Legacy PAC Endorses Kelly Cooper For Congress 2024 (AZ4)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kelly Cooper endorsed by Legacy PAC for AZ4

Kelly Cooper Marine Veteran

Kelly Cooper has been endorsed by Legacy PAC for Arizona's 4th district in the 2024 Congressional race announced Jared Craig Legacy PAC President

- Attorney Jared Craig President Legacy PACGLENDALE, ARIZONA, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- From the press room of L-Strategies : the official press of Legacy PACMarine Veteran Kelly Cooper has been endorsed by the political action committee Legacy PAC in his bid for Arizona's fourth congressional district.Cooper is a Marine Corps veteran, a local business owner and community leader, who values people over politics. He believes that politics should be a calling - not a career. His wife and children have taught him that compassion, not ideology, wins in the end.After graduating from high school, Kelly joined the United States Marine Corps in 1993. While on alpha increment air alert with 1st Battalion 2nd Marines, his non-combat unit deployed to Cuba. He was also deployed to Okinawa, Japan, and South Korea. In 1996, with 2nd Battalion 2nd Marines, he served on the LST USS La Moure County (LST-1194) during UNITAS 96. This was a South American tour and relations mission.Today, Cooper is the owner of three restaurants. He owns two Melting Pot franchises and BKD's Backyard Joint in Chandler - his own restaurant concept. The lessons he learned in the Marines can now be seen in how he runs each of the restaurants, cares for each employee and plans for the next ventureegacy PAC is a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates.Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.In other Legacy PAC News :Legacy PAC launched an election security seminar with PAC President attorney Jared Craig offering legal strategy and solutions on transitioning to paper ballots and removing Dominion voting machines. The kick off was held at the Paulding County Georgia GOP where county leadership is willing to push for election security and paper ballots.Legacy PAC to produce a 2024 Border documentary film project by Frank X Panico , along with border tours educating the public and congressional candidates.Legacy PAC has officially endorsed Donald Trump for president.

Stan Fitzgerald

L-Strategies LLC

+ 17707076291

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

KELLY COOPER for Arizona Congress 2024 endorsement interview Stan Fitzgerald (Legacy PAC Partner VFAF)