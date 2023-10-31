(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Register for the Robot Navigation: Satellites, Sensors & Simulation Panel

Point One Navigation Logo

Sensor Fusion and Autonomous Vehicle Navigation, Robot Navigation: Satellites, Sensors & Simulation Virtual Panel – November 1, 2023, 12pm PT, 3pm ET

- Aaron Nathan, CEO, CTO and Founder of Point One NavigationSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sensor Fusion and Autonomous Vehicle NavigationJoin the Virtual Panel – November 1, 2023, at 12pm PT, 3pm ETRobot Navigation : Satellites, Sensors & SimulationIn this PAVE panel, two Autonomous Vehicle CEOs will join us to explore the world of robot navigation.Aaron Nathan, CEO, CTO and Founder of Point One Navigation , and Dr. Anuja Sonalker, CEO and Founder of STEER , will explain how the pieces of the AV stack work together, create redundancies, and provide AVs with a full-picture view of the world.Register HereJoin us for this conversation with these two seasoned AV leaders – and send us all of your questions about robot navigation!Humans use senses to navigate the world – through sight, smell, sound, taste, and touch, we explore our surroundings, and these senses work together to help us create a complete picture of our environment.How does an autonomous vehicle create a picture of the world? Similar to a human, an AV uses its sensors to perceive its surroundings, and based on that data, it makes decisions. While each sensor serves an important function, the collective input – or sensor fusion – is what makes the system work safely.About Point One NavigationPoint One Navigation, headquartered in San Francisco, specializes in building precise location services with accuracy down to a few centimeters at a cost 100x less than existing solutions. State of the art sensor fusion techniques and a proprietary network of sensors enable Point One to determine location with unrivaled precision and cost. To learn more about Point One Navigation and its products, visit: .About STEER TechSTEER Tech is the leading automated vehicle company engineering innovative solutions to mobility issues faced by enterprises and consumers. STEER develops autonomous technology for passenger and commercial vehicles that can be applied to parking, low-speed driving, first and last-mile delivery, vehicle maintenance, fleet operations, and other custom use cases. With its growing network of autonomous transfer hubs for fleet and delivery companies and mapped points of interest for consumers, STEER continues to create an ecosystem of users and infrastructures that benefit from space and time efficiency, reduced costs, enhanced user experiences, and new revenue. More about STEER Tech atAbout PAVEPAVE is a coalition of industry, nonprofits, and academics with one goal: To bring the conversation about automated vehicles (AVs) to the public so everyone can play a role in shaping our future. PAVE's goal is purely educational-we don't advocate for a particular technology or specific public policies. Our members believe that we can only achieve the potential benefits of driverless technology if the public and policymakers know the honest facts. PAVE wants to raise public awareness of both what is on the roads today and what is possible for the future. More about PAVE at

