antonio deposit is controlled through Frontera (100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón Limitada, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili Limited) and has an Option Agreement with a private party to earn a 90% interest.
|
5
The Mineral Resource estimates in the tables above form coherent bodies of mineralisation that are considered amenable to a combination
of
open
pit
and
underground
extraction
methods
based
on
the
following
parameters:
Base
Case
Metal
Prices:
Copper US$ 3.00/lb, Gold US$ 1,700/oz, Molybdenum US$ 14/lb, and Silver US$20/oz.
|
6
Metallurgical
recovery
averages for
each
deposit consider
Indicated
+
Inferred
material and
are
weighted
to
combine sulphide flotation and oxide leaching performance. Process recoveries: Cortadera and San Antonio – Weighted recoveries of 82% Cu, 55% Au, 82% Mo and
37%
Ag.
CuEq(%) =
Cu(%)
+
0.56
x
Au(g/t)
+
0.00046
x
Mo(ppm)
+
0.0043
x
Ag(g/t).
Productora –
Weighted
recoveries
of
84%
Cu, 47% Au, 47% Mo and 0% Ag (not reported).
CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.46 x Au(g/t) + 0.00026 x Mo(ppm).
Costa Fuego – Recoveries of 83% Cu, 53% Au, 69% Mo and 23% Ag.
CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.52 x Au(g/t) + 0.00039 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0027 x Ag(g/t).
|
7
Resource Copper Equivalent (CuEq) grades are calculated based on the formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery)+(Au ppm × Au price per g/t ×
Au_recovery)+ (Ag ppm × Ag
price per g/t × Ag_recovery))
/
(Cu
price
1%
per
tonne × Cu recovery). The base case cut-off grade for mineral resources considered amenable to open pit extraction methods at the
Cortadera,
Productora
and
San
Antonio deposits
is
0.21%
CuEq
while
the
cut-off grade
for
mineral resources considered amenable to underground extraction methods at the Cortadera deposit is 0.3% CuEq.
|
8
Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. These Mineral Resource estimates include Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that
would
enable
them
to
be
categorised
as
Mineral
Reserves. It
is
reasonably
expected
that
the
majority of
Inferred
mineral resources could be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.
|
9
The effective date of the estimate of Mineral Resources is March 31st, 2022. Refer to ASX Announcement "Hot Chili Delivers Next Level of Growth" ("Resource Announcement") for JORC
Code
Table 1 information related to the Costa Fuego Resource Estimate (MRE) by
Competent
Person
Elizabeth
Haren,
constituting
the
MREs
of
Cortadera,
Productora and San Antonio (which combine to form Costa Fuego). Hot Chili confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Resource Announcement and all material assumptions and technical parameters stated for the Mineral Resource Estimates in the Resource Announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
|
10
Hot Chili Limited is not aware of political, environmental or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resources
Competent
Person's
Statement
-
Exploration
Results
Exploration information in this Report is based upon work compiled by Mr Christian Easterday, the Managing Director and a full-time employee of Hot Chili Limited whom is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Easterday has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a 'Competent Person' as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC
Code).
Mr
Easterday consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.
Disclaimer
Neither
the
TSX
Venture Exchange
nor
its
Regulation
Services Provider
(as
that
term
is
defined
in
the
policies of
the
TSX
Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this report.
This report is to be used by the recipient for informational purposes only and does not purport to be complete or contain all the information that may be material to the current or future business, operations, financial condition, or prospects of Hot Chili Limited ("Hot Chili" or the "Company"). Each recipient should perform its own independent investigation and analysis of Hot Chili, and the information contained in this report is not a substitute therefore. Hot Chili makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this report or in any other written or oral communication transmitted to any recipient by any party. Except for liability that cannot be disclaimed by law, by accepting this Document, the recipient agrees that neither Hot Chili nor any of its officers, directors, employees, or representatives has any liability for any representations or warranties, express or implied, contained in, or for any omissions from, this report or any such other written or oral communication from any person.
Certain information contained herein is based on, or derived from, information provided by independent third-party sources. Hot Chili believes that such
information
is accurate
and
that
the
sources from which
it has been
obtained
are reliable; however,
Hot Chili has not independently verified such information and does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such information.
This
report
should
not
be
considered
as
a
recommendation
from
any
person to
purchase
any
securities.
Each
person
for
whom
this
report is made
available
should consult its own
professional
advisors in
making its own
independent investigations and
assessment
and,
after making such independent investigations and assessments, as it deems necessary, in determining whether to proceed with any investment in the Company.
