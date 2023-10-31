Announcement Of Net Asset Value Of INVL Baltic Real Estate On 30 September 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The net asset value of INVL Baltic Real Estate, as provided in the Articles of Association section XI 'Valuation of assets of the company and calculation of the net asset value', amounted to EUR 23,275,355 or EUR 2.8873 per share on 30 September 2023.



The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail

