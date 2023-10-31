Key Digital® Introduces KD-4KWHCEX Wireless 4K HDMI Extender



MOUNT VERNON, NY, October 16, 2023 – Key Digital®, award-winning developer and manufacturer of leading-edge digital video processing and video signal distribution solutions, has introduced the KD-4KWHCEX HDMI 4K 60Hz 100 ft Wireless Extender KIT with IR.“The KD-4KWHCEX had a lot of enthusiastic response when we showed it recently at the CEDIA Tech Summit in Toronto,” says Key Digital VP of sales DeWayne Rains.“It's a product that solves a real-world problem by providing an effortless solution to HDMI extension in commercial installations and residential settings where running a wire is not possible. In presentation spaces, outdoor AV setups and home theaters, whether for temporary or permanent installation, the KD-4KWHCEX is an ideal way to easily and cost-effectively get an HDMI connection from here to a hard-to-reach there.”

The KD-4KWHCEX reliably extends up to 4K HDMI signals with the latest standards – 18G, 3840x2160 60 Hz resolution, HDR10 at 4:4:4 chroma, and deep color. The KD-4KWHCEX supports HDCP 2.2 and features TMDS re-clocking and signal regeneration. The two-unit extender kit utilizes 5G WiFi technology to transmit through walls and ceilings with minimal range loss and maximum resistance to wireless interference, delivering optimal quality at distances up to 100 feet / 30 meters with up to 164 feet / 50 meters extension possible in ideal environments. Up to four extender sets using four unique channels are possible within the same operating area.

IR control extension is delivered in parallel to HDMI extension, with a sensor at the receive unit collecting IR signals from a source device remote and passing it back to the transmitter unit where an IR emitter allows control of sources such as cable boxes and streaming hardware. The transmitter unit's HDMI pass-through connection can be used to feed a local monitor or to connect to an AV receiver for audio support, including Dolby® and DTSTM formats up to 5.1/6.1 (2-channel audio is supported at the KD-4KWHCEX receiver).

The KD-4KWHCEX is shipping now as a complete kit including transmitter, receiver, power supplies, IR sensor, IR emitter, antennae and mounting hardware. The KD-4KWHCEX has an MSRP of $499.00.

Established in 1999, Key Digital® designs and engineers intuitive digital A/V connectivity and control solutions that embody excellence. Key Digital delivers reliable, superior-quality, easily implemented, versatile, high-performance products for corporate, education, government, house-of-worship, bar & restaurant, digital signage, and residential A/V applications.

Founded by innovator Mike Tsinberg, holder of over 40 digital video and HDTV patents, Key Digital designs and engineers its products in-house at its USA headquarters in Mount Vernon, New York. The result of meticulous research, development and testing, Key Digital products showcase the company's extensive, unparalleled technical knowledge and expertise, as well as its market-driven approach, serving as a partner to consultants, designers, and system integration firms in the A/V industry. Key Digital works as its clients' extended engineering team, developing customized solutions for specific applications. Key Digital is an lnfoComm, CEDIA, CES, and NAHB award-winning manufacturer.

