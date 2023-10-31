Igus Inc. Honored With The Providence Business News 2023 Excellence In Green Manufacturing Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- igus®, the global manufacturer of engineered components to increase the service life of customers' machines, announced that it has been awarded the prestigious Providence Business News Excellence in Green Manufacturing Award . This accolade recognizes the company's unwavering commitment to sustainable practices and green manufacturing.The PBN Excellence in Green Manufacturing Award is presented annually to companies that demonstrate outstanding achievements in implementing green and sustainable practices within their manufacturing processes. igus Inc. has been at the forefront of this movement, consistently prioritizing eco-friendly materials, energy-efficient production, and waste reduction in its operations."At igus, we believe that even as a plastics manufacturer, it is possible to act sustainably and responsibly. Our teams work extremely dedicated, bringing our clients the performance of our products and mitigating our impact on the environment," stated Felix Brockmeyer, CEO and President of igus, Inc. "We are honored to be recognized by PBN for our green manufacturing activities and goals. Our ambition and innovation will continue to influence our expanding presence here in Rhode Island."igus' initiatives in green manufacturing have not only reduced its carbon footprint but have also led to the development of high-performing and environmentally friendly products. The company's dedication to sustainability is evident in every facet of its business, from product design to production and beyond.Committed to Environmental Sustainabilityigus consistently works towards transitioning the traditional linear plastics industry into a sustainable circular model. For over half a century, igus has been converting 99% of the plastic remnants from their production process into reusable granules and has achieved ISO 14001 Environmental Management Systems certification since 2019.The igus chainge program is an eco-friendly recycling initiative that encourages customers to return used energy chains for recycling, regardless of the original producer. This initiative has amassed over 88 tons of materials from 13 countries. The gathered materials are organized, sanitized, turned into granules, and processed into new high-quality products without compromising their wear resistance, structural integrity, or flexibility.From Recycling to BicyclingThe inception of the fully-plastic igus:bike in 2022, a collaboration with Dutch-based mtrl, is another step in sustainability. This robust bicycle is designed with frames and wheels crafted from recycled materials, including used shampoo containers and discarded ocean fishing nets. The bicycle's components prone to wear and tear are fashioned from long-lasting igus tribo-polymers. The vision behind this innovation is to craft a bicycle that is resistant to rust, demands minimal upkeep, and can be fully recycled.Repurposing Plastics into Crude OilBeyond just recycling, igus also invests in and supports advanced technologies, like those introduced by Mura Technology, a UK-based enterprise. The firm is pioneering a new technology, HydroPRS (Hydro Plastic Recycling Solution), to convert unsorted plastic waste to crude oil within 20 minutes using water, high temperature, and pressure.To learn more about igus' commitment to sustainability, visit:ABOUT IGUS:igus GmbH develops and produces motion plastics. These self-lubricating, high-performance polymers improve technology and reduce costs wherever things move. In energy supplies, highly flexible cables, plain and linear bearings, and lead screw technology made of tribo-polymers, igus is the worldwide market leader. The family-run company based in Cologne, Germany, is represented in 31 countries and employs 4,600 people across the globe. In 2022, igus generated a turnover of €1.15 billion. Research in the industry's largest test laboratories constantly yields innovations and more user security. Two hundred thirty-four thousand articles are available from stock, and service life can be calculated online. In recent years, the company has expanded by creating internal startups, for example, ball bearings, robot drives, 3D printing, the RBTX platform for Lean Robotics, and intelligent "smart plastics" for Industry 4.0. Among the most significant environmental investments are the "chainge" program – recycling used e-chains and participating in an enterprise that produces oil from plastic waste.