Technical
Report
For readers to fully understand the information in this report, they should read the PEA Technical Report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") (available on or at ) in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions, limitations and exclusions that relate to the information set out in this report that qualifies the technical information contained in the Technical Report. The Technical Report is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context. The technical information in this report is subject to the assumptions and qualifications contained in the Technical Report.
Qualified
Persons
–
NI
43-101
The Technical Report was compiled by Wood Australia Pty Ltd with contributions from a team of independent Qualified Persons within the meaning of Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43 - 101"). The scientific and technical information contained in the Technical Report pertaining to Coast Fuego was reviewed and verified by the following independent qualified persons within the meaning of NI 43-101:
Ms Elizabeth Haren (MAUSIMM (CP) & MAIG) of Haren Consulting – Mineral Resource Estimate Mr Dean David (FAUSIMM (CP)) of Wood Pty Ltd – Metallurgy Mr Piers Wendlandt (PE) of Wood Pty Ltd – Market Studies and Contracts, Economic Analysis Mr Jeffrey Steven (PE) of Wood Pty Ltd – Capital and Operating Costs Mr Anton von Wielligh (FAUSIMM) of ABGM Consulting Pty Ltd – Mine Planning and Scheduling Mr Edmundo Laporte (PE) of GAC – Environmental Studies, Permitting and Social or Community Impact Mr Dave Morgan (PE) of Knight Piésold – Project Infrastructure (TSF)
The independent qualified persons have verified the information in the Technical Report, including the sampling, preparation, security, and analytical procedures underlying such information.
Disclosure regarding mine planning and infrastructure has been reviewed and approved by Mr Grant King, FAUSIMM, Hot Chili's Chief Operations Officer, and a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI43-101.
Competent
Persons –
JORC
The
information
in
the
Technical
Report
that
relates to
Mineral
Resources for
the
Costa
Fuego
Project is
based
on information
compiled by:
Ms Elizabeth Haren (MAUSIMM (CP) & MAIG) of Haren Consulting – Mineral Resource Estimate Mr Dean David (FAUSIMM (CP)) of Wood Pty Ltd – Metallurgy Mr Piers Wendlandt (PE) of Wood Pty Ltd – Market Studies and Contracts, and Economic Analysis Mr Jeffrey Steven (PE) of Wood Pty Ltd – Capital and Operating Costs Mr Anton von Wielligh (FAUSIMM) of ABGM Consulting Pty Ltd – Mine Planning and Scheduling Mr Edmundo Laporte (PE) of GAC – Environmental Studies, Permitting and Social or Community Impact Mr Dave Morgan (PE) of Knight Piésold – Project Infrastructure (TSF)
Ms
Haren,
Mr
David,
Mr
Wendlandt,
Mr
Steven,
Mr
von
Wielligh,
Mr
Laporte and Mr Morgan have sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of
mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code
of
Reporting of
Exploration
Results,
Mineral Resources
and
Ore
Reserves'
and as Qualified Persons under NI43-101.
For further information on the Costa Fuego Project, refer to the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Resource Report for the Costa Fuego Copper Project Located in Atacama, Chile", dated May 13, 2022 with an effective date of
March 31, 2022, which is available for review on SEDAR ) under Hot Chili's issuer profile.
Cautionary
Note
for
U.S.
Investors
Concerning
Mineral
Resources
National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") is a rule of the Canadian Securities Administrators which establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Technical disclosure contained in this report has been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Classification System. These standards differ from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and resource information contained in this press release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by domestic United States companies subject to the SEC's reporting and disclosure requirements.
All
amounts in
this
report
are
in
U.S.
dollars unless
otherwise
noted.
Non
IFRS Financial
Performance
Measures
"C1 cash cost" is not performance measures reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). These performance measures are included because these statistics are key performance measures that management uses to monitor performance. Management uses these statistics to assess how the Costa Fuego Project compares against its peer projects and to assess the overall effectiveness and efficiency of the contemplated mining operations. These performance measures do not have a meaning within
IFRS and, therefore, amounts presented may not be comparable to similar data presented by other mining companies. These performance measures should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with IFRS.
Scientific
and
Technical
Information
The scientific and technical information contained in this document was reviewed and approved by Ms Kirsty Sheerin, a
Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, Hot Chili's Resource Development Manager and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Ms Sheerin has undertaken extensive data verification and is satisfied with the exploration, sampling, security, and QA/QC procedures employed
by Hot Chili for Costa Fuego and that their results are sufficient to produce data suitable for the purposes desc
ribed in the Technical Report, as well as for public reporting purposes subsequent to the technical report.
Sampling,
Analysis and
Data
Verification
A fixed cone splitter was used to create two nominal 12.5% samples (Sample "A" and "B"), along with the large bulk reject sample. The "A" sample is always taken from the same sampling chute, and comprises the primary sample submitted to the laboratory. The "B" samples were retained for use as the field duplicate sample. The coarse residues were collected into large plastic bags and were retained on the ground near the
drillhole collar, generally in rows of 50 bags.
All
RC
drillhole sampling
was
executed at
two
metre
intervals
for
Costa
Fuego.
Within
logged
mineralisation zones, the 2-metre sample ("A" sample) was submitted. Outside the main mineralised zones (as determined by the logging geologist), 4-metre composites were created from scoops of 2-metre sample residues over this interval. The composited
4-metre samples
were
analysed first
and,
if
required, the individual and original 2-metre "A" samples comprising this 4-metre interval were sent for analysis.
This ensured that no mineralisation was missed while minimising analytical costs.
The same procedure was applied to RC drilling undertaken across Productora, however, drillhole sampling was executed at 1-metre intervals.
At Costa Fuego, the majority of diamond core has had systematic half-core sampled at 2-metre intervals. Half-core was chosen as the preferred sampling method to ensure a representative sample was submitted for analysis, while also retaining half-core for review of lithology and mineralisation, and for further test work as required.
Prior
to
the
cutting
and
sample
process, two
additional
samples are
also
taken
for
Costa
Fuego
being
Density
and
Geotechnical
samples.
Density samples are selected based on the deposit type. For Productora this was completed every 5m on drill core, for Cortadera it was every 30 metres, and for San Antonio a total of 107 measurements across 44 drillholes, if the geological conditions allowed it and wereprovided to the laboratory for testwork. Geotechnical samples are taken for tests including triaxial (one sample per 250 m) and uniaxial tests (one sample per 50 m).
Once assigned a sample number, individual samples to be sent to ALS laboratories were sealed using a staple gun and accompanied by three identical sample tickets (one stapled to plastic bag to identify any tampering/breakage of seal prior to opening at the laboratory in preparation and another placed in the bag). Any broken staple seals on samples were to be notified by
ALS to Hot Chili. No sealed bags were reported as being opened or broken by ALS.
For both RC and diamond samples, sample bags were placed inside larger plastic bags and delivered by a dedicated truck to the ALS analytical laboratory in Coquimbo and Copiapó (Chile) for sample preparation and routine analysis.
Following
analysis
at
ALS, the RC and diamond drilling coarse rejects were returned to site and stored in sequence in plastic bags under shade cloth at Hot Chili's nearby Productora
core
farm.
The
laboratory
pulps
were
returned and
stored
at
the
Productora core
farm
where they are stored in organised, dry and safe storage containers.
Hot
Chili
has
strict
chain
of
custody security
procedures
for
all
samples sent
to
and
from
the
analytical
laboratories.
The ALS analytical laboratory in Coquimbo (Chile)
completed all sample preparation and specific gravity test work, while ALS Santiago (Chile) completed all gold analysis, and ALS
Lima
(Peru)
completed all
other
multielement
analysis
for
the
Cortadera assays used in the resource estimate. Hot Chili has implemented rigorous sample preparation and analytical procedures for both RC and diamond core samples, following consultation with ALS in Chile, to ensure that mineralised assays were reported with a high degree of confidence and a wide range of appropriate commodities were assessed.
Samples
have
been
analysed
by
certified
laboratories
in
Chile
and
Lima,
Peru
by
standard analytical
techniques
including:
Copper, silver and molybdenum were analysed by 4-acid digestion (Hydrochloric-Nitric- Perchloric-Hydrofluoric) followed by evaluation using Inductively Coupled Plasma - Optical Emission Spectrometry ("ICP-OES") or Atomic Absorption Spectrometry ("AAS"); Copper results > 10,000 ppm were analysed by "ore grade" method Cu-AA62 (upper limit 40% Cu); Samples within the oxide and transitional weathering domains (as determined by geologists' logging) were analysed for "soluble copper" (upper limit 10% Cu) to detect the leachability of copper oxide minerals within these domains; and Gold was analysed by 30 or 50 g lead-collection Fire Assay, followed by ICP-OES or AAS.
The
verification
of
input
data
included
the
use
of
company
QA/QC
blanks
and
reference
material,
field
and
laboratory
duplicates,
umpire laboratory checks and independent sample and assay verification.
The
Qualified
Person has
assessed
the
drillhole
database validation
work
and
QAQC
undertaken
by
Hot
Chili
and
was
satisfied
the
input data could be relied upon for the estimation of Indicated and Inferred Classified Mineral Resources.
All
laboratories
used
are
independent
of
Hot
Chili and
the
work
is
performed under
a
commercial
arrangement.
Forward
Looking
Statements
This report contains certain statements that are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and Australian securities legislation (each, a "forward-looking statement"). Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations, forecasts, and projections with respect to future events, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and are based on certain assumptions. No assurance can be given that these expectations, forecasts, or projections will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking statements included in this report should not be unduly relied upon. Forward-looking information is by its nature prospective and requires the Company to make certain assumptions and is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "may", "plan", "potential", "project", "should", "will", "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements.
The forward-looking statements within this report are based on information currently available and what management believes are reasonable assumptions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this report. In addition, this report may contain forward- looking statements attributed to third-party industry sources, the accuracy of which has not been verified by the Company.
In this report, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: prospects, projections and success of the Company and its projects;
expected
cash
inflows; the
ability
of
the
Company to
expand
mineral resources
beyond
current mineral
resource
estimates;
the results
and
impacts of
current
and
planned
drilling to
convert
inferred mineral
resources
to
indicated,
to
extend
mineral resources
and
to identify new deposits; the timing and results of the planned 30,000m drill program; the results of planned updates to current mineral resource estimates; the Company's ability to convert mineral resources to mineral reserves; the Company's ability to secure additional mineral rights as part of its consolidation strategy, and the potential of such to host additional mineral resources; the timing and results of the PFS; opportunities for growth in mineral projects; the ability of the Company to secure necessary infrastructure; the terms and conditions related to use of existing port and electrical infrastructure; the timing and outcomes of this current and future planned economic studies; the timing and outcomes of regulatory processes required to obtain permits for the development and operation of the Costa Fuego Project as contemplated in this and future planned economic studies; whether or not the Company will make a development decision and the timing thereof; the ability of the Company to consolidate additional landholdings around its project;
estima
tes of cost; and estimates of planned exploration.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection contained in the forward-looking statements in this report, including, but not limited to, the following material factors: operational risks; risks related to the cost estimates of exploration; sovereign risks associated with the Company's operations in Chile; changes in estimates of mineral resources of properties where the Company holds interests; recruiting qualified personnel and retaining key personnel; future financial needs and availability of adequate financing; fluctuations in mineral prices; market volatility; exchange rate fluctuations; ability to exploit successful discoveries; the production at or performance of properties where the Company holds interests; ability to retain title to mining concessions; environmental risks; financial failure or default of joint venture partners, contractors or service providers; competition risks; economic and market conditions; and other risks and uncertainties described elsewhere in this report and elsewhere in the Company's public disclosure record.
Although the forward-looking statements contained in this report are based upon assumptions which the Company believes to be reasonable, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this report, the Company has made assumptions regarding: future commodity prices and demand; availability of skilled labour; timing and amount of capital expenditures; future currency exchange and interest rates; the impact of increasing competition; general conditions in economic and financial markets; availability of drilling and related equipment; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; future tax rates; future operating costs; availability of future sources of funding; ability to obtain financing; and assumptions underlying estimates related to adjusted funds from operations. The Company has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this report to provide investors with a more complete perspective on the Company's future operations, and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom.
For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements made herein, please refer to the public disclosure record of the Company, including the Company's most recent Annual Report, which is available
on SEDAR
( )
under the Company's issuer
profile.
New factors
emerge
from
time to time, and
it
is
not possible for management to predict all those factors or to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward- looking statement.
The forward-looking statements contained in this report are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and are made as of the date of this report. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this report or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise. Investors should read this entire report and consult their own professional advisors to ascertain and assess the income tax and legal risks and other aspects of an investment in the Company.
Appendix
5B
Mining
exploration
entity or
oil
and
gas
exploration
entity quarterly cash flow report
|
Name
of
entity
|
|
|
Hot
Chili Limited
|
|
|
ABN
|
|
Quarter
ended ("current
quarter")
|
91
130
955
725
|
|
30
September
2023
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
statement
of
cash
flows
|
Current
quarter
$A'000
|
Year
to
date (3 months)
$A'000
|
1.
|
Cash
flows
from
operating
activities
|
|
|
1.1
|
Receipts
from customers
|
-
|
-
|
1.2
|
Payments
for
|
|
|
|
(a)
exploration
&
evaluation
|
(1,522)
|
(1,522)
|
|
(b)
development
|
-
|
-
|
|
(c)
production
|
-
|
-
|
|
(d)
staff costs
|
(241)
|
(241)
|
|
(e)
administration
and
corporate
costs
|
(922)
|
(922)
|
1.3
|
Dividends
received
(see
note
3)
|
-
|
-
|
1.4
|
Interest
received
|
17
|
17
|
1.5
|
Interest
and
other
costs of
finance
paid
|
-
|
-
|
1.6
|
Income
taxes paid
|
-
|
-
|
1.7
|
Government
grants and
tax
incentives
|
-
|
-
|
1.8
|
Other
(provide
details
if
material)
|
-
|
-
|
1.9
|
Net
cash
from
/
(used
in)
operating activities
|
(2,668)
|
(2,668)
|
|
2.
|
Cash
flows
from
investing
activities
|
|
|
2.1
|
Payments
to
acquire
or
for:
|
|
|
|
(a)
entities
|
-
|
-
|
|
(b)
tenements
|
(824)
|
(824)
|
|
(c)
property,
plant
and
equipment
|
-
|
-
|
|
(d)
exploration
&
evaluation
|
-
|
-
|
|
(e)
investments
|
-
|
-
|
|
(f)
other
non-current
assets
|
-
|
-
|
2.2
|
Proceeds
from the
disposal
of:
|
|
|
|
(a)
entities
|
-
|
-
|
|
(b)
tenements
|
-
|
-
|
|
(c)
property,
plant
and
equipment
|
-
|
-
|
|
(d)
investments
|
-
|
-
|
|
(e)
other non-current
assets
|
-
|
-
|
2.3
|
Cash
flows from
loans
to
other
entities
|
-
|
-
|
2.4
|
Dividends
received
(see
note
3)
|
-
|
-
|
2.5
|
Osisko
receipts
(net
of
costs)
|
21,326
|
21,326
|
2.6
|
Net
cash from
/
(used in)
investing activities
|
20,502
|
20,502
|
|
3.
|
Cash
flows
from
financing
activities
|
|
|
3.1
|
Proceeds
from issues
of
equity securities (excluding convertible debt securities)
|
-
|
-
|
3.2
|
Proceeds
from
issue
of
convertible
debt securities
|
-
|
-
|
3.3
|
Proceeds
from exercise
of
options
|
-
|
-
|
3.4
|
Transaction
costs related
to
issues of
equity securities or convertible debt securities
|
-
|
-
|
3.5
|
Proceeds
from borrowings
|
-
|
-
|
3.6
|
Repayment
of
borrowings
(CMP option)
|
-
|
-
|
3.7
|
Transaction
costs related
to
loans and borrowings
|
-
|
-
|
3.8
|
Dividends
paid
|
-
|
-
|
3.9
|
Other
(provide
details
if
material)
|
-
|
-
|
3.10
|
Net
cash
from
/
(used
in)
financing activities
|
-
|
-
|
|
4.
|
Net
increase
/
(decrease)
in
cash
and cash equivalents for the period
|
|
|
4.1
|
Cash
and
cash
equivalents
at
beginning
of period
|
2,949
|
2,949
|
4.2
|
Net
cash
from
/
(used in)
operating activities (item 1.9 above)
|
(2,668)
|
(2,668)
|
4.3
|
Net
cash from
/
(used in)
investing
activities (item 2.6 above)
|
20,502
|
20,502
|
4.4
|
Net
cash from
/
(used in)
financing
activities (item 3.10 above)
|
-
|
-
|
4.5
|
Effect
of
movement
in
exchange
rates on cash held
|
1,034
|
1,034
|
4.6
|
Cash
and
cash
equivalents
at
end
of period
|
21,817
|
21,817
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Reconciliation
of
cash
and
cash equivalents
at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated
statement
of
cash
flows)
to
the related items in the accounts
|
Current
quarter
$A'000
|
Previous
quarter
$A'000
|
5.1
|
Bank
balances
|
14,045
|
1,949
|
5.2
|
Call
deposits
|
7,772
|
1,000
|
5.3
|
Bank
overdrafts
|
|
|
5.4
|
Other
(provide
details)
|
|
|
5.5
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter
(should
equal item
4.6
above)
|
21,817
|
2,949
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Payments
to
related
parties
of
the
entity and
their associates
|
Current
quarter
$A'000
|
6.1
|
Aggregate
amount
of
payments
to
related
parties and
their associates included in item 1
|
166
|
6.2
|
Aggregate
amount
of
payments
to
related
parties and
their associates included in item 2
|
-
|
Note:
if
any amounts are
shown
in
items
6.1
or
6.2, your
quarterly
activity report
must
include
a
description
of,
and
an explanation for, such payments.
|
|
|
|
|
7.
|
Financing
facilities
Note:
the
term "facility'
includes
all
forms
of
financing arrangements available to the entity.
