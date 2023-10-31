Global Health Insurance Market Size To Reach USD 5.66 Trillion In 2032 | Emergen Research

A significant boost in the market is also attributed to various healthcare insurance companies' Research & Development (R&D) initiatives aimed at developing new products. Mergers and acquisitions within the industry have added momentum to this growth. For instance, Future Generali India introduced a health insurance product named DIY Health, and Humana acquired Inclusa, a Medicaid managed care organization in Wisconsin. Implementation of advanced technology for easier access to health insurance has made it more accessible and convenient. PhonePeInsurance Broking Services and the Maharashtra government in India have taken significant steps in this direction.

The high cost of health insurance, driven by medical inflation, is a key factor that could potentially restrain market revenue growth. Additionally, the approval rate during the insurance claim filing process has been a significant challenge, as nearly 50% of participants in a survey expressed difficulties. Understanding health insurance policies and other obstacles like fund deductions and complex paperwork have been reported as obstacles in claiming insurance.

In the health insurance sector, the critical illness segment claimed the largest revenue share in 2022. Critical illness insurance offers protection against a variety of life-threatening conditions, including cancer, stroke, heart attack, and renal failure. As the prevalence of such conditions increases, these insurance programs play a crucial role in providing comprehensive coverage, reducing the financial burden on patients. The income protection segment is also poised for steady growth, offering financial security for individuals and their families in case of catastrophic events.

In terms of service providers, the public segment is expected to dominate the market. Government agencies are implementing public insurance policies, targeting individuals from low- and middle-income brackets. These policies aim to reduce the direct costs of healthcare services for these populations, fostering access to healthcare. Conversely, the private segment is projected to experience fast revenue growth due to factors such as an aging population, a rise in chronic diseases, and increased disposable income in emerging countries.



The senior citizens segment is anticipated to be the largest revenue contributor in the global health insurance market, as the elderly population relies on health insurance to cover the costs of medical care. Policies for senior citizens offer comprehensive coverage and various benefits.

North America led the global health insurance market in 2022, attributed to increasing healthcare expenditure, infrastructure enhancement, and government-supported initiatives. The Asia Pacific market is expected to exhibit the fastest revenue growth rate, primarily driven by acquisitions, alliances, and rising product launches. In Europe, the prevalence of chronic and lifestyle illnesses, along with increasing healthcare costs, continues to drive the market.

Scope of Research