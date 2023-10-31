Global Logistics Automation Market Size To Reach USD 118.12 Billion In 2032| Emergen Research

Automation has ushered in a new era in the logistics industry, optimizing operations and revolutionizing how goods are managed. This transformation largely takes place in warehouses and distribution centers, reducing human intervention and enhancing efficiency, error reduction, and timely order fulfillment. For instance, Amazon, known for its logistical innovation, employs over 200,000 robots in its warehouses, which assist in tasks like order picking. These robots are powered by AI and ML, optimizing warehouse layouts, predicting demand patterns, and improving storage and retrieval.

Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content @

Furthermore, the use of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, such as sensors and RFID tags, enables real-time tracking and monitoring of goods. AI-driven route optimization systems consider factors like traffic and weather, revolutionizing transportation efficiency.

However, the shortage of skilled workers capable of managing and maintaining automation systems poses a challenge, hindering technology adoption and operational efficiency. To address this issue, businesses are investing in training programs to upskill their existing workforce.

Components Insights

In 2022, the hardware components segment dominated the global logistics automation market. This segment includes autonomous robots, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS), conveyor systems, and other machinery essential for automation. It's driven by logistics companies investing in infrastructure modernization to enhance operational efficiency and meet the demands of a digitized supply chain. The software segment is expected to grow steadily due to its data-driven decision-making capabilities, route optimization, and supply chain streamlining.

Logistics Type Insights

Production logistics holds the largest share in the global logistics automation market due to automation's increasing use in manufacturing processes. Automation in production logistics includes robotics, conveyors, and Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) that streamline processes and minimize labor, making it particularly crucial for the manufacturing sector. Sales logistics is expected to grow moderately due to the rising demand for automation in tasks such as order processing and inventory management, driven by the growth of e-commerce.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @

Organization Size Insights

Large enterprises are projected to experience the fastest revenue growth rate in the global logistics automation market. These companies are investing in cutting-edge automation solutions, including robotic warehouse systems and AI-powered analytics. SMEs, on the other hand, will account for the largest revenue share, as they focus on meeting customer demands efficiently through automation. Government support and incentives play a role in SME adoption of automation.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific market leads in the global logistics automation market, driven by increasing automation adoption, partnerships, and the presence of leading companies. The North American market is expected to experience the fastest growth, thanks to the prevalence of automated logistics and major industry leaders. The European market is set to account for a considerable share, with a focus on cutting-edge technologies and digitalization.

Scope of Research