Add
notes as
necessary
for
an
understanding
of
the sources of finance available to the entity.
|
Total facility
amount
at
quarter
end
$A'000
|
Amount
drawn
at
quarter end
$A'000
|
7.1
|
Loan
facilities
|
-
|
-
|
7.2
|
Credit
standby
arrangements
|
-
|
-
|
7.3
|
Other
(please
specify)
|
-
|
-
|
7.4
|
Total
financing
facilities
|
-
|
-
|
|
7.5
|
Unused
financing
facilities
available
at
quarter
end
|
|
7.6
|
Include
in
the box
below
a
description
of
each
facility
above,
including
the
lender,
interest rate,
maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have
been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing
details of those facilities as well.
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.
|
Estimated
cash available
for
future operating
activities
|
$A'000
|
8.1
|
Net
cash
from
/
(used
in)
operating
activities
(item
1.9)
|
(2,668)
|
8.2
|
(Payments
for exploration
&
evaluation
classified
as
investing activities) (item 2.1(d))
|
-
|
8.3
|
Total
relevant
outgoings
(item
8.1
+
item 8.2)
|
(2,668)
|
8.4
|
Cash
and
cash
equivalents
at
quarter
end
(item
4.6)
|
21,817
|
8.5
|
Unused
finance
facilities
available
at
quarter
end
(item
7.5)
|
-
|
8.6
|
Total
available
funding
(item
8.4
+
item 8.5)
|
21,817
|
|
8.7
|
Estimated
quarters
of
funding
available
(item 8.6
divided
by item 8.3)
|
8.18
|
Note:
if
the
entity has
reported
positive
relevant
outgoings
(ie
a
net
cash
inflow)
in
item 8.3,
answer item
8.7
as
"N/A".
Otherwise, a figure for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.7.
|
8.8
|
If
item 8.7
is
less than
2
quarters,
please
provide
answers to
the
following
questions:
|
|
8.8.1
Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating
cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?
|
|
N/A
|
8.8.2
Has
the
entity
taken any
steps,
or
does
it
propose
to
take
any
steps,
to
raise
further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?
|
|
N/A
|
8.8.3
Does
the
entity
expect to
be
able
to
continue
its operations
and
to
meet
its
business objectives and, if so, on what basis?
|
|
N/A
|
Note:
where item
8.7
is
less
than
2
quarters,
all
of
questions
8.8.1,
8.8.2
and 8.8.3
above
must be
answered.
Compliance
statement
|
1
|
This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.
|
2
|
This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.
Date:
.................31
October
2023.........................................
Authorised
by:
...........By
the
Board.....................................................
(Name of body or officer authorising
release
–
see
note
4)
|
Notes
|
|
1.
|
This quarterly cash flow report and the accompanying activity report provide a basis for informing the market about the entity's activities for the past quarter, how they have been financed and the effect this has had on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information over and above the minimum required under the Listing Rules is encouraged to do so.
|
2.
|
If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of,
AASB 6: Exploration
for and Evaluation
of Mineral Resources and
AASB 107: Statement of Cash
Flows apply to
this report. If
this
quarterly
cash
flow
report has
been
prepared
in
accordance
with
other
accounting
standards agreed
by
ASX
pursuant to Listing Rule 19, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
|
3.
|
Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.
|
4.
|
If this report has been
authorised
for release to
the
market by your board of directors, you
can insert here: "By the board". If it has been authorised for release to the market by a committee of your board of directors, you can insert here: "By the [name of board committee
–
eg
Audit and
Risk Committee]".
If
it
has
been
authorised
for
release
to
the
market by a
disclosure
committee,
you
can insert here: "By the Disclosure Committee".
|
5.
|
If this report has been authorised
for
release
to
the
market by
your
board
of
directors
and
you
wish
to
hold
yourself
out
as complying with recommendation 4.2 of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, the board should have received a
declaration from its CEO and CFO that, in their opinion, the financial records of the entity have been properly maintained, that this report complies with the appropriate accounting standards and gives a true and fair view of the cash flows of the entity, and that their opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively.
