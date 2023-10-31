Navigate The Complex World Of Clinical Trial Regulations: In-Depth Training Course (January 22-23, 2024)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trial Regulatory Requirements Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Are you up to date with the regulatory requirements for clinical research in the EU and key requirements in the US?

Do you understand the impact of the new requirements of the EU Clinical TrialsRegulation?

This course will take you through the key regulatory and guideline requirements for clinical research in Europe, including the new EU Clinical Trial Regulation and CTIS (Clinical Trial Information system) one year after going live US requirements which impact on trials being carried out in Europe will also be briefly covered.

This interactive programme will highlight the most important of these key requirements and changes and how these are likely to impact on trials now and in the future for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and study sites.

Key topics to be covered include:



The EU Clinical trials Regulation (536/2014) and update

The New Clinical Trial Information System (CIS)

Clinical trial authorisation

Complexities for running paediatric trials

Requirements for managing investigational medicinal products

Legal aspects of clinical trials

Requirements for pharmacovigilance

ICHGCP R3 update Regulatory inspections

Benefits of attending



Decipher the framework of clinical trial regulations and guidelines in Europe

Gain an update on the new EU Clinical Trial Regulation 536/2014

Review keyFDArequirements

Understand clinical trial authorisations

Assess the most important legal aspects of clinical trials Ensure you comply with pharmacovigilance and adverse event reporting

Who Should Attend:

This course is ideal for anyone requiring either an overview or refresher of the current clinical trial regulatory and guideline requirements including the new EU Clinical Trial Regulation. It will be particularly relevant for those working in regulatory, clinical research, clinical operations, project management and quality assurance (GCPauditors); vendor/CRO professionals; study sites; and other professionals in pharmaceutical and biotechnology organisations conducting trials with drugs, biologics or combination products.

It will also be of interest to those departments who liaise/support clinical trial personnel (suchas clinical trial supply, pharmacovigilance, quality assurance, document management, legal), regulatory authorities, and any other professionals who want to know more about regulations and guidelines covering clinical trials.

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Overview of the Framework of Clinical Trial Regulations in Europe



Background to the history of clinical trial legislation

Pharmaceutical clinical trial legislation - EudraLex 10

ICH and its importance Key FDA requirements that differ from EU requirements

The New EU Clinical Trials Regulation One Year After Go Live



Update one year after the Go Live implementation of the new Clinical Trials Regulation and implementation texts

Clinical Trial Transparency

The key changes of the Clinical Trials Regulation The new Clinical Trials Information System (CTIS) experience

Clinical Trials Regulatory Authorisation



EU clinical trial application (CTA) for submission in the EU

Notices and requests for information requirements

Substantial changes/modification and non-substantial changes

Ongoing and end-of-study reports including the lay person summary US regulatory requirements for clinical trials - US IND

Ethics Committee (EC) Approval at National Level



EC applications as part of the Clinical Trials National Approval

Informed consent requirements Ethical considerations for running trials including countries outside of traditional countries

Day 2

Running Clinical Trials in Children: the Paediatric Plan and Ethical Considerations



The EU regulation on paediatric medicines and the paediatric committees Ethical considerations for clinical trials in children guideline

Brief Overview of Legal Aspects of Clinical Trials



Data protection - GDPR

Enforcement and sanctions

Liability and insurance Contracts

Investigational Medicinal Product under the Clinical Trials Regulation



GMP requirements and the role of the Qualified Person

Labelling requirements Discuss: what inspectors expect for compliance

Pharmacovigilance and Adverse Event Reporting



Safety reporting definitions and requirements

What are the reporting requirements for SUSARs, adverse events and adverse reactions? RSI (reference safety information)

The CTIS (Clinical Trial Information System)



What is CTIS?

How to use CTIS Transitioning trials

Awareness of Other Recent EU, FDA and International Developments in Clinical Trial Requirements including:



ICH GCP R3

EMA Inspections: Questions and Answers on Good Clinical Practice (GCP)

Reflection Paper on the Use of Interactive Response Technologies with Particular Emphasis on the Handling of Expiry Dates

Accelerating Clinical Trials in the EU

Covid regulatory Guidance

Clinical trial transparency requirements in the EU

Guidance on real world data

EU medical device regulations

Requirements for trial master files including electronic TMFs

FDA and EU risk-based monitoring guidance

FDA guidance on electronic informed consent FDA to increase racial and ethnic diversity in Clinical Trials

For more information about this conference visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Advanced Pharmacovigilance Training Course

Global Clinical Trials Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031 An Essential Overview of the Pharmaceutical and Biotech Industries Training Course





Tags Clinical Trial Application Clinical Trial Regulation Informed Consent Pharmacovigilance Training Course Trial Master File Related Links