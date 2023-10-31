VIPC Awards Commonwealth Commercialization Fund Grant To Givio Inc. For Charitable Banking Software Upgrades

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Company to use customer feedback and product testing to develop second-generation donation giving tool for online banking platforms.

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC ) today announced that Givio Inc. has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $75,000. VIPC's CCF programs have distributed more than $53 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs, and university-based inventors since 2012 in support of critical early technology testing and market validation efforts. Givio has also previously received funding from VIPC's Virginia Venture Partners.

Based in Reston, Va., Givio has developed Charitable Banking, an integration that allows people and businesses to donate to their favorite charities, schools, faith-based organizations, and their financial organization's 'matching gift' fundraisers directly from their online bank account. By uniting two experiences, charitable giving and digital banking, Givio is transforming the giving industry through the trust and convenience of consumer banking relationships. With CCF funding, Givio will expedite the next version of the Charitable BankingTM software that will deliver important upgrade features.

“CCF funding is so helpful for Givio. We've already developed the first-ever cause marketing platform that integrates with online banking software, and with CCF support, we're able to build on the success of the first-generation app,” said Gary Carr, CEO of Givio.“We are excited about expanding our product to further help people easily donate to the more than 1.6 million organizations they care about while giving financial institutions the ability to engage their customers in a meaningful way.

“VIPC invests in Virginia entrepreneurs who see a problem or opportunity and work to solve it through technology innovation,” said Jeanette Townsend, VIPC's Director for Private Sector Grants.“Givio connects and addresses two known problems: banks being disconnected from customers in the digital age and the need for a smoother yet more robust charitable giving experience for donors. CCF is glad to be a part of Givio's vision for improving the way donors can give to their favorite causes.”

