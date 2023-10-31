Granite Creek Capital Partners Named To Inc.'S 2023 List Of Founder-Friendly Investors For Fourth Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Creek Capital Partners , a private investment firm based in Chicago, today announced that it was named to Inc's List of Founder-Friendly Investors for the fourth consecutive year. The Inc. Founder-Friendly Investors list honors the private equity and venture capital firms with the top track records backing entrepreneur-led businesses. The final list recognizes 218 firms which entrepreneurs have reported as collaborative and built to support the cultures of founder-led businesses.



“Granite Creek is proud to receive this recognition by Inc. for the fourth year in a row,” said Jim Clark, Partner at Granite Creek Capital Partners.“Our team has been partnering with entrepreneurial business leaders since 2005, placing great importance on supporting founders in their efforts to accelerate growth for their companies.”

Granite Creek provides its portfolio companies with a wide range of resources including strategy consultation, business development, market intelligence, acquisition support, banking relationships, and operational best practices.

“Now more than ever, founder-led companies need financing partners that offer guidance, expertise, and understanding-not just capital. These are the private equity, venture capital, and debt firms that have founders' backs when it comes to accelerating growth,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity, venture capital, and debt firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

Introduced in 2019, the Founder-Friendly Investors list quickly established itself as one of Inc.'s most resourceful franchises. It has become a go-to guide for entrepreneurs who want to grow their companies while retaining an ownership stake.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit .

About Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C.

Founded in 2005, Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C. is a Chicago-based private investment firm focused on providing capital and operational resources to lower middle market companies engaged in manufacturing, business services, healthcare, and agribusiness. With an experienced team of investment professionals bringing expertise in private equity, banking, operations, and business development, Granite Creek has a successful track record of investing in and supporting its portfolio companies. In 2023, Granite Creek was named to Inc.'s Founder-Friendly Investors list for the fourth year in a row, honoring the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track record of success backing entrepreneurs. For more information on Granite Creek, visit or call 312-895-4500.

